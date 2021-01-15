In the scenario we were to end the season with the same points and GD as Leicester, what would it come down to? Goals scored, head to head?
We've done well to get it down to the last day to be fair given our crap form.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I'm assuming that's got nothing to do with us winning four nil tomorrow?
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Thats very negative but does seem likely.
people like big dick nick.
Its still going to be tough for us. We barely have a functioning defence and the squad has very little in terms of options so you worry that we just run out of steam.
I'm surprised to see many here think Spurs will get something. They are already in the beach, I won't be surprised if Leicester thrash them.We will win big tomorrow though.
If we get 4 points from the last two, and Leicester draw against spurs, we get 4th right?
Same. Got memories of when they lost heavily at Newcastle on the last day and that was when they nearly won the league. Kane off, no unity, doesnt seem like a difficult match up for the foxes.
No running out of steam now, it's just two games. They have to give it everything they've got and more.
Yes. Would mean their GD stays as it is now and ours would improve further.Whatever happens tomorrow its goi to the final day and even if we win big tomorrow it wont be 100% in our hands.
Theyll probably need something to get into the Europa League over that Conference thing.
Leicester have been terrible in recent weeks. They didn't play well in the final but won it because Chelsea decided not to show up. If Chelsea had put in half the performance they put in today they'd have won the cup as well. Leicester are crawling their way to the finish line.
No. It will still be in our hands, but we will just need to match whatever result Leicester gets against the spurs.
True and Kane for the golden boot. Just dont think spurs are a difficult opponent at the moment.
They have, but theyve got five days to prepare for this and Spurs arent good at the moment either. Well see.
Oh my god Werner sounds fucking ridiculous. So not only is he shit at football but he sounds like someone out of the German version of the Inbetweeners.
You couldnt ask for a better example of these wanting the limelight He is such an unbelievable bellend
