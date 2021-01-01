« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm  (Read 2302 times)

Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 01:47:03 pm
Rousing speech from Hodgson about their injury/fitness problems going into Sunday's game - https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1395305915298033664

"[Benteke] looked like he was feeling something around his Achilles or his ankle. I've not checked up with physios. Tyrick, I think, that could quite simply be the fatigue. It's been hard, losing first of all Dann to a minor strain."

"If we're going to find on Friday that there are other players who are going to be ruled out of the game on Sunday then I'm afraid our bench is not going to be anywhere near as strong as it's been for the last few weeks."

"We're not a team that relishes two matches in 3 days, even less a team that relishes three matches in 6/7 days. We found that [during] Project Restart. We have really need that week in between games to prepare. So Sunday might prove quite difficult in that respect."

That last quote is classic Hodgson, imagine being a Palace fan hearing that...
I imagine the Palace fans will be happy he won't be managing them much longer.

I know they have a lot of players out of contract this summer but I think they have the basis of a decent side who could have been doing a lot better with a forward thinking manager in the last couple of seasons.  Eze being out is a blow for them and the incoming manager though
Face it guys, it's over.

Hopes have been raised, and now,  at the final hurdle, it is finally time for disaster.
Might be self inflicted (missing a glut of scoring chances before Zaha breaking away and scoring goal of the season on their 1 chance of the game)
OR
Tierney on VAR, who absolutely despises us, will fabricate/ nitpick on some innocuous contact that caused the slight and lightweight Benteke to fall over in the box to award a pen.
And later on, rule out at least 2 legitimate goals via using novel line bending technologies that use quantum miscomputing and nanometer inaccuracy....
The press are preparing the "Crystambul" content as we speak...

Get prepared, its going to be a smashing game. Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace...AAND ITS LIVE!
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 01:47:03 pm
Rousing speech from Hodgson about their injury/fitness problems going into Sunday's game - https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1395305915298033664

"[Benteke] looked like he was feeling something around his Achilles or his ankle. I've not checked up with physios. Tyrick, I think, that could quite simply be the fatigue. It's been hard, losing first of all Dann to a minor strain."

"If we're going to find on Friday that there are other players who are going to be ruled out of the game on Sunday then I'm afraid our bench is not going to be anywhere near as strong as it's been for the last few weeks."

"We're not a team that relishes two matches in 3 days, even less a team that relishes three matches in 6/7 days. We found that [during] Project Restart. We have really need that week in between games to prepare. So Sunday might prove quite difficult in that respect."

That last quote is classic Hodgson, imagine being a Palace fan hearing that...

Christ  :lmao Rousing stuff.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:48:15 pm
Just had PTSD reading that from him

There's a website/page somewhere where loads of quotes are recorded.  You've got to laugh really...

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3279
Play to our strengths and pack the team full of goals. Don't start anyone who hasn't scored this season.


--------------------------------Alisson (Stick him in red so he can play sweeper)--------------------------
-- Alexander-Arnold --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robertson --
------------------ Wijnaldum -- Salah -- Jones -- Ox -- Thiago -- Firmino -- Mane ------------------------
------------------------------------------------------Phillips----------------------------------------------------
Quote from: jackh on Today at 03:12:23 pm
There's a website/page somewhere where loads of quotes are recorded.  You've got to laugh really...

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3279
17 October: Maybe it is just a bit of dust (On the poor start to the season)
Like everyone else I get really immersed in the subject. I start looking through the eye of the microscope at the miniscule particles of dust, trying to see if there is an atom there. Maybe it is just a bit of dust.


bloody hell
hope we smash them and the fans also give the Owl a nice send off on what has been a really long career.
win. win it early. win it hard
And don't sweep the leg.
Let's finish the job off. We've done all the hard work over the past few games. Last game, all on the line, in our hands (more or less), and fans in the stadium for the first time in eons. There can be no excuses - win, just win.
Get yer fucking shooting boots on lads and kill this game nice and early.
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 01:47:03 pm
Rousing speech from Hodgson about their injury/fitness problems going into Sunday's game - https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1395305915298033664

"[Benteke] looked like he was feeling something around his Achilles or his ankle. I've not checked up with physios. Tyrick, I think, that could quite simply be the fatigue. It's been hard, losing first of all Dann to a minor strain."

"If we're going to find on Friday that there are other players who are going to be ruled out of the game on Sunday then I'm afraid our bench is not going to be anywhere near as strong as it's been for the last few weeks."

"We're not a team that relishes two matches in 3 days, even less a team that relishes three matches in 6/7 days. We found that [during] Project Restart. We have really need that week in between games to prepare. So Sunday might prove quite difficult in that respect."

That last quote is classic Hodgson, imagine being a Palace fan hearing that...

I'd say he doesn't give two hoots about football anymore, but he's always been like. Brings back repressed memories.
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 04:55:49 pm
I'd say he doesn't give two hoots about football anymore, but he's always been like. Brings back repressed memories.

He always was a bit terwit, terwoo.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:03:21 pm
What kind of motivation do you get from the owl being your manager?  ???

You could tell from his time here that players would run through a brick wall from him.
Quote from: The Test on Today at 04:59:04 pm
You could tell from his time here that players would run through a brick wall from him.

He drove them to it.
Quote from: The Test on Today at 04:59:04 pm
You could tell from his time here that players would run away through a brick wall from him.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:00:02 pm
He drove them to it.

His being here is still a tawny subject
Would take any win on Sunday, but would be nice if it was stress free after an early couple of goals
Quote from: jackh on Today at 03:12:23 pm
There's a website/page somewhere where loads of quotes are recorded.  You've got to laugh really...

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3279

Just read those and gave myself flashbacks to the time when we were lucky enough to have this well respected, highly experienced bastion of everything that is beloved by non-scouse Engerlish football fans and pundits in charge of OUR FUCKING TEAM. It absolutely beggars belief and still gives me shivers down my spine and a horrible sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach to this very day.

Hoping things go our way on Sunday and theres every reason to believe they should despite footie being a funny old game etc etc.

Edit: lets give Roy the sendoff WE know he deserves  ;D

Thanks for the OP - good stuff.

Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:58:43 pm
An interesting subplot is that potentially half their starting XI are playing their final game for Palace (barring an 11th hour contract renewal):
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/crystal-palace/vertragsende/verein/873

That is incredible. That's more than half their squad  :o
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 05:42:03 pm
Just read those and gave myself flashbacks to the time when we were lucky enough to have this well respected, highly experienced bastion of everything that is beloved by non-scouse Engerlish football fans and pundits in charge of OUR FUCKING TEAM. It absolutely beggars belief and still gives me shivers down my spine and a horrible sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach to this very day.

Hoping things go our way on Sunday and theres every reason to believe they should despite footie being a funny old game etc etc.

Edit: lets give Roy the sendoff WE know he deserves  ;D

Thanks for the OP - good stuff.

Some of the most pointless questions ever asked by a journalist. Who was that utter buffoon?

