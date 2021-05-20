I normally hate it when people say we'll roll over a team easily. I'm not superstitious, I just think people underestimate what a yard dog team can achieve when they approach a game both like it's a cup final and with absolutely nothing to lose, and are backed up by a referee holding them to the special "underdog" rules.



Palace though; their mercenary manager has said his goodbyes, half the squad are out of contract and the other half are injured. Even if a few want to put themselves in the shop window, games like this are won by being organised and resilient, and I just don't see how they play 90 minutes without leaving a mess of gaps for us to exploit.



The only real concern is that before our recent run of good form we were piss easy to beat, just throw a few balls in behind our treacle-footed defense and eventually someone would score. We've turned that around but I still haven't figured out if we're playing much better, or if the recent opposition have just done a terrible job of exploiting that weakness. Palace have a ton of pace in attack so if they were to hit us with a goal early on I could see it putting them in the mood for a fight, but it's hard to look at the situation and think we won't just trounce them regardless.