Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
14
15
16
17
18
[
19
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion (Read 11148 times)
tubby pls.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,585
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
«
Reply #720 on:
Today
at 07:21:32 pm »
I'll put the next round matches up on Monday.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,662
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
«
Reply #721 on:
Today
at 07:22:51 pm »
Why mate? It's Thursday for fucks sakes.
We're getting less than 20 votes. It doesn't make one iota of a difference these days.
Logged
tubby pls.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,585
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
«
Reply #722 on:
Today
at 07:25:02 pm »
What's the rush? Voting is worse on weekends.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,662
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
«
Reply #723 on:
Today
at 07:26:33 pm »
Yeah mate when we used to get like 30 votes per thread. Now we're scraping by just 15 votes or something.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
14
15
16
17
18
[
19
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2