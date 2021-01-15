« previous next »
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Malcolm Night on Yesterday at 10:18:46 pm
In the scenario we were to end the season with the same points and GD as Leicester, what would it come down to? Goals scored, head to head?

Goals scored, then head to head. Our head to head is better.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
We've done well to get it down to the last day to be fair given our crap form.
Our recent form has been decent to be fair, results wise anyway.

Win tomorrow and think we qualify even if we lose against Palace
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm
I'm assuming that's got nothing to do with us winning four nil tomorrow?    :)

I'd blow him for a shifty 1-0 off Sadio's arse.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm »
Quite ironic that when Virgil got injured and they all said "Well, we might get a more exciting, close-run season now, with different names coming into play" .... it's still going to be US providing the drama and excitement right until the end.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 10:19:17 pm
Thats very negative but does seem likely.

It would be enough for us. Would make for a horrible final day though!
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm »
Must be small odds on Spurs scoring at least one against Leicester, so real likelihood Leicester will require four goals.
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 10:25:22 pm »
I'm surprised to see many here think Spurs will get something. They are already in the beach, I won't be surprised if Leicester thrash them.
We will win big tomorrow though.
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm »
Its still going to be tough for us. We barely have a functioning defence and the squad has very little in terms of options so you worry that we just run out of steam.
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 10:26:41 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm
Its still going to be tough for us. We barely have a functioning defence and the squad has very little in terms of options so you worry that we just run out of steam.

No running out of steam now, it's just two games. They have to give it everything they've got and more.
Re: Premier League fixtures 18th/19th May
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm »
If we get 4 points from the last two, and Leicester draw against spurs, we get 4th right?
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:25:22 pm
I'm surprised to see many here think Spurs will get something. They are already in the beach, I won't be surprised if Leicester thrash them.
We will win big tomorrow though.

Because Harry Kane absolutely loves the Golden boot.
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 10:26:56 pm »
Oh my god Werner sounds fucking ridiculous. So not only is he shit at football but he sounds like someone out of the German version of the Inbetweeners.
Logged

« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 10:27:05 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:25:22 pm
I'm surprised to see many here think Spurs will get something. They are already in the beach, I won't be surprised if Leicester thrash them.
We will win big tomorrow though.

They need to secure EL which Levy would want at all costs. Also feed Kane's ego of getting the golden boot.

They are utter wank though so probably not really much hope.
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
If we get 4 points from the last two, and Leicester draw against spurs, we get 4th right?

Yes
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 10:28:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:25:22 pm
I'm surprised to see many here think Spurs will get something. They are already in the beach, I won't be surprised if Leicester thrash them.
We will win big tomorrow though.
Same. Got memories of when they lost heavily at Newcastle on the last day and that was when they nearly won the league. Kane off, no unity, doesnt seem like a difficult match up for the foxes.
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 10:28:41 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
If we get 4 points from the last two, and Leicester draw against spurs, we get 4th right?

Yes. Would mean their GD stays as it is now and ours would improve further.

Whatever happens tomorrow its goi to the final day and even if we win big tomorrow it wont be 100% in our hands.
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:28:00 pm
Same. Got memories of when they lost heavily at Newcastle on the last day and that was when they nearly won the league. Kane off, no unity, doesnt seem like a difficult match up for the foxes.

Theyll probably need something to get into the Europa League over that Conference thing.
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 10:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:26:41 pm
No running out of steam now, it's just two games. They have to give it everything they've got and more.

Im sure that will but you can hit the wall. Like I said, we have very few to no options and its a ridiculous situation we are in due to injuries and some of our own decisions. It wont be easy and I still wouldnt be putting big money on us.
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:28:00 pm
Same. Got memories of when they lost heavily at Newcastle on the last day and that was when they nearly won the league. Kane off, no unity, doesn’t seem like a difficult match up for the foxes.

