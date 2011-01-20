And Gina G was prepping for Eurovision? (it was around that time I think?)
people like big dick nick.
2 in one game here. Socrates and Eder against the U.S.S.R. in '82. I loved football so much back then. https://youtu.be/sxmxftwlglI
That was 96 you fool.Could have been the mighty Love City Groove in 94.
94 was definitely Love City Groove.
Alright, clearly need to brush up on my Eurovision knowledge before the weekend.
It turns out we were all wrong. Love City Groove was 95. Francis Ruffelle (Eponine in Les Miserables) was 94. Michael Ball (Marius in Les Miserables) was 92. Musicals were big back then.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Kingdom_in_the_Eurovision_Song_Contest#1980s_and_1990sBloody hell, just discovered that the performer of "Yodel in the Canyon of Love" died of cancer in 2012.
Even better than I'd remembered. Belanov's first against Belgium. I became a USSR fan after this.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yonzPNU9Kg
Another one that I remember is Salas's first goal for Chile against England. I remember it being Owen's debut but Chile won 2-0 with Salas getting both. I know it was a friendly but his first one doesn't get talked about enough:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ix2jW0UItb4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ix2jW0UItb4</a>
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]