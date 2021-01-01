« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15  (Read 3765 times)

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 01:34:21 pm »
Only realized Kabak is out for the rest of the season. You really couldn't make it up this year  :lmao

Getting 4th with all those injuries will be an amazing achievement
Logged

Offline free_at_last

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:42:01 pm »
They should only have about 5.5k(the lower of 10k or 25% of capacity). They'll be enthusiastic but I don't think it will be a wall of noise.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,703
  • Seis Veces
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:11:16 pm »
Referee: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistants: Dan Cook, Sian Massey-Ellis.
Fourth official: Jonathan Moss.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 02:24:20 pm »
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 01:42:01 pm
They should only have about 5.5k(the lower of 10k or 25% of capacity). They'll be enthusiastic but I don't think it will be a wall of noise.

Its actually only 3,500 theyre allowed on Wednesday night.

https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/content/dyche-fans-back-will-give-us-a-lift
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,984
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 02:24:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:11:16 pm
Referee: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistants: Dan Cook, Sian Massey-Ellis.
Fourth official: Jonathan Moss.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.

Kavanagh, Moss and Tierney? you can't make this shit up.

I really wish Sian Massey-Ellis would change her mind and become a ref

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:24:20 pm
Its actually only 3,500 theyre allowed on Wednesday night.

https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/content/dyche-fans-back-will-give-us-a-lift

Its still 3,500 backing them though, you could see the difference to us when we had 2,000 in Anfield.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 02:25:26 pm »
Think we need to go with the classic big man-little man combo up front and fire cross after cross into the box.
Hence, this formation should do the trick:

                  Adrian

Nico ---- Nat --- Williams --- Milly

Trent --- Fab --- Thiago ---- Robbo

              Shaq ---- Ali
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 02:27:34 pm »
Are we a better team than them? Yes by far.
Would we rather play another team at this stage? Don't think so.
Will we create chanceS? Yes.
Will we take the chanceS we create? Not sure but if we do the next question is irrelevant.
Will we keep a clean sheet? Unlikely so no point worrying about it.
Will it go to the final day? Yes regardless of the result. Scroll back 10 pages on the Top four thread and assess our mood then. Taking it to the final day is incredible.


RELAX LADS. If we can convert more chances, we'll be fine.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:30:10 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,530
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 02:27:43 pm »
0-1, Alisson with the winner
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,059
  • Indefatigability
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 02:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 02:27:43 pm
0-1, Alisson with the winner
Fair enough. Would be nice for some others to get a goal though... :P
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,102
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:30:17 pm »
Nailed on nerve wrangles, lethargic, no real confidence and the usual flap and panic when the ball gets in our box. Corners will be the usual defcon 1 of panic-panic fart bubbles.





Not sure what the team will be like. Hope they cope better than me.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:35:00 pm »
Worried about this one. Fans back in the stands. Has Williams ever played in front of a crowd before?

Could go any which way this, if only we had some sort of senior CB available.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,019
  • SPQR
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm »
In all seriousness I hope Klopp brings Fabinho back alongside Nat. If Milner is back, then the midfield picks itself. Rhys is incredibly inexperienced and if journeymen like Robson-Kanu can give him a torrid time then I dread to think what Barnes and Wood, who are more than decent, will be able to do.

That being said, we're going to create chances. It's up to the forwards whether they put in a United away-esque performance with clinical finishing or a WBA away-esque clown show where they literally won't be able to tap the ball in from three yards. I'm excluding Salah because he's carrying the attack at the moment. Hopefully Alisson's goal will be looked back as the defining moment in these closing stages of the season. It can't have been for nothing. Everyone has to step up now.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,724
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:47:06 pm »
If the events of yesterday don't inspire our lads to go and thump these Brexit voting neanderthals then they don't deserve top 4. But thankfully I don't think the presence of 3,500 of Burnley's finest will make a bit of difference. Just do the job and get the fuck out of there, sharp. Yeah it's a bit huff and puff at the moment but we're doing what we need to, and as long as Thiago and Fab stay together in midfield we'll be fine. I'd absolutely put Jones in from the start as well, as Gini will be chased down too easily when he's doing his little pirouettes in midfield instead of shifting the ball at speed. No room for sentiment, give him a cameo at Anfield in front of the fans.

It'll no doubt be ugly because they'll want to fuck things up for us, but a hard, fast start and relentless pressing will soon have their lads blowing out of their arses and reaching for the teletext holidays. If we start right we'll batter them, the first 20 is crucial. Up the fucking reds.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,535
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm »
What is up with Alisson?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,259
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm
What is up with Alisson?

He's teaching Firmino how to finish
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:53:24 pm »
Another tough game and they will have the advantage of playing in front of some fans which will be a boost.

If we give them a sniff and start slowly it's going to be tough. We need to start dominating from the start which is why if Milner was fit I would play him as he does normally get stuck in.

Simple really but if we take our chances we should