Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm

Tobelius

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 08:49:48 pm
Let's give Roy a good sendoff,6-0 will do.
stockdam

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm
It comes down to the last game and I really hope we just stroll away from Palace and don't give them any opportunities. It would be nice for a low stress romp where our front 3 tear them apart.
Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:26:30 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:49:48 pm
Let's give Roy a good sendoff,6-0 will do.
It's a tawny issue; we don't want to barn our bridges. He didn't spend that long ear...just a little while.

(eagle eyed readers may spot a pun or twoo)
keyop

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #203 on: Today at 12:03:13 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:26:30 pm
It's a tawny issue; we don't want to barn our bridges. He didn't spend that long ear...just a little while.

(eagle eyed readers may spot a pun or twoo)
K-Lo

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #204 on: Today at 01:09:06 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:03:13 am

Mick McCarthy is looking well...
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #205 on: Today at 01:37:54 am
J-Mc-

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #206 on: Today at 01:40:37 am
Going to be tough this, theyll be well up for it with it being the Owls last game.

Need to get a goal early to steady the nerves, fans being there will massively help.
harleydanger

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #207 on: Today at 05:08:50 am
Id love to know what he thinks his career highlight was.


So I can laugh at it.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #208 on: Today at 05:51:19 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 01:40:37 am
Going to be tough this, theyll be well up for it with it being the Owls last game.

Need to get a goal early to steady the nerves, fans being there will massively help.

Eze is a massive loss for them.
The-Originals

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #209 on: Today at 06:34:45 am
