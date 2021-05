Could we start any slower these days? Bit of a mare for a while but Bobby scored a lovely goal. Burnley only have to punt the ball into our half to get us in trouble so we need to tighten it up and for god sake stop fucking around with passes in our box as they will make a mess of it if we dont watch it. Need one more goal at least as they will get chances and plenty of them now they have to get at us a bit more.