Author Topic: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well  (Read 3445 times)

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #120 on: May 19, 2021, 01:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 19, 2021, 01:44:34 pm
Is it here?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuoELhA-cp8&t=1280s
I'll let you know in 30 minutes!  ;D

Cheers mate, will watch snippets here and there when I get a chance. They were definitely wearing their home kit and it must've been some time between 09 - 12.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #121 on: May 19, 2021, 02:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 19, 2021, 01:08:13 pm
Paul Scholes volley from a corner vs Bradford.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gcRJwMkg-H4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gcRJwMkg-H4</a>

Whatever you think about him and his team this is stunning.



Did they ever have a shirt to fit him
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #122 on: May 19, 2021, 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 19, 2021, 11:19:26 am
Micky Thomas - Wrexham v Arsenal. Last minute free kick winner. The year before I think Arsenal had finished 1st in the first division and Wrexham had finished bottom of the 4th. Huge giant killing and a great goal to win it.

Think Lee Jones scored the first for Wrexham and we ended up signing him to sit on our bench forever!

Thomas scored the equalizer, super stevie watkin scored the winner!
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #123 on: May 19, 2021, 03:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on May 19, 2021, 02:59:32 pm
Thomas scored the equalizer, super stevie watkin scored the winner!

Haha no idea what Im taking about then! Did Lee Jones score against West Ham in the next round? What made us buy him?!
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #124 on: May 19, 2021, 03:23:11 pm »
Anyone else have this on VHS?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_h4APiEZudg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_h4APiEZudg</a>
« Reply #125 on: May 19, 2021, 03:25:48 pm »
The 2-1 v Arsenal in 2004 will always be remembered for Mellors last minute winner and rightly so, but I always remember their equaliser. Viera picked it up just outside the centre circle, we were in row 3 of the Kemlyn so this happened right in front of us and as he played it forward to Henry I said to my mate  "oh shit they are scoring here", it was one of those moves where you could see they were about to carve us open. Henry flicked it inside it went back to Viera who had run on and he dinked it past Kirkland.

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #126 on: May 19, 2021, 03:36:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 19, 2021, 03:20:40 pm
Haha no idea what Im taking about then! Did Lee Jones score against West Ham in the next round? What made us buy him?!

West Ham I think. I remember being buzzed that we signed him.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #127 on: May 19, 2021, 04:33:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XQqfltoUUtM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XQqfltoUUtM</a>

Always loved this goal from Gourcuff, insane footwork.

Also one of my favourite Gerrard goals was his second goal vs Hungary, always think of that goal when I watch the Gourcuff goal.

And that ridiculous, physics-defying strike from Papiss Cisse always deserves a mention.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #128 on: May 19, 2021, 04:44:13 pm »
Kaka vs Utd: head, right foot, head, right foot, goal!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NabwX1TYx_I
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #129 on: May 19, 2021, 04:53:04 pm »

'Juninho Top 13 Ridiculous Free Kick Goals That No One Expected' - at 48 seconds into the video - the strike vs Sedan (the ball moves all over the place):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_B3KW_8jofc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_B3KW_8jofc</a>

^ though they are all worth a watch ;D
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #130 on: May 19, 2021, 05:27:16 pm »
Juninho, one of the best ever at free-kicks.

Also this from Dwayne De Rosario, with the American commentary  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cP_03kC1TwE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cP_03kC1TwE</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #131 on: May 19, 2021, 05:32:29 pm »

^ that last angle on the video really highlights what a quality strike that was. Kwalitee :)



'Djimi Traore scores a screamer from 30-yards out':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ObZVcMYxWXQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ObZVcMYxWXQ</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #132 on: May 19, 2021, 05:41:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 19, 2021, 03:20:40 pm
Haha no idea what Im taking about then! Did Lee Jones score against West Ham in the next round? What made us buy him?!

Yes I think that's right, the equalizer. Had high hopes for him, essentially as he had a similar hairstyle and was from the same part of the world as Ian Rush. That was more or less where the comparison ended however.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #133 on: May 19, 2021, 07:58:25 pm »
Tony Yeboah vs us in the mid-90s. Screamer off the bar, down onto the line and in.
Gazza vs Scotland. Incredible goal and iconic celebration.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #134 on: May 19, 2021, 09:19:31 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 19, 2021, 04:53:04 pm
'Juninho Top 13 Ridiculous Free Kick Goals That No One Expected' - at 48 seconds into the video - the strike vs Sedan (the ball moves all over the place):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_B3KW_8jofc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_B3KW_8jofc</a>