Leicester have been terrible in recent weeks. They didn't play well in the final but won it because Chelsea decided not to show up. If Chelsea had put in half the performance they put in today they'd have won the cup as well. Leicester are crawling their way to the finish line.
« Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm »
Burnley 0 Liverpool 2

Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 2
Leicester 2 Spurs 2
Liverpool 3 Crystal Palace 2
« Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:28:41 pm
Yes. Would mean their GD stays as it is now and ours would improve further.

Whatever happens tomorrow its goi to the final day and even if we win big tomorrow it wont be 100% in our hands.

No. It will still be in our hands, but we will just need to match whatever result Leicester gets against the spurs.
« Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 10:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:29:28 pm
Theyll probably need something to get into the Europa League over that Conference thing.
True and Kane for the golden boot. Just dont think spurs are a difficult opponent at the moment.
« Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:28:41 pm
Yes. Would mean their GD stays as it is now and ours would improve further.

Whatever happens tomorrow its goi to the final day and even if we win big tomorrow it wont be 100% in our hands.

It would be. Even a 1 goal win and its in our hands. Don't need to depend on Spurs or Villa doing anything as long as we do our own job on Sunday
« Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 10:32:45 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:18:04 pm
We've done well to get it down to the last day to be fair given our crap form.

To be honest, our form over the last 8 games has been the best in the league ...
« Reply #784 on: Yesterday at 10:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:29:50 pm
Leicester have been terrible in recent weeks. They didn't play well in the final but won it because Chelsea decided not to show up. If Chelsea had put in half the performance they put in today they'd have won the cup as well. Leicester are crawling their way to the finish line.
They have, but theyve got five days to prepare for this and Spurs arent good at the moment either. Well see.
« Reply #785 on: Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm
No. It will still be in our hands, but we will just need to match whatever result Leicester gets against the spurs.

It'll be in our hands, and it'll be in their hands :).

I think that's what Nick's trying to say, whatever we do, we'll still depend on their score. But the same goes for them.
« Reply #786 on: Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:31:32 pm
True and Kane for the golden boot. Just dont think spurs are a difficult opponent at the moment.

Theyre not particularly but theyve only lost one game by three goals this season which is what would need to happen to fuck us over if we win twice and that was away at City.

If we can just put 2 or 3 past Burnley and get a couple early goals vs Palace Leicester will probably lose interest.
« Reply #787 on: Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:30:57 pm
No. It will still be in our hands, but we will just need to match whatever result Leicester gets against the spurs.

Semantics (on my part too). Not in our hands if Leicester dick Spurs although law of probabilities must be that if we win both by any score were very very likely to make top 4.
« Reply #788 on: Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm »
Leicester are very lucky that Man U sent out the reserves.  They do seem to have the knack of finishing games strongly (tonight, Newcastle and West Ham come to mind) but they are very passive for the first hour of games.

Having watched them a few times recently - and also the travesty of a game where they beat us 3-1 - they have really overperformed to be in a race for the top four and have a trophy in the cabinet!
« Reply #789 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:32:46 pm
They have, but theyve got five days to prepare for this and Spurs arent good at the moment either. Well see.

Tottenham are on a better form than Leicester recently. If we win our last 2 games it won't matter anyway, but Leicester are not guaranteed to beat Tottenham, who will also be playing for a place in Europe, and with Kane pursuing the Golden Boot ...
« Reply #790 on: Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:26:56 pm
Oh my god Werner sounds fucking ridiculous. So not only is he shit at football but he sounds like someone out of the German version of the Inbetweeners.
Next time they play Burnley or any Mourinho side I hope he runs past the 9 at the back shouting "Bus Wankers!"
« Reply #791 on: Today at 12:26:16 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 10:18:31 pm


You couldnt ask for a better example of these wanting the limelight

He is such an unbelievable bellend
« Reply #792 on: Today at 12:28:26 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:26:16 am
You couldnt ask for a better example of these wanting the limelight

He is such an unbelievable bellend

Remember Howard Webb?
« Reply #793 on: Today at 07:15:38 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm
Its still going to be tough for us. We barely have a functioning defence and the squad has very little in terms of options so you worry that we just run out of steam.

There's been so much said about our defence this season, but the weakness and blame doesn't lie at the back it's actually the forwards who have let us down.
