That's a beauty. I always thought he was good but that's an outstanding finish for a defender.
How come no Spurs fans in the stadium? Or are they in the upper tiers?
Imagine the fume if we get an own goal to win one of these last two matches. It would be hell to watch, but the the piss boiling would be off the charts.
Spurs look broken.
What's with Spurs fans fawning over Bale? He's been shit since he re-joined, left them for bigger and better things and only came back when he had no other option, primarily to keep fit for the Euro's.
Coleman thinks Messi is coming on the way he's talking
On the plus side, maybe Villa are going to give Chelsea a game.And if you want to be ultra glass half full, if Spurs lose here, the lowest we can finish is 6th.
Wales. Golf. Madrid. Spurs
Is that a Europa League play off place? I'm ok with that.
Group stage.
Been spending this Spurs match wondering where the fans are, and just clocked that Spurs have seated them all in the upper tier. What's that about?
