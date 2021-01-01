« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88  (Read 9980 times)

Offline Jm55

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm »
Football without it fans is........arguably preferable to football with 3,500 of resident evils finest in the stands.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:04:19 pm
:lmao

It goes on and on and on and on...

Youve got to see the funny side of Caligula telling you you must have had a bad day :D
Offline HarryLabrador

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm
Fucking Dyche. He can fuck off the potato head.

Dyche is actually a Liverpool fan.
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
Dyche is actually a Liverpool fan.

Yup a big Liverpool fan.
Offline Caligula?

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43’ Phillips 63’ Chamberlin 88’
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:26:07 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
Dyche is actually a Liverpool fan.

Is that true? He's always come across as a little bitter when talking about us. Not to mention that tunnel incident in the game at Anfield.
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:26:07 pm
Is that true? He's always come across as a little bitter when talking about us. Not to mention that tunnel incident in the game at Anfield.

It really is, he said before that he grew up a red but has to do his job when playing us, so yes he is a red.
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm »
Sean Dyches love affair with Liverpool started back in the 1970s.


He also discussed playing on the Anfield pitch on the day of Phil Neals testimonial match in 1985  although he had never attended a game there.

My first recollection of them was at seven years old, then at about eight or nine when you start zooming in on what its really about, he said.


You start getting your favourite players, mine was King Kenny  as a kid why wouldnt he be your favourite player?

Kenny Dalglish, right, was Dyches favourite player growing up

That whole Liverpool thing was quite a powerful thing in the 70s.

He added: I got to play in front of the Kop before Phil Neals testimonial, they took a local Northampton team and we went up there and got 15 minutes each way.

I was a 70s child so everyone was a Liverpool fan but I lived in Kettering so I couldnt get up there all the time, I was a distant Liverpool fan.

Dyches childhood hero was Kenny Dalglish, and says he was in awe of the former Reds player and manager when he first met him.

I did meet the now Sir Kenny a couple of seasons ago and that was a big moment for me because as a child he was my favourite, he said.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm
It really is, he said before that he grew up a red but has to do his job when playing us, so yes he is a red.
Ev fans will be all over this. Redshite conspiraceeeeee
Offline Caligula?

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43’ Phillips 63’ Chamberlin 88’
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:29:32 pm
I did, in the other thread.  ;D Captain Miserable attempting irony. A sight for the ages. We can say we were there... (*sheds tear*)

Calling someone you've never met on an internet forum shameless and an opportunist speaks more about you than anyone else sadly.

I'll echo what the other lad said - I don't know what's gone wrong with you or your life, but I genuinely hope you can come through it and be better for it.  :wave
Offline 4pool

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm »
Leaves room quietly and shuts door behind him while the argument rages on.. :P
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:48:11 pm »
Thank fuck we won  :P
Offline tubby pls.

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm »
Wtf is going on in here.
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm
Wtf is going on in here.

Its like the girl you fancy when you were young, you pull her hair to get attention but wont admit you fancy her.
Offline Bjornar

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 11:52:15 pm »
Seems like a positive that all our goals came from the left, after we've struggled so much to produce from that flank the last half of this season.
Offline tubby pls.

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:50:42 pm
Its like the girl you fancy when you were young, you pull her hair to get attention but wont admit you fancy her.

Ah, got it.  Thanks for clearing it up.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm »
Sorry.   8) No more hair pulling, promise (even if I do fancy the pants of him :-*)

So, Boornely...
Offline Caligula?

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #376 on: Today at 12:03:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:37:44 pm
Mate, I called you shameless and an opportunist because you hijacked the post by the other lad - whom I have apologised to for my brusquness, incidentally - in order to 'get one back' after I told you to fucking give it a rest for slagging off Mo Salah with a taboidesque 'he's greedy, and after the Golden Boot' travesty of a post in the post match  after a 3-0 win  ;)

I called you negative and miserable based on your post history.  :-*

And irony? Well, it's also evident in this very post of yours. I wonder if you can spot it?

You literally patrol the board looking like you've got a chip on your shoulder with passive-aggressive posts aimed at anyone that doesn't share the same opinion as you. Alright, so I'm negative and miserable. Fine, I'll take it. In the same way that you've got some sort of anger problem.

