We had Shaq, Origi and Ox starting in this one last time...I remember that golden chance Origi missed to have us in the lead too
Matip was there with Fab in defence
27 shots and 6 on target...our home record run ended with their late pen
This time we won't have Matip but the heading machine that is Phillips, and I think maybe Fab again in defence....or Williams.
But Salah, Bobby and hopefully Milner too will make a difference this time.
Their tactics are already nailed on, there will be no surprises. I hope we don't waste chances and move the ball quicker near their box. We have improved in front of goal since our last game and are creating better chances but no room for slip-ups now, taking the lead I feel is vital here especially with the crowd in
2-1 to the reds