The 2-1 v Arsenal in 2004 will always be remembered for Mellors last minute winner and rightly so, but I always remember their equaliser. Viera picked it up just outside the centre circle, we were in row 3 of the Kemlyn so this happened right in front of us and as he played it forward to Henry I said to my mate "oh shit they are scoring here", it was one of those moves where you could see they were about to carve us open. Henry flicked it inside it went back to Viera who had run on and he dinked it past Kirkland.