Either way I'm not going to get that bothered about it. Sure, sometimes you do come across as an aggressive individual based on your post history. If that's what flips your switch, then so be it. But this forum attracts people from all walks of life with all manners of opinion some of which may not echo our own. So I've accepted that. Maybe you should do the same.

I'm not going to bother replying to you or anyone else that has anything more to say about it for the sake of the thread not getting any more derailed than it already is.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #377 on: Today at 12:17:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm
Sorry.   8) No more hair pulling, promise (even if I do fancy the pants of him :-*)

So, Boornely...

I would like to know how many hoofballs over the top Boornley sent over tonight, Rhys and Nat will have neck ache.  What a horrible team! I get they just do what they need to do, but goodgrief, after about 80 mins of it, try something else  :P
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #378 on: Today at 12:18:17 am »
It's cool, bro. These things happen; you reply to one post and then another and before you know it it's a long irrelevent exchange that's hardly edifying and bores everyone to tears.

I've made the Mod's job easier by going back and deleting my contributions, except the first one which I stand by. I'll leave this as a mea culpa.

Now let's start talking about the game again
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #379 on: Today at 12:19:04 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm
Sorry.   8) No more hair pulling, promise (even if I do fancy the pants of him :-*)

So, Boornely...


If he asked,I bet you would let him spit in your mouth.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #380 on: Today at 12:20:13 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:17:44 am
I would like to know how many hoofballs over the top Boornley sent over tonight, Rhys and Nat will have neck ache.  What a horrible team! I get they just do what they need to do, but goodgrief, after about 80 mins of it, try something else  :P
Indeed, they actually played a bit of football on one or two occasions and I thought - see you can do it...but alas it didn't last.
Offline thaddeus

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #381 on: Today at 12:25:50 am »
A game of misleading stats.  We only had three shots on target but an xG of 2.7 due to missing the target from some really good chances.  Burnley had four shots on target but an xG of 0.8 and nearly half of that came from the chance Wood blazed over early on.

Dyche is never going to be the type who's fulsome in his praise of a team he's lost to - nor should he be - but he came close; "They are a quality side and are purring at the moment.".  I swing between thinking he's a killjoy and quite liking that he brings an old-school style to the Premier League when almost every other side restarts by playing out to split centre backs.

At the risk of jinxing it I think we came through the game without any injuries, Milly and Ox getting some minutes in and a slight chance Jota could be back in contention for Sunday.  A good day all around.
Offline kavah

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #382 on: Today at 12:53:33 am »
The Booooooing was top class; early doors the Black Lives Matter movement was given a proper Burnley-Brexit-bashing - job done. On the same theme Mané and Salah and their nefarious foreign methods were also well booooed and the ref was quick to take his prompt on that score.
The head injury to Williams elicited a good one, the Turf Moor Boooers were all over it, in tandem with the perfectly executed slow handclap for the teenage malingerer - well played.

But I think the best one was the indignant booooeing when their lad managed to injure himself - looked like he split his kipper - the booing made Firmino take his eye off the ball - the ref had a look back over his shoulder too and the Liverpool attack broke down - well played again - all in all some top booing tonight, bodes well for next season, home to Everton in August could be a classic

This is the part of me that was a smiling a bit when the Super League was announced  ;D
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #383 on: Today at 01:09:58 am »
We won, quite easily. And you fuckers still find a reason to argue.

I love RAWK!
Offline Kraken

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #384 on: Today at 01:11:47 am »
Really felt like Fabinho was bundled off the ball far too easily tonight. I know Burnley are a physical side, but I don't recall him retaining possession under pressure once.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #385 on: Today at 01:11:47 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:18:17 am
It's cool, bro. These things happen; you reply to one post and then another and before you know it it's a long irrelevent exchange that's hardly edifying and bores everyone to tears.

I've made the Mod's job easier by going back and deleting my contributions, except the first one which I stand by. I'll leave this as a mea culpa.

Now let's start talking about the game again

How many people do you quote and ask why they are still here or why the mods haven't booted them yet?  Kind of weird to be honest.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #386 on: Today at 01:17:57 am »
Missed the match, but I love each and every one of them.

One more win...
Offline jckliew

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #387 on: Today at 01:19:50 am »
NOW We can dream. It's wll in our hands for the last match at Anfield!  YaY!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #388 on: Today at 01:26:56 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 01:09:58 am
We won, quite easily. And you fuckers still find a reason to argue.

