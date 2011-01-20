« previous next »
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 09:25:01 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 17, 2021, 07:57:44 pm
;D

And Gina G was prepping for Eurovision? (it was around that time I think?)

That was 96 you fool.

Could have been the mighty Love City Groove in 94.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 09:58:01 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on May 17, 2021, 09:22:04 pm
2 in one game here. Socrates and Eder against the U.S.S.R. in '82. I loved football so much back then.

https://youtu.be/sxmxftwlglI

Lots of classic Brazilian tropes there. Those punched passes that were modelled by early arcade football games. The ball sticking to the player. The powerful shots. The shitty Brazilian goalkeeper.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 09:58:27 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 17, 2021, 09:25:01 pm
That was 96 you fool.

Could have been the mighty Love City Groove in 94.

94 was definitely Love City Groove.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 10:18:11 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 17, 2021, 09:25:01 pm
That was 96 you fool.

Could have been the mighty Love City Groove in 94.

Quote from: Sangria on May 17, 2021, 09:58:27 pm
94 was definitely Love City Groove.

Alright, clearly need to brush up on my Eurovision knowledge before the weekend.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 10:28:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on May 17, 2021, 10:18:11 pm
Alright, clearly need to brush up on my Eurovision knowledge before the weekend.

It turns out we were all wrong. Love City Groove was 95. Francis Ruffelle (Eponine in Les Miserables) was 94. Michael Ball (Marius in Les Miserables) was 92. Musicals were big back then.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Kingdom_in_the_Eurovision_Song_Contest#1980s_and_1990s

Bloody hell, just discovered that the performer of "Yodel in the Canyon of Love" died of cancer in 2012.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 10:45:57 pm
Quote from: Sangria on May 17, 2021, 10:28:50 pm
It turns out we were all wrong. Love City Groove was 95. Francis Ruffelle (Eponine in Les Miserables) was 94. Michael Ball (Marius in Les Miserables) was 92. Musicals were big back then.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Kingdom_in_the_Eurovision_Song_Contest#1980s_and_1990s

Bloody hell, just discovered that the performer of "Yodel in the Canyon of Love" died of cancer in 2012.

I remember that Michael Ball effort, my aunt was a big fan. :D
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 10:52:34 pm
I've just watched it, it's so bad ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4uK77ZtPh4
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 11:03:35 pm
Quote from: Sangria on May 17, 2021, 05:23:15 pm
Even better than I'd remembered. Belanov's first against Belgium. I became a USSR fan after this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yonzPNU9Kg
I loved those nets in Mexico 86, the ball seemed to bounce around in them - apologies for going off topic!!! On the subject itself josimars 2 goals in same tournament
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 11:09:57 pm
Rooney vs Newcastle at home when he volleyed home from 30 yards top corner. Criminally underrated goal.

The Van Persie diving header for the Netherlands vs Australia was incredible. Cahills equaliser on the volley was nearly just as good!
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
May 17, 2021, 11:12:59 pm
Michael Essien v Arsenal
Cuco Martina v Arsenal
Glen Johnson v Hull
David Luiz v Fulham
Tshabalalas opening goal in the 2010 WC
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm
Another one that I remember is Salas's first goal for Chile against England. I remember it being Owen's debut but Chile won 2-0 with Salas getting both. I know it was a friendly but his first one doesn't get talked about enough:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ix2jW0UItb4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ix2jW0UItb4</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Yesterday at 09:11:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm
Another one that I remember is Salas's first goal for Chile against England. I remember it being Owen's debut but Chile won 2-0 with Salas getting both. I know it was a friendly but his first one doesn't get talked about enough:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ix2jW0UItb4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ix2jW0UItb4</a>

I remember that game. Back when even England friendlies seemed a biggish deal. Maybe it was just because of Owens debut. I think Dion Dublin might also have made his debut that night too.

Great goal by Salas.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Yesterday at 09:15:57 pm
Not really one goal but Germany 7 Brazil 1, in the world cup semi final against Brazil, more of the hilarity with Brazil's defending with 4 goals scored in 6 minutes as Brazil completely collapsed, & David Luiz largely being responsible, & could have been more humiliating for Brazil as Germany missed a couple of great chances, as funny as our 5-1 against Arsenal.  ;D
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm
This one popped into my head straight away.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f09s3V1Qw5s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f09s3V1Qw5s</a>

Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 12:14:22 am
All mine have already been mentioned.

Frank Worthington and Johnny Metgod are two, but the most memorable non-LFC goals for me were both scored by Tony Yeboah for Leeds, just weeks apart.

The first against us:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gq4-z7mI_Cw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gq4-z7mI_Cw</a>

Then an even better one a few weeks later at Wimbledon:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kNLl_NVUgX8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kNLl_NVUgX8</a>

Both of those goals are in this short compilation but in better picture quality.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N8SmL-p-OaE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N8SmL-p-OaE</a>

The one against Wimbledon is probably one of my favourite goals of all time.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Today at 12:49:17 am
Pierluigi Casiraghi's only Chelsea goal.
