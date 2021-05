All mine have already been mentioned.Frank Worthington and Johnny Metgod are two, but the most memorable non-LFC goals for me were both scored by Tony Yeboah for Leeds, just weeks apart.The first against us:Then an even better one a few weeks later at Wimbledon:Both of those goals are in this short compilation but in better picture quality.The one against Wimbledon is probably one of my favourite goals of all time.