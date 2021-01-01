« previous next »
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« on: Today at 11:16:59 am »



For the third season in a row hellsorry paulrazor gets to close the league season out, ok no final this time to look forward too, no trophy, but its not all bad.

10000 screaming kopites will be allowed into Anfield for the last game of a very testing season. Injuries, covid and loss of form really meant we had no hope of retaining the championship, Liverpools combined home attendance would probably not even fill the main stand let alone Anfield this season.

Injury wise I could write another few pages but across all competitions this year the first three centre backs we had at the beginning of the season (Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez) have played 32 times between them.

But even still if Liverpool do end the day in the top 4, as disappointing as that may have been when we kicked off the season in September, it can be considered an achievement in light of everything thrown our way. Following defeat at Leicester earlier in the season, had other teams around us won their games in hand, Liverpool would not even have been in the top half of the table.

There are valid reasons for it, some VAR calls have been well dodgy, covid effecting players, injuries, but to be fair we did lose our way, the 6 straight home defeats werent all bad luck, in all honesty we deserved to lose at least 5 of them.

But yet here we are fighting on, the fixture against Crystal Palace is not as easy as some would have you believe. It has been a strange fixture for me down the years. I remember writing the preview for a game in 2016 when I described just how odd our record is against them and how it goes from one extreme to the other. Indeed that match in particular was dire, Liverpool were trailing 1-0 and were unbelievably on the verge of losing to crystal palace for the 4th time in a row in the league. Strangely the performance kicked up a gear when Liverpool had James Milner sent off and they went on to win the match 2-1 with the winner scored by current Palace striker Christian Benteke, a player who scored almost as many goals against us as he did for us, in his one year at the club.



In that preview I alluded to the 1989-90, for a juxtaposition of results look no further than here, in September of that year Liverpool destroyed Crystal Palace 9-0 en route to our 18th league championship. You would think Palace would have shit the bed against us anytime they played us after that but unbelievably 7 months later Palace were to deny Liverpool a league and FA cup double with a sensational victory against us in the FA Cup semi final at Villa Park, the 4-3 thriller astounded everyone.



It wouldnt be the last time, in one of the best performances under Graeme Souness when he managed Liverpool, November 1992 saw Liverpool batter Palace 5-0 at Anfield, it could easily have been 10, yet just days later Liverpool were blessed to earn a replay when a draw at the same venue in a league cup tie lead to another match at Selhurst Park a short time after where Palace beat us 2-1. Who would have saw that one coming just a few weeks earlier?

Just before Christmas Liverpool dished out an absolute hiding to Palace when they left Selhurst Park with 3 points following a stunning 7-0 win,  but dont think for one second that because we have home advantage now it should be straight forward, nothing has been this season. Indeed, following the 7 goal mauling that day, we managed only 7 goals in our next 7 matches.

Among the palace line up too is Christian Benteke, a one time Liverpool striker Benteke wasnt the worst player by any stretch to play for this club but his time here could only be viewed as a disappointment. Benteke joined Palace after just one season with Liverpool recouping the 32m fee they shelled out, Bentekes form has been very hit and miss, 17 goals in his first season wasnt a bad achievement by any stretch but since the beginning of the 2017-8 season he has only managed 16 altogether. However, 4 goals in his last 4 games shows he is in form.

Benteke has been a thorn in Liverpools side down the years though with several goals against us during his time here and with Aston Villa, indeed in April 2017, Benteke scored twice in a 2-1 for Palace at Anfield in what was Liverpools last home defeat for almost 4 years. This wont be easy! I think its a rather pointless stat to hang on to in terms of using it as an achievement but this remains Liverpools last league defeat at Anfield in front of a crowd.



The only reason I am pointing this out is this is the first time in months that supporters have been let into Anfield to cheer us on, we have missed them, again I wont use that as an excuse this year but definitely in a couple of games they would have made a difference. I previewed the Wolves game earlier in the season when fans were allowed in for the first time all season and I did hope it wouldnt be a step forward followed by three back, unfortunately it was but now those steps have been regained and once more there is light at the end of the tunnel.

What a boost it is to even just have 10000 fans, hopefully next season a lot more, I wont use it as an excuse this season but it will make a difference.

We also hope we can play champions league football in front of them again, following Chelseas win over Leicester on Tuesday, Liverpool swatted Burnley aside on Wednesday to take over 4th place on goal difference, our 4 goal advantage there is unlikely to be threatened. Whilst we hope to down Palace, Leicester host Spurs while Chelsea travel to Aston Villa so none of them are guaranteed wins, we arent ourselves but at least we now have our destiny in our own hands.

Injury news Liverpool are of course without long term injury victims, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Ozan Kabak wont feature and we dont know if we will see him again in reds shirt although I certainly hope we do. Recently though the likes of Curtis Jones, James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Divock Origi have returned to the squad following knocks.

Palace themselves have struggled with injury, Eberechi Eze will sadly be out for quite some time with an achilles injury, former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho remains absent, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic are doubts too.

So amid what has been a difficult season, here is hoping we can rebound and qualify for the champions league by finishing the top 4, strengthen in the summer and move on. It would certainly be fantastic momentum to take into next season.

Lastly, whilst his time here was not successful I think it is only fair to wish Palace manager and former reds manager Roy Hodgson all the best as he stands down, it didnt work out at Anfield but it is in the past, here is to a long, healthy and happy retirement. Just dont fuck us over on Sunday.