Easily!, don't agree with you mate
Online NarutoReds

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #389 on: Today at 01:28:26 am »
Fuck me, in my brain last week we are going to play in Europa. Would love to be in Champions League. Get in!!! Love you the Mighty Reds.

p/s: In my part of continent on earth, we are saying "get in" when we are... Penetrating. Nevermind, I'll just follow on how the honourable people of Scousers are doing it. Get in!!!
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #390 on: Today at 01:36:30 am »
Quote from: Bjornar on Yesterday at 11:52:15 pm
Seems like a positive that all our goals came from the left, after we've struggled so much to produce from that flank the last half of this season.
Yeah, I noticed that too - two assists for Robbo and one for Sadio, after most of the good work has come down Trent's side recently.

Interesting on the first two goals that we pulled it back rather than drilling the cross straight across - perhaps a weakness we'd noticed in their defensive pattern?
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #391 on: Today at 01:37:24 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:26:56 am
Easily!, don't agree with you mate

Ive just gone through your sordid post history, and youre a sick c*nt.

Big fan!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #392 on: Today at 01:43:23 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 01:37:24 am
Ive just gone through your sordid post history, and youre a sick c*nt.

Big fan!

 I feel like I have been violated
Offline kavah

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #393 on: Today at 01:50:27 am »
Offline S

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #394 on: Today at 02:11:08 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:28:26 am
p/s: In my part of continent on earth, we are saying "get in" when we are... Penetrating. Nevermind, I'll just follow on how the honourable people of Scousers are doing it. Get in!!!
You actually say the words get in? And that works? Mine doesnt have voice controls.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #395 on: Today at 02:11:54 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 02:11:08 am
You actually say the words get in? And that works? Mine doesnt have voice controls.
Oh I dunno, if she speaks seductively...
Offline xbugawugax

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #396 on: Today at 02:20:13 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:48:11 pm
Thank fuck we won  :P

can always tell by the amount of pages

think it would have been 30 pages with moans about the ref, var, booing, hoofing and debate of what shampoo dyche actually uses

thank fuck for 3 points to be honest

its all in our hands now and you know this squad has the experience and balls to deal with it.

Online NarutoReds

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #397 on: Today at 02:42:32 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 02:11:08 am
You actually say the words get in? And that works? Mine doesnt have voice controls.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:11:54 am
Oh I dunno, if she speaks seductively...

Jesus... Well, I need to imagine Thiago Alcantara during the penetration, mate...

=============

p/s: Okay genuine question, as I am not from England / Europe and English is my second language... The definition of Scouser is a native or inhabitant of Liverpool, England. So, do I call Evertonian OR an Everton fan, equally to Scouser?

I need to ask due to... I can't take 100% from this forum as a fact because I still remember even the opening post of Everton game is already full of "inbred" words here... Jesus, you all. Or should I just stick with "inbred"?

Genuine question. I am trying to be as kind as possible during a name calling and verbal abuse in the bar or coffee place.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #398 on: Today at 02:49:58 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:42:32 am


p/s: Okay genuine question, as I am not from England / Europe and English is my second language... The definition of Scouser is a native or inhabitant of Liverpool, England. So, do I call Evertonian OR an Everton fan, equally to Scouser?

I need to ask due to... I can't take 100% from this forum as a fact because I still remember even the opening post of Everton game is already full of "inbred" words here... Jesus, you all. Or should I just stick with "inbred"?

Genuine question. I am trying to be as kind as possible during a name calling and verbal abuse in the bar or coffee place.

If the Everton fan is from Liverpool, then yes - they are a Scouser, so yes, refering to them as a Scouser is to be expected!   We take the piss for sure, and they give us plenty of ammunition, but at the end of the day, many Evertonians and Liverpool fans share this great city and are all Scousers!
Online NarutoReds

Re: PL: Burnley 0 v 3 Liverpool Bobby Dazzler 43 Phillips 63 Chamberlin 88
« Reply #399 on: Today at 02:51:51 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:49:58 am
If the Everton fan is from Liverpool, then yes - they are a Scouser, so yes, refering to them as a Scouser is to be expected!   We take the piss for sure, and they give us plenty of ammunition, but at the end of the day, many Evertonians and Liverpool fans share this great city and are all Scousers!
Aaahhh... Thanks mate. Really appreciate that.  :)  :)
