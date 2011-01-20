« previous next »
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 09:25:01 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 17, 2021, 07:57:44 pm
;D

And Gina G was prepping for Eurovision? (it was around that time I think?)

That was 96 you fool.

Could have been the mighty Love City Groove in 94.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 09:58:01 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 17, 2021, 09:22:04 pm
2 in one game here. Socrates and Eder against the U.S.S.R. in '82. I loved football so much back then.

https://youtu.be/sxmxftwlglI

Lots of classic Brazilian tropes there. Those punched passes that were modelled by early arcade football games. The ball sticking to the player. The powerful shots. The shitty Brazilian goalkeeper.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 09:58:27 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 17, 2021, 09:25:01 pm
That was 96 you fool.

Could have been the mighty Love City Groove in 94.

94 was definitely Love City Groove.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 10:18:11 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 17, 2021, 09:25:01 pm
That was 96 you fool.

Could have been the mighty Love City Groove in 94.

Quote from: Sangria on May 17, 2021, 09:58:27 pm
94 was definitely Love City Groove.

Alright, clearly need to brush up on my Eurovision knowledge before the weekend.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 10:28:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 17, 2021, 10:18:11 pm
Alright, clearly need to brush up on my Eurovision knowledge before the weekend.

It turns out we were all wrong. Love City Groove was 95. Francis Ruffelle (Eponine in Les Miserables) was 94. Michael Ball (Marius in Les Miserables) was 92. Musicals were big back then.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Kingdom_in_the_Eurovision_Song_Contest#1980s_and_1990s

Bloody hell, just discovered that the performer of "Yodel in the Canyon of Love" died of cancer in 2012.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 10:45:57 pm
Quote from: Sangria on May 17, 2021, 10:28:50 pm
It turns out we were all wrong. Love City Groove was 95. Francis Ruffelle (Eponine in Les Miserables) was 94. Michael Ball (Marius in Les Miserables) was 92. Musicals were big back then.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Kingdom_in_the_Eurovision_Song_Contest#1980s_and_1990s

Bloody hell, just discovered that the performer of "Yodel in the Canyon of Love" died of cancer in 2012.

I remember that Michael Ball effort, my aunt was a big fan. :D
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 10:52:34 pm
I've just watched it, it's so bad ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4uK77ZtPh4
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 11:03:35 pm
Quote from: Sangria on May 17, 2021, 05:23:15 pm
Even better than I'd remembered. Belanov's first against Belgium. I became a USSR fan after this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yonzPNU9Kg
I loved those nets in Mexico 86, the ball seemed to bounce around in them - apologies for going off topic!!! On the subject itself josimars 2 goals in same tournament
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 11:09:57 pm
Rooney vs Newcastle at home when he volleyed home from 30 yards top corner. Criminally underrated goal.

The Van Persie diving header for the Netherlands vs Australia was incredible. Cahills equaliser on the volley was nearly just as good!
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 11:12:59 pm
Michael Essien v Arsenal
Cuco Martina v Arsenal
Glen Johnson v Hull
David Luiz v Fulham
Tshabalalas opening goal in the 2010 WC
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm
Another one that I remember is Salas's first goal for Chile against England. I remember it being Owen's debut but Chile won 2-0 with Salas getting both. I know it was a friendly but his first one doesn't get talked about enough:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ix2jW0UItb4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ix2jW0UItb4</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Yesterday at 09:11:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm
Another one that I remember is Salas's first goal for Chile against England. I remember it being Owen's debut but Chile won 2-0 with Salas getting both. I know it was a friendly but his first one doesn't get talked about enough:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ix2jW0UItb4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ix2jW0UItb4</a>

I remember that game. Back when even England friendlies seemed a biggish deal. Maybe it was just because of Owens debut. I think Dion Dublin might also have made his debut that night too.

Great goal by Salas.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Yesterday at 09:15:57 pm
Not really one goal but Germany 7 Brazil 1, in the world cup semi final against Brazil, more of the hilarity with Brazil's defending with 4 goals scored in 6 minutes as Brazil completely collapsed, & David Luiz largely being responsible, & could have been more humiliating for Brazil as Germany missed a couple of great chances, as funny as our 5-1 against Arsenal.  ;D
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm
This one popped into my head straight away.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f09s3V1Qw5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f09s3V1Qw5s</a>

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 12:14:22 am
All mine have already been mentioned.

Frank Worthington and Johnny Metgod are two, but the most memorable non-LFC goals for me were both scored by Tony Yeboah for Leeds, just weeks apart.

The first against us:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gq4-z7mI_Cw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gq4-z7mI_Cw</a>

Then an even better one a few weeks later at Wimbledon:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kNLl_NVUgX8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kNLl_NVUgX8</a>

Both of those goals are in this short compilation but in better picture quality.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N8SmL-p-OaE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N8SmL-p-OaE</a>

The one against Wimbledon is probably one of my favourite goals of all time.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 12:49:17 am
Pierluigi Casiraghi's only Chelsea goal.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 01:18:33 am
To be honest lots of Messi, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho goals just came to mind. Love all 3 players I guess.

