If the events of yesterday don't inspire our lads to go and thump these Brexit voting neanderthals then they don't deserve top 4. But thankfully I don't think the presence of 3,500 of Burnley's finest will make a bit of difference. Just do the job and get the fuck out of there, sharp. Yeah it's a bit huff and puff at the moment but we're doing what we need to, and as long as Thiago and Fab stay together in midfield we'll be fine. I'd absolutely put Jones in from the start as well, as Gini will be chased down too easily when he's doing his little pirouettes in midfield instead of shifting the ball at speed. No room for sentiment, give him a cameo at Anfield in front of the fans.
It'll no doubt be ugly because they'll want to fuck things up for us, but a hard, fast start and relentless pressing will soon have their lads blowing out of their arses and reaching for the teletext holidays. If we start right we'll batter them, the first 20 is crucial. Up the fucking reds.