^ though they are all worth a watch ;D

Knuckleball. The movement on that is ridiculous
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #135 on: May 19, 2021, 10:45:59 pm »
Can only say it coz we won the game..I thought this goal by Crespo was outstanding, the thro ball & the chip was right up there with the best goals I've ever seen.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Nybs6oIxLWA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Nybs6oIxLWA</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #136 on: May 19, 2021, 10:49:26 pm »
Agree, it's one of my favourite goals (like you say, it's easier because we won the thing :)), but it's absolutely brilliant.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #137 on: May 19, 2021, 11:03:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 19, 2021, 05:32:29 pm
'Djimi Traore scores a screamer from 30-yards out':-


Wow! Not seen that before. Thanks for posting it
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #138 on: May 19, 2021, 11:27:26 pm »
The bend on this is ridiculous. It was almost going out for a throw-in.  :o

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/crKwlbwvr88" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/crKwlbwvr88</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #139 on: May 19, 2021, 11:48:39 pm »

'Goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni's 100th career goal!' (Ceni scored 131 top flight goals in his career; 21 goals in 2004/2005 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rog%C3%A9rio_Ceni) :-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rXN5MzVjvdM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rXN5MzVjvdM</a>



'Rogerio Ceni All 60 Freekick Goals In Career':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Aj4EWpxbm8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Aj4EWpxbm8Y</a>


In management he has also won the Brasileiro & Brazil Super Cup titles with Flamengo.
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 02:46:25 am »
That seedorf rising drive from the half way line for Real Madrid. It was like an actual rocket, probably would have left the earths orbit after flying around 15 times at that gradient
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 08:40:37 am »
Justin Fashanu

Norwich v Liverpool

Great goal I think was voted goal of the season
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 09:37:22 am »
Quote from: Hazell on May 19, 2021, 10:49:26 pm
Agree, it's one of my favourite goals (like you say, it's easier because we won the thing :)), but it's absolutely brilliant.

Aye it's not your average chip/dink, you can see him cut across the ball with the outside of his foot to create spin to stop it going away from goal.
Belter.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 10:42:18 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/25aX-N-Hn50" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/25aX-N-Hn50</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 10:54:56 am »
Dennis Bergkamp against Argentina at world cup 98, with dutch commentary!
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 10:57:26 am »
Can't find it, but Mark Gonzales, who played for us, scored a free kick from something like 45 yards out. Just ran up and twatted it and it flew like a rocket into the net.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 11:07:02 am »
Graeme Sharpe - you all know the one.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:08:01 am »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 11:07:02 am
Graeme Sharpe - you all know the one.

Thanks for the reminder  >:(
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 11:04:03 pm »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 08:40:37 am
Justin Fashanu

Norwich v Liverpool

Great goal I think was voted goal of the season

Yes, it was voted GotS.

Feb 9th 1980.  Norwich City 3  Liverpool 5.

Although it was such an amazing scoreline, it was the goal that got the headlines and is what people remember.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1Wk34X94Whk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1Wk34X94Whk</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 11:54:11 pm »
Shunsuke Nakamura's free-kicks against United:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m-WUmGZxq5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m-WUmGZxq5E</a>

Also his spectacular goal against Rangers (the bend on it is crazy):

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ybx7CHKa2_8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ybx7CHKa2_8</a>


More Scottish football:  The 6-6 between Motherwell and Hibs.  Lukas Jutkiewicz's leveller in stoppage time capped off an incredible match

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bQvQEFczWis" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bQvQEFczWis</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #150 on: Today at 02:02:20 am »
Ronaldinho vs Chelsea was the best goal that i have ever seen. Stunning. The original commentary was something like 'Petr Cech, Petr Cech didn't move'.

https://youtu.be/fygu4KrxJqc
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #151 on: Today at 03:31:10 am »
Can you count international goals? Joe Cole against Sweden in 2006. Made all the more fun because we got an english commentary  here in Colombia of Tyldesley saying "joe cole why not, swinging shot brilliant ah! why not?", which made all people laugh at how un-latin that piece of commentary was in relation to that goal.

Maxi Rodriguez against Mexico in 2006 as well.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
« Reply #152 on: Today at 05:08:33 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on May 19, 2021, 11:27:26 pm
The bend on this is ridiculous. It was almost going out for a throw-in.  :o

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/crKwlbwvr88" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/crKwlbwvr88</a>

Was going to mention that one too, funny thing is Roberto Carlos then took almost every free kick in shooting range for club & country after that & i don't think he ever scored from them either. ;D
