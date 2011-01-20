« previous next »
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: nuts100
Justin Fashanu for Norwich V Us

Just fucking sublime

First one that came to my mind and knew it would already be in here.

Some strike that was.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Gascoigne free-kick in the FA Cup semi-final
Matthaus strolling through Yugoslavia at Italia 90
Maxi Rodriguez blasting one in against Mexico


Quote from: naYoRHa2b
Lahm scored one for Germany I remember, think he was playing left back and came inside on his right and just belted it

I'm pretty sure that one was against Costa Rica. Opening match of the World Cup. Great goal
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Jimmy Glass famous injury time goal for Carlisle, that kept Carlisle in the Football League, & Glass was the goalkeeper signed after deadline day as Carlisle sold their remaining keeper on deadline day, but Carlisle were allowed to sign Glass as emergency keeper.

As mentioned Dennis Berkamp's goal against Leicester which he then repeated in the 89th minute in the world cup quarter final vs Argentina.

Alan Shearer wondergoal against Everton
 
Mickey Thomas free kick in the fa cup against Arsenal

Troy Deeney's goal for Watford against Leicester in the 96th minute, in the playoffs, Leicester had missed a penalty at the other end great double save by the Watford keeper, Watford attacked & scored on a breakaway.

Same thing happened in another match 2 weeks earlier to the Watford vs Leicester match, Brentford were playing Doncaster on the last day of the season, both could still win the division [& either one could still finish 3rd & in the playoffs too], 0-0 in injury time Brentford were awarded a penalty, Brentford missed the penalty[think this one hit the bar] ball rebounded in play & Doncaster broke on the counter & scored a 95th minute winner, to win the division, Brentford finished 3rd but lost in the playoffs. Even stranger Michael Oliver was the referee in both matches.

Paul Gascoigne vs Scotland in Euro 96, bamboozled Colin Hendry & slotted it home, added with the celebration too, being a pisstake on the dentist chair incident on a tour to the Far East a few weeks before Euro 96, & the media storm over that.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Yeboah v us

And yeboah v wimbledon [which for me was better].

Absolute fucking golden thunderbastards.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Medellin
This one is always remembered well as I used his celebration meself for a bit after seeing it..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/1XysTzt--ik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/1XysTzt--ik</a>

great shout that
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: sinnermichael
That Fulham player against Palace who chested a diagonal whilst fully sprinting on the run and volleying it in right footed. Think it won goal of the season.
kasami.
great strike
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Not sure why but the first one that popped in my head was the Kieth Houchen diving header for Coventry against Spurs in the 87 cup final.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: RyanBabel19
Fucking hell what a goal that was, loved that he didnt even try to hide how impressed he was with it himself with his celebration as well

Mine would be

- Pavard vs Argentina 2018 World Cup, just a beautiful finish
- Gourcuffs goal against PSG back in 09, never hear it talked about any more but one of the best youll ever see for the speed of thought and the execution
- THAT Juninho freekick vs Barca
- THAT Messi freekick vs Atletico

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lbOFMbS24AA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lbOFMbS24AA</a>


Also the Rivaldo hat trick v Valencia back in 2001 where he chests it on the edge of the box then executes the perfect overhead. Insane technique.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
The goal Joe Cole scored against United for Chelsea in 2006 is a belter. Insane footwork and sent Ferdinand to the shops.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Ronaldinho vs Chelsea at the Bridge in 2005.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul
When Phillipe Albert chipped Schmichael to put Newcastle 5-0 up it was absolutely glorious.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHw8Zih5_xo

And another Schmeichel chip

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1f27qcJLokQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1f27qcJLokQ</a>
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Ziltoid
And another Schmeichel chip

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1f27qcJLokQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1f27qcJLokQ</a>

Poborskys scoop against Portugal in the same tournament!
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Medellin
This one is always remembered well as I used his celebration meself for a bit after seeing it..

Haha yeah the old Johnny Metgod celebration.

