Jimmy Glass famous injury time goal for Carlisle, that kept Carlisle in the Football League, & Glass was the goalkeeper signed after deadline day as Carlisle sold their remaining keeper on deadline day, but Carlisle were allowed to sign Glass as emergency keeper.



As mentioned Dennis Berkamp's goal against Leicester which he then repeated in the 89th minute in the world cup quarter final vs Argentina.



Alan Shearer wondergoal against Everton



Mickey Thomas free kick in the fa cup against Arsenal



Troy Deeney's goal for Watford against Leicester in the 96th minute, in the playoffs, Leicester had missed a penalty at the other end great double save by the Watford keeper, Watford attacked & scored on a breakaway.



Same thing happened in another match 2 weeks earlier to the Watford vs Leicester match, Brentford were playing Doncaster on the last day of the season, both could still win the division [& either one could still finish 3rd & in the playoffs too], 0-0 in injury time Brentford were awarded a penalty, Brentford missed the penalty[think this one hit the bar] ball rebounded in play & Doncaster broke on the counter & scored a 95th minute winner, to win the division, Brentford finished 3rd but lost in the playoffs. Even stranger Michael Oliver was the referee in both matches.



Paul Gascoigne vs Scotland in Euro 96, bamboozled Colin Hendry & slotted it home, added with the celebration too, being a pisstake on the dentist chair incident on a tour to the Far East a few weeks before Euro 96, & the media storm over that.