« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion  (Read 8869 times)

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:12:52 pm
Gerd Muller.

What major nationalities can you pick from?
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,101
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 08:20:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 07:50:19 pm
In the same way Joe Gomez is a right back.

And Steve Staunton was a Goalkeeper.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,741
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm
What major nationalities can you pick from?

Holland, Uraguay, Belgium, Croatia, Swiss, Swedes, Danes.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,424
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 08:22:27 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:58:28 pm
Pulling your leg. I know youre contractually obliged to pick him and youve done pretty well trying to fit him in.

I know, am bracing myself for Betty though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,424
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 08:23:24 pm »
Oh, it's there already :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,417
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm
Holland, Uraguay, Belgium, Croatia, Swiss, Swedes, Danes.

Got to be a half decent Dutchie on the left hand side you can find.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm »
Cant be arsed doing too much research and I dont much about him

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Refik_%C5%A0abanad%C5%BEovi%C4%87

but this guy was the RB for Red-star Belgrade team that won European cup. Plus he has won many titles in Greece unlike Klopp.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,101
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 08:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:23:24 pm
Oh, it's there already :P

I challenge you to find a real match where he is listed as playing LB for Juve. Pessotto was their main LB for the whole time he was at the club, so I'll be impressed if you pull this off.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,424
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:31:57 pm
I challenge you to find a real match where he is listed as playing LB for Juve. Pessotto was their main LB for the whole time he was at the club, so I'll be impressed if you pull this off.

I would do but I don't have the inclination :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,417
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 08:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm
I would do but I don't have the inclination :P

I used the inclination line on Betty earlier. Get your own material.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,101
  • JFT96
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 08:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:36:12 pm
I would do but I don't have the inclination :P

I admire your honesty.

Unlike that Nick character.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:46:24 pm
I admire your honesty.

Unlike that Nick character.
Even his username is a lie.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,417
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 08:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm
Even his username is a lie.

No, I really am called Nick.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,697
  • Yes lad!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 08:54:00 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:49:51 pm
No, I really am called Nick.
Prove it.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,490
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 08:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:54:00 pm
Prove it.

I can confirm the Nick part of his name, but our meetings haven't gone far enough for the rest of it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,741
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
Cant be arsed doing too much research and I dont much about him

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Refik_%C5%A0abanad%C5%BEovi%C4%87

but this guy was the RB for Red-star Belgrade team that won European cup. Plus he has won many titles in Greece unlike Klopp.

I'll take him. Nice one mate.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,741
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 09:08:10 pm »

                                              Elisha Scott

 Refik abanadović            Luisão          Franco Baresi        Bixente Lizarazu

                      Xavi Hernandez                         Esteban Cambiasso   

                                               Liam Brady

  Billy Liddell                                                                    Ray Kennedy

                                                Gerd Muller


Not bad.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,741
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 09:08:59 pm »
Can someone please do me a pretty team thingy?


Tahnks.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,490
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 09:09:29 pm »
Can't believe abanadović lasted this long.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,741
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 09:13:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 09:09:29 pm
Can't believe abanadović lasted this long.

Cant believe i forgot him.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,424
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 09:20:23 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:39:17 pm
I used the inclination line on Betty earlier. Get your own material.

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,741
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 pm »
So what next?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #622 on: Today at 12:58:38 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:08:10 pm
                                              Elisha Scott

 Refik abanadović            Luisão          Franco Baresi        Bixente Lizarazu

                      Xavi Hernandez                         Esteban Cambiasso   

                                               Liam Brady

  Billy Liddell                                                                    Ray Kennedy

                                                Gerd Muller

It's probably the team that's winning at Scrabble, that's for sure.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,490
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #623 on: Today at 01:28:24 am »
Toss up between Suker and Crespo but love a left-footed forward and couldn't resist posting that lobster and chips for Schmeichel gif.

Just one more pick left, I'll work on collating everyone's line ups tomorrow.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 