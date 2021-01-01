I am watching Leicester v Chelsea wanting Leicester to win because of the maths and Werner has just scored. According to Mike Deans watch it was a goal. It came off his arm. But. The twat celebrated.

They all, as do we , slate VAR, but they cheat. There have been dives all over the place.

The crowd are now chanting Fuck VAR, but none are chanting Fuck Werner the cheat. This brings me on to my second point. Why is he at Chelsea. Because they paid him the money, so we could not afford him. Maybe a bullet dodged but irrelevant.

These players, who we support are earning shit loads, every time a team gets money they want more. We blame owners but I think the game needs a reboot for players and agents to get back into the spirit.

We have loved seeing Ali this week but is he the exception that proves the rule?