Great shout.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Kanu against Chelsea when he scored a hat trick in the last 15 minutes to turn it from 2-0 to 2-3. Think it was the last goal where he rounded the keeper then curled it in from pretty much the by line. Possibly a slightly waterlogged pitch too.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Ernie Hunt s free kick.
The FA quickly banned the technique-possibly because it was too entertaining.
Remember playing footie on the yard on the Monday and every free kick was an attempted replica

https://youtu.be/ro5jIT_tvZ0

Looking back I had forgotten who it was against.
:lmao
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Medellin
This one is always remembered well as I used his celebration meself for a bit after seeing it..

Poser. True footie fans celebrate like Marco Tardelli.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Ziltoid
And another Schmeichel chip

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1f27qcJLokQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1f27qcJLokQ</a>
Ohhh man, what a beautiful goal that was.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Even better than I'd remembered. Belanov's first against Belgium. I became a USSR fan after this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yonzPNU9Kg
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Roberto Carlos freekick against France.

Owens goal against Argentina in the World Cup.

Matt Le Tissier against Blackburn, dribbled past a couple of players near the centre circle then nonchalantly curled one in off the bar from about 35-yards.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Estaban Cambiasso v Paraguay in 2006 World Cup
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Father Ted
Roberto Carlos freekick against France.

Owens goal against Argentina in the World Cup.

Matt Le Tissier against Blackburn, dribbled past a couple of players near the centre circle then nonchalantly curled one in off the bar from about 35-yards.

The best goal I ever scored was a carbon copy of Le Tissiers against Blackburn. :D I scored it first though in an U13 game. Shimmied past a couple on a run from halfway. I probably didnt curl it in from 35 yards though, more of a pot shot that looped over a small kid in goal. But still, when I see his goal it reminds me of mine!
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Barneylfc∗
Estaban Cambiasso v Paraguay in 2006 World Cup

The one that ended a really long move? That was against Serbia I think. Unless he scored another that Ive long since forgotten!
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Went to the Wigan and Man City cup final. Was right in line with Ben Watsons header to win it in the last minute so Id select this goal.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Elzar
With all the talk of a certain goal over the weekend, it got me thinking about other goals that stick out to me.

I'm not talking about huge goals in finals, knockout rounds, tournaments and the like. Just a goal score mid february 10 years ago that for some reason you can picture perfectly.

For me the biggest one is a goal by Marc Albrighton in 2010 for Villa. There was a perfect ball from Barry Bannan from the half way line on the touchline, across the field into the path of Albrighton who controlled and finished. To this day I have no idea why I remember it so well and I can't find a video of it anywhere.

One I remember that is a little random is Ken Monkou's winner from a corner for Southampton against Norwich. Probably cos it was a 5-4 game but I remember watching it on MoTD, with that being the only goal I remember.

I've managed to find lengthy highlights that game on Youtube here and it's worth watching if you have a only a few minutes (the highlights are 1/2 hour long) for a number of reasons.

Firstly, Norwich had an interesting collection of football names with the likes of Ullathorne, Crook, Culverhouse and Spencer Prior playing for them. Also, Gary Megson started the game and then got subbed and was part of the coaching team in the second half, something which seems would be totally bizarre these days.

Most of al though, the sheer number of long balls absolutely startled me, even if you only watch the first couple of minutes, it's like there's no coaching whatsoever apart from get it up to the forwards as soon as possible. Honestly, maybe those with better memories can elaborate but even someone like Sean Dyche might blush at the football on show.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: naYoRHa2b
Van Persie against Charlton I think

I remember that one (and thought it was slightly overrated), only because Drogba scored a belter against us that same weekend, which I thought was better, even if it was Carragher he was up against :P
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Hazell
One I remember that is a little random is Ken Monkou's winner from a corner for Southampton against Norwich. Probably cos it was a 5-4 game but I remember watching it on MoTD, with that being the only goal I remember.

I've managed to find lengthy highlights that game on Youtube here and it's worth watching if you have a only a few minutes (the highlights are 1/2 hour long) for a number of reasons.

