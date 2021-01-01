« previous next »
Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #240 on: Today at 03:06:39 pm »
Manuel?


Online tubby pls.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #241 on: Today at 03:08:48 pm »
Balls, thought I might get to sneak in Santamaria in my next pick.



Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #242 on: Today at 03:08:57 pm »
This if for LMan especially .  ;D


Online Max_powers

  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #243 on: Today at 03:10:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:08:48 pm
Balls, thought I might get to sneak in Santamaria in my next pick.

The smart man split his caps evenly for Spain and Uruguay just so he could be picked by me in this draft. Also helps that he is from a smaller footballing nation.



Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #244 on: Today at 03:15:34 pm »
A midfield of Rijkaard and Breitner, I don't know how any of your teams will even reach my Defenders.  8)


Online Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #245 on: Today at 03:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:10:14 pm
The smart man split his caps evenly for Spain and Uruguay just so he could be picked by me in this draft. Also helps that he is from a smaller footballing nation.
Say what?


Online tubby pls.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #246 on: Today at 03:17:14 pm »
Samie, you can't have Breitner, you already have Garrincha in that bracket.



Online fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #247 on: Today at 03:18:28 pm »



Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #248 on: Today at 03:18:56 pm »
 :(
Whaa?


Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #249 on: Today at 03:19:52 pm »
Fool of a took


Online tubby pls.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #250 on: Today at 03:20:29 pm »
Also, I've just added a counter for picks on the right.



Online Max_powers

  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:15:37 pm
Say what?

No offense man. I know you have more world cups than many other nations.

However, most of your great players have 100+caps barring 1 or 2. So gotta keep my options wide open.


Online Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:20:46 pm
No offense man. I know you have more world cups than many other nations.

However, most of your great players have 100+caps barring 1 or 2. So gotta keep my options wide open.
More World Cups and more Copas America than Brazil and Argentina.  ;)


Online fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
Andys up soon



Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:32:11 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 05:22:11 pm
Andys up soon

Isnt it Sheer, Vish then me? Or am I now?


Online Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:41:52 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:32:11 pm
Isnt it Sheer, Vish then me? Or am I now?
They missed their turns, go on.


Online Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:49:34 pm »
I'm home now.



Online Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:53:59 pm »
Alan Kennedy is the shout of the round.



Online Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #258 on: Today at 06:34:04 pm »
Delighted with that trio.



Online Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #259 on: Today at 06:48:43 pm »
Callo is a great shout.



Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #260 on: Today at 07:16:27 pm »
Big guns starting to get picked now huh?


Online Vishwa Atma

  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #261 on: Today at 07:18:44 pm »
Can anyone post my next pick if turn comes tonight?


Online fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #262 on: Today at 07:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Vishwa Atma on Today at 07:18:44 pm
Can anyone post my next pick if turn comes tonight?

:thumbup



Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #263 on: Today at 07:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Vishwa Atma on Today at 07:18:44 pm
Can anyone post my next pick if turn comes tonight?

I'm here for the weekend.



Online Sarge

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #264 on: Today at 07:20:03 pm »
Send 2 or 3.



Online Vishwa Atma

  
  
  
  
Re: 10 Cap Split - International Footy Draft - Sign-up/Discussion
« Reply #265 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:19:08 pm
:thumbup

DM'd you the pick.... Hopefully I'll get him.... Else will see in the morning.... We