Ronaldinho against Chelsea of course but the 2 goals at the Bernabeu, won't be forgotten
Ronaldo against Compostela and Sir Bobby's face, and the hat trick goal against Valencia where he somehow turned into Usain Bolt and burst through the smallest gap between two tough Argentine defenders.
Rivaldo's overkick for his hat trick against Valencia

Messi's goal against Real Madrid CL semi final, the 2nd one where Busquets just taps the ball to Messi who then proceeds to run past 5 defenders (Maradona esque but against better defenders for sure)
https://youtu.be/CQCJzm7MoS4?t=445
just unbelievable

Copa Del Rey final against Bilbao, starting from the touchline near the half way line. 5 defenders tried.
https://youtu.be/YBaXSEkzAEE

George Weah Verona, Im pretty sure this was the live game on Football italia
https://youtu.be/OEh-xQRGYWo


Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 01:19:31 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:49:17 am
Pierluigi Casiraghi's only Chelsea goal.

It was very painful.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 01:31:19 am

Sergio Pizzorno lobs Seaman

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Co0N2DB83-I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Co0N2DB83-I</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 01:47:02 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ExPNxsVJA9E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ExPNxsVJA9E</a>

This was a great moment. Must have been tremendous for any Arsenal fans there.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 10:10:25 am
San Marino v England :lmao
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 10:56:09 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:31:19 am
Sergio Pizzorno lobs Seaman

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Co0N2DB83-I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Co0N2DB83-I</a>
That brought back memories of a goal we all tried to recreate for a few days when I was at school, Nayim's up-and-under lob that beat Seaman.  Resulted in a lot of balls being fetched from over the fence.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gktEEs61q_E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gktEEs61q_E</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 11:17:36 am
Norman Whiteside v. Everton, 1985 FA Cup Final.

Some goal to win the game.

Poor lad's promising career was cut short but he'll always be a United legend they say.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 11:19:26 am
Micky Thomas - Wrexham v Arsenal. Last minute free kick winner. The year before I think Arsenal had finished 1st in the first division and Wrexham had finished bottom of the 4th. Huge giant killing and a great goal to win it.

Think Lee Jones scored the first for Wrexham and we ended up signing him to sit on our bench forever!
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 11:24:56 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:19:26 am
Micky Thomas - Wrexham v Arsenal.
Initially when i read that I remembered that Michael Thomas goal in 89!

Memorable, for all the wrong reasons.
Still haunts me today. Remember buzzing in school that afternoon before the game thinking the title was an inevitability.
The naivety of youth!  ;D
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 11:29:03 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:31:19 am
Sergio Pizzorno lobs Seaman

Doing his best Miggs impression from Silence of the Lambs.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 11:29:07 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:56:09 am
That brought back memories of a goal we all tried to recreate for a few days when I was at school, Nayim's up-and-under lob that beat Seaman.  Resulted in a lot of balls being fetched from over the fence.

Did you ever suggest recreating Casiraghi's famous goal for Chelsea?
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 11:31:38 am
David Thompson for Coventry at Anfield, 2000. I was in the lower Centenary. We won 4-1, just remember it being a great goal by him on his first return to Anfield since we sold him, from 30 yards or so, and the Centenary standing to applaud it.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 11:33:41 am
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 11:31:38 am
David Thompson for Coventry at Anfield, 2000. I was in the lower Centenary. We won 4-1, just remember it being a great goal by him on his first return to Anfield since we sold him, from 30 yards or so, and the Centenary standing to applaud it.

As he gave a big point and fuck off towards our bench I think! Was a great goal.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 12:58:05 pm
Marco van Basten!    The volley against the Soviet Union
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 01:05:56 pm
Remember watching this Shevchenko goal in the 04/05 Champions League knockouts and thinking, if we have to face him we're fucked.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_yT_zQJNzj8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_yT_zQJNzj8</a>

This is an exquisite goal from Pires you don't often see. I think it perfectly sums up the swagger and technical brilliance of that Arsenal team.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pWZ6z3jr-tA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pWZ6z3jr-tA</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 01:08:13 pm
Paul Scholes volley from a corner vs Bradford.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gcRJwMkg-H4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gcRJwMkg-H4</a>

Whatever you think about him and his team this is stunning.

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 01:11:08 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:29:07 am
Did you ever suggest recreating Casiraghi's famous goal for Chelsea?
;D

We didn't but getting hit in the groin was known as being "ke-Babbed" for years after that goal  :o
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 01:25:47 pm
Trying to find one I can only remember vaguely - Esteban Cambiasso for Inter, probably late Mancini or Mourinho era, the ball gets cleared out of the box and he runs onto it and slaps the hardest volley you'll ever see straight back where it came from, into the net through a crowd of bodies from 30+ yards.

A thing of savage beauty. If I could recall whether it was Serie A or CL would help.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 01:29:07 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:25:47 pm
Trying to find one I can only remember vaguely - Esteban Cambiasso for Inter, probably late Mancini or Mourinho era, the ball gets cleared out of the box and he runs onto it and slaps the hardest volley you'll ever see straight back where it came from, into the net through a crowd of bodies from 30+ yards.

A thing of savage beauty. If I could recall whether it was Serie A or CL would help.

Don't remember that one but your description just reminded me of Matias Almeyda's goal for Lazio against Parma:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QarHU46DBlQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QarHU46DBlQ</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 01:32:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:29:07 pm
Don't remember that one but your description just reminded me of Matias Almeyda's goal for Lazio against Parma:

Cracker that Hazell.

This one had a flatter trajectory and was within the silhouette of the goal, he just runs onto the clearance and times the volley perfectly within his stride, connects perfectly and lashes it with unreal force. I'm searching all over and am at the moment being told this only exists in my imagination  ;D Any searches for Cambiasso goals (who scored about 100 across his career in 700 games) just always brings up the famous monstrous pass sequence for Argentina at the 2006 World Cup.