Firstly, Norwich had an interesting collection of football names with the likes of Ullathorne, Crook, Culverhouse and Spencer Prior playing for them. Also, Gary Megson started the game and then got subbed and was part of the coaching team in the second half, something which seems would be totally bizarre these days.

Most of al though, the sheer number of long balls absolutely startled me, even if you only watch the first couple of minutes, it's like there's no coaching whatsoever apart from get it up to the forwards as soon as possible. Honestly, maybe those with better memories can elaborate but even someone like Sean Dyche might blush at the football on show.

Have a look at the Hoddle goal I posted. Everyone tried to play the same, some better than others.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Hazell
One I remember that is a little random is Ken Monkou's winner from a corner for Southampton against Norwich. Probably cos it was a 5-4 game but I remember watching it on MoTD, with that being the only goal I remember.

I've managed to find lengthy highlights that game on Youtube here and it's worth watching if you have a only a few minutes (the highlights are 1/2 hour long) for a number of reasons.

Firstly, Norwich had an interesting collection of football names with the likes of Ullathorne, Crook, Culverhouse and Spencer Prior playing for them. Also, Gary Megson started the game and then got subbed and was part of the coaching team in the second half, something which seems would be totally bizarre these days.

Most of al though, the sheer number of long balls absolutely startled me, even if you only watch the first couple of minutes, it's like there's no coaching whatsoever apart from get it up to the forwards as soon as possible. Honestly, maybe those with better memories can elaborate but even someone like Sean Dyche might blush at the football on show.

Im going to say without looking that that happened on Grand National day April 1994. Julian Dicks scored the last Liverpool goal at the old Kop end, Minniehoma won, ridden by Richard Dunwoody and to cap it all off I think it was the day Kurt Cobain killed himself.

If thats all correct Im going on Mastermind, specialist subject - April 1994.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Sangria
Have a look at the Hoddle goal I posted. Everyone tried to play the same, some better than others.

Probably just me but what exactly do you mean?
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK
Im going to say without looking that that happened on Grand National day April 1994. Julian Dicks scored the last Liverpool goal at the old Kop end, Minniehoma won, ridden by Richard Dunwoody and to cap it all off I think it was the day Kurt Cobain killed himself.

If thats all correct Im going on Mastermind, specialist subject - April 1994.

;D

And Gina G was prepping for Eurovision? (it was around that time I think?)
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Hazell
Probably just me but what exactly do you mean?

The idea of playing out from the back, progressing the ball through stages and into a formed defence, and so on, didn't exist. We were one of the few teams to really buy into that, and even then we were scarcely recognisable from the modern style. Nearly everyone packed everyone into the midfield, to fight for the right to play, and defenders and strikers fought to move the ball in their desired direction, and throwing the ball into the mixer (commonly the midfield, but also the opposition box) was a common tactic, with the aim of getting the second ball under control. And as the Hoddle goal showed, even teams like Oxford pushed up to contest the forwards. That was why world cups and their different styles were so exotically different.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Hazell
;D

And Gina G was prepping for Eurovision? (it was around that time I think?)
96 *ahem*

Marc Overmars at Old Trafford, can picture everything about it, right up to the screaming fan.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK
The one that ended a really long move? That was against Serbia I think. Unless he scored another that Ive long since forgotten!
Yes that one. Serbia and Paraguay are basically the same country. Only across the road from each other.
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: gerrardisgod
96 *ahem*

I'm hoping you dusted off your copy of the CD to check :P
Re: Non-LFC Goals you remember really well
Quote from: Sangria
The idea of playing out from the back, progressing the ball through stages and into a formed defence, and so on, didn't exist. We were one of the few teams to really buy into that, and even then we were scarcely recognisable from the modern style. Nearly everyone packed everyone into the midfield, to fight for the right to play, and defenders and strikers fought to move the ball in their desired direction, and throwing the ball into the mixer (commonly the midfield, but also the opposition box) was a common tactic, with the aim of getting the second ball under control. And as the Hoddle goal showed, even teams like Oxford pushed up to contest the forwards. That was why world cups and their different styles were so exotically different.

Ah right, got ya, thanks.

I found it extraordinary having watched it today.
