Sean Dyches love affair with Liverpool started back in the 1970s.





He also discussed playing on the Anfield pitch on the day of Phil Neals testimonial match in 1985  although he had never attended a game there.



My first recollection of them was at seven years old, then at about eight or nine when you start zooming in on what its really about, he said.





You start getting your favourite players, mine was King Kenny  as a kid why wouldnt he be your favourite player?



Kenny Dalglish, right, was Dyches favourite player growing up



That whole Liverpool thing was quite a powerful thing in the 70s.



He added: I got to play in front of the Kop before Phil Neals testimonial, they took a local Northampton team and we went up there and got 15 minutes each way.



I was a 70s child so everyone was a Liverpool fan but I lived in Kettering so I couldnt get up there all the time, I was a distant Liverpool fan.



I did meet the now Sir Kenny a couple of seasons ago and that was a big moment for me because as a child he was my favourite, he said.