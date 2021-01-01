Why is it that we can see that but the clowns in Cunard Bldgs refuse to address the mess they're creating?



They need to remember that this scheme was one of fat joe's vanity projects.It's a congestion creating scheme dressed up as improving pedestrian safety just so they justify introducing the forthcoming clean air charge.



Sometimes I think they enjoy making chaos.Since Covid I've avoided town other than to pass through from north to south Liverpool via The Strand in the car. I had no idea that Lime street was chaos too until last night.We had the seemingly endless 'Big Dig' some years ago, now this absolute mess.Liverpool is a great city, but imagine how much better it could be if it was run by competent adults.