I'll run this sucker if we can get 16. It's a fairly easy concept but I've thrown in a couple of curveballs to make it more interesting.



- Drafters must pick players who have 1-10 caps, 11-20 caps, 21-30 caps, etc. All the way to 101 caps and over.

- Any players with less than 50 caps must have retired from international football.

- You cannot draft players of the same nationality. If a player has played for two nations, the one he has the most caps with will count for this draft, and caps will only count for the nation he's drafted under. So, for example, Di Stefano would be 31 caps for Spain and you can still select another player from Argentina or Colombia.

- Everyone gets their first pick, 1 hour clock after (between 10am - 10pm UK time).

- Wikipedia for reference.



Drafters so far:



tubby

Samie

Max

Lobo

Nick

Hazell

Lastrador

deFacto