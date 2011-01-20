All mine have already been mentioned.



Frank Worthington and Johnny Metgod are two, but the most memorable non-LFC goals for me were both scored by Tony Yeboah for Leeds, just weeks apart.



The first against us:



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gq4-z7mI_Cw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gq4-z7mI_Cw</a>



Then an even better one a few weeks later at Wimbledon:



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kNLl_NVUgX8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kNLl_NVUgX8</a>



Both of those goals are in this short compilation but in better picture quality.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N8SmL-p-OaE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N8SmL-p-OaE</a>



The one against Wimbledon is probably one of my favourite goals of all time.

