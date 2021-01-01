Sean Dyches love affair with Liverpool started back in the 1970s.
He also discussed playing on the Anfield pitch on the day of Phil Neals testimonial match in 1985 although he had never attended a game there.
My first recollection of them was at seven years old, then at about eight or nine when you start zooming in on what its really about, he said.
You start getting your favourite players, mine was King Kenny as a kid why wouldnt he be your favourite player?
Kenny Dalglish, right, was Dyches favourite player growing up
That whole Liverpool thing was quite a powerful thing in the 70s.
He added: I got to play in front of the Kop before Phil Neals testimonial, they took a local Northampton team and we went up there and got 15 minutes each way.
I was a 70s child so everyone was a Liverpool fan but I lived in Kettering so I couldnt get up there all the time, I was a distant Liverpool fan.
Dyches childhood hero was Kenny Dalglish, and says he was in awe of the former Reds player and manager when he first met him.
I did meet the now Sir Kenny a couple of seasons ago and that was a big moment for me because as a child he was my favourite, he said.