Referee: Andre Marriner. Assistants: Richard West, Scott Ledger. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.

Odds: Liverpool 1/7, Draw 13/2, Palace 17/1

 :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf









Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:37:43 am »
Lets twat these twats.

Should be a fantastic atmosphere with 10k lucky fans!
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:50:45 am »
"THIS SHALST NOT SLIP!!."



Er....
Oops. Very very very bad phrasing. Let me choose different words.


"WE SHALL FLUKE OUR WAY TO A LAST MIN 2-1 WIN OFF A CHRISTIAN BENTEKE O.G, YES WE WILL!"

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:51:31 am »
Go 3 up in the first half and then have a nice, relaxing afternoon checking the Chelsea and Leicester scores for a laugh.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:35:29 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:16:59 am
10000 screaming kopites will be allowed into Anfield

I think this is the aspect of the game I'm most excited about (even though there was no way I was ever going to be one of the lucky ones). Also having the 12th man back makes me feel fairly confident we can see this one out.

To those who are going: Make LOTS of noise, please. (As if you need encouragement.)
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:39:44 pm »
High pressure game for us and no pressure for palace.

Please just win and make it comfortable. With everything that has happened in the last few games I hope we can finish the job.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:45:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 11:51:31 am
Go 3 up in the first half and then have a nice, relaxing afternoon checking the Chelsea and Leicester scores for a laugh.

then you wake up from the day dream and realize it is still a few hours before kickoff....

...and the latest news on the ticker is that Salah has a thigh strain and is out, and Nat Phillips has damaged hair follicles that make him a doubt....
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:58:26 pm »
Benteke being on form is concerning, although Eze out injured reduces their flair. Zaha will be a thorn, but Trent has done well against him in recent history.

Again it comes down to taking our chances. If we can take one early it will calm the nerves (mine at least), in quite a few games we have had a decent chance in the first 5 minutes but not taken it, take it on Sunday please.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:58:43 pm »
An interesting subplot is that potentially half their starting XI are playing their final game for Palace (barring an 11th hour contract renewal):
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/crystal-palace/vertragsende/verein/873
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:02:34 pm »
Just win
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:05:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:58:43 pm
An interesting subplot is that potentially half their starting XI are playing their final game for Palace (barring an 11th hour contract renewal):
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/crystal-palace/vertragsende/verein/873

that's amazing - not sure I've seen that before in a Premier league club
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:58:43 pm
An interesting subplot is that potentially half their starting XI are playing their final game for Palace (barring an 11th hour contract renewal):
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/crystal-palace/vertragsende/verein/873

Might be early favourites for relegation next season.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:13:49 pm »
A repeat of the performance and score line that put on the brink of the title last year would be nice (and relaxing).

Cheers Hells!
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:22:45 pm »
Referee: Andre Marriner.
Assistants: Richard West, Scott Ledger.
Fourth official: Tony Harrington.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Eddie Smart.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:26:50 pm »
Bloody Palace. Far too many goals with recent history

Same side unless Klopp brings in Milner for Gini

Defensively Palace are usually a bit shit.

Would be nice to get an early goal.

Thiago to run things as usual.

Nervous but confident we can get a result.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:28:16 pm »
Thier best player is out injured, Eze. Zaha is a handful and Benteke is going through a little purple patch. Outside those two, they shouldnt cause us much trouble. Go into this game with the right attitude, and the three points are ours. Let's have some fun, last game in a red shirt for some players in front of a home crowd.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
Rousing speech from Hodgson about their injury/fitness problems going into Sunday's game - https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1395305915298033664

"[Benteke] looked like he was feeling something around his Achilles or his ankle. I've not checked up with physios. Tyrick, I think, that could quite simply be the fatigue. It's been hard, losing first of all Dann to a minor strain."

"If we're going to find on Friday that there are other players who are going to be ruled out of the game on Sunday then I'm afraid our bench is not going to be anywhere near as strong as it's been for the last few weeks."

"We're not a team that relishes two matches in 3 days, even less a team that relishes three matches in 6/7 days. We found that [during] Project Restart. We have really need that week in between games to prepare. So Sunday might prove quite difficult in that respect."

That last quote is classic Hodgson, imagine being a Palace fan hearing that...
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:48:15 pm »
Just had PTSD reading that from him
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:49:44 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 12:58:26 pm
Benteke being on form is concerning

Meh. People were saying the same about Wood before last night's game, and his recent form is arguably much better than Benteke's.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 01:47:03 pm
Rousing speech from Hodgson about their injury/fitness problems going into Sunday's game - https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1395305915298033664

"[Benteke] looked like he was feeling something around his Achilles or his ankle. I've not checked up with physios. Tyrick, I think, that could quite simply be the fatigue. It's been hard, losing first of all Dann to a minor strain."

"If we're going to find on Friday that there are other players who are going to be ruled out of the game on Sunday then I'm afraid our bench is not going to be anywhere near as strong as it's been for the last few weeks."

"We're not a team that relishes two matches in 3 days, even less a team that relishes three matches in 6/7 days. We found that [during] Project Restart. We have really need that week in between games to prepare. So Sunday might prove quite difficult in that respect."

That last quote is classic Hodgson, imagine being a Palace fan hearing that...

I'm sorry but I started laughing out loud reading that. :lmao

So so so classic Owl.

And games on Sunday - we certainly don't relish that!
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm »
Vintage Hodgson there, he can't help himself.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:04:48 pm »
is alisson up front for this one?

