Author Topic: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?  (Read 702 times)

Offline RogerTheRed

Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« on: Yesterday at 08:57:20 pm »
I am watching Leicester v Chelsea wanting Leicester to win because of the maths and Werner has just scored. According to Mike Deans watch it was a goal. It came off his arm. But. The twat celebrated.
They all, as do we , slate VAR, but they cheat. There have been dives all over the place.
The crowd are now chanting Fuck VAR, but none are chanting Fuck Werner the cheat. This brings me on to my second point. Why is he at Chelsea. Because they paid him the money, so we could not afford him. Maybe a bullet dodged but irrelevant.
These players, who we support are earning shit loads, every time a team gets money they want more. We blame owners but I think the game needs a reboot for players  and agents to get back into the spirit.
We have loved seeing Ali this week but is he the exception that proves the rule?
Offline phil236849

Re: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:10:19 pm »
Good post. The problem is with the rule makers and refs. Diving used to be an occasional feature. Now it is completely endemic and often the more so the bigger the game. If VAR told a ref Bruno yelped with no contact and a yellow was given, Bruno would have to change his game. And that is just one example.  Wouldnt it be nice to watch a fair game of technique and skill rather than something decided by players being clever when clever means in this context dirty cheats. Kanes aerial nudges. Shithouse mourinho time wasting from minute 1. Manchester City tactical fouls. Thempenalty merchants eg son and Bruno of course. Holding at corners.

VAR has a long way to go, hopefully
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm »
Thanks. To add to it the pundits dont call it. Why?
Offline Medellin

Re: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:27:23 pm »
Agents fees to be paid by the player.

Retrospective punishment for dives/cheating where players are banned & fined a weeks wage.

1st dive..1 game ban & 1 weeks wage fine.
2nd dive..2 game ban & 2 weeks wage fine and so on, no reset at all.
Players will be arsed losing dough & clubs will be arsed losing players to bans, it virtually stops overnight.
Fines accumulated to fund grass roots football.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:32:21 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 09:12:24 pm
Thanks. To add to it the pundits dont call it. Why?

It's worse than that.

The pundits regularly call diving "clever play"
Offline tubby pls.

Re: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:36:02 pm »
Diving is tricky to get a handle on.  I don't think you can retrospectively punish players if there's contact (unless they blatantly initiated it by throwing their leg out or something).
Offline Simplexity

Re: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:42:29 pm »
I have no problem with the players making as much money as they do.

Who am I to deny someone like Mane and the journey he has gone through to get paid with all the money in the game?

The money in the game was not spurred on by the players in my opinion, that is the broadcasters/oligarch owners fault, which player wages naturally following suit. So I would say they are more the sympton rather than the cause.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:50:19 pm »
It's a chicken and the egg situation at this point - difficult to say what came first.

I think the more pertinent case is why some players act like complete dickheads on the pitch and get lauded for it, whereas other plays do not but get slated for every fall they make?

It all comes down to the media narrative imo.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:05:36 pm »
End of the day they're employees doing a job for their employer. As we all do.

Do people really care deeply for the company they work for? Would they turn down an extra £5k a year from a competitor? Too many people treat footballers as fans with shirts on, feeling the same emotions as we do. It's simply not true.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:39:12 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:05:36 pm
End of the day they're employees doing a job for their employer. As we all do.

Do people really care deeply for the company they work for? Would they turn down an extra £5k a year from a competitor? Too many people treat footballers as fans with shirts on, feeling the same emotions as we do. It's simply not true.

Bingo

It's like when Ashley Cole was upset at not getting the extra £5k a week that he was promised and people started calling him Cashley Cole. None of us here would be happy with being lied to about a payrise, but Ashley should grin and bare it because he was on so much anyway. Flawed logic
Offline Romford_Red

Re: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:57:14 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:05:36 pm
End of the day they're employees doing a job for their employer. As we all do.

Do people really care deeply for the company they work for? Would they turn down an extra £5k a year from a competitor? Too many people treat footballers as fans with shirts on, feeling the same emotions as we do. It's simply not true.

Depends on circumstances to be honest.

I get why a player might want to get paid 100k instead of 50k. But much past 100k, I feel like money would would become far less relevant than my own ambition. So I can't understand players who are paid rather well, leaving a successful club and situation, for a little bit more money but the chance of not achieving their goals.
Online thaddeus

Re: Are the players the problem and how do we sort it?
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:57:14 am
Depends on circumstances to be honest.

I get why a player might want to get paid 100k instead of 50k. But much past 100k, I feel like money would would become far less relevant than my own ambition. So I can't understand players who are paid rather well, leaving a successful club and situation, for a little bit more money but the chance of not achieving their goals.
- Ego.  Some players like to know they're the best paid, or amongst the best paid, at a club.
- Agents.  Club-hopping is very lucrative for agents, certainly more-so than having a player on your books like Stevie that likely never made his agent more than a small % of his weekly wages (still not bad money but compared to the money that Raiola, for example, rakes in as bribe money from clubs every transfer window it's relative pennies).

I do think the vast majority of player moves are motivated by ambition rather than greed though.  It's reasonable to expect a team that can afford to double your wages is going to be more competitive than a team that can't.  For all the spotlight on FSG's net spend under Klopp they have increased our wage bill massively.
