To be honest lots of Messi, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho goals just came to mind. Love all 3 players I guess.Ronaldinho against Chelsea of course but the 2 goals at the Bernabeu, won't be forgottenRonaldo against Compostela and Sir Bobby's face, and the hat trick goal against Valencia where he somehow turned into Usain Bolt and burst through the smallest gap between two tough Argentine defenders.Rivaldo's overkick for his hat trick against ValenciaMessi's goal against Real Madrid CL semi final, the 2nd one where Busquets just taps the ball to Messi who then proceeds to run past 5 defenders (Maradona esque but against better defenders for sure)just unbelievableCopa Del Rey final against Bilbao, starting from the touchline near the half way line. 5 defenders tried.George Weah Verona, Im pretty sure this was the live game on Football italia