The Strand - will it ever be finished?

Yeah meant to mention this the other day as we walked along there and saw them close it  :-X
Yeah meant to mention this the other day as we walked along there and saw them close it  :-X
Now you tell me.  :butt

 ;)
Just a heads-up for anyone unaware and might be planning on driving northbound down the strand in the evening or night this month.

The northbound lanes will be closed for resurfacing between 7pm and 6am, Sun-Thurs, between around Liver Street and Leeds Street. Completion is expected by 20th Aug.

I found this to my cost tonight, and ended up being directed through town then onto the chaos that is Lime Street, which was also closed northbound.  :no

If you can, cut out the city centre altogether to save much frustration. I almost ended up having a fight with a private hire taxi driver who tried to cut in on me on Hanover Street. Angry gestures and horn beeping sufficed in the end, though I thought he was going to get out when I stopped at lights, but he turned off instead. The twat would have been wearing my Stoplock Pro if he'd started. Cheeky bastard.

I ended up getting out of town via Copperas Hill, Seymour Street then St Anne Street and onto Greaty. Town is a complete mess to drive just now.
Why is it that we can see that but the clowns in Cunard Bldgs refuse to address the mess they're creating?

They need to remember that this scheme was one of fat joe's vanity projects.It's a congestion creating scheme dressed up as improving pedestrian safety just so they justify introducing the forthcoming clean air charge.
Why is it that we can see that but the clowns in Cunard Bldgs refuse to address the mess they're creating?

They need to remember that this scheme was one of fat joe's vanity projects.It's a congestion creating scheme dressed up as improving pedestrian safety just so they justify introducing the forthcoming clean air charge.
Sometimes I think they enjoy making chaos.

Since Covid I've avoided town other than to pass through from north to south Liverpool via The Strand in the car. I had no idea that Lime street was chaos too until last night.

We had the seemingly endless 'Big Dig' some years ago, now this absolute mess.  :butt

Liverpool is a great city, but imagine how much better it could be if it was run by competent adults.
