« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm  (Read 4164 times)

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:57:51 am »
Of all the weird shit he did the one that stuck with me the most was him insisting on showering with the team after matches. You've been sitting on your arse for 90 minutes you old fruit. Fuck off home, run a bath and light a yankee candle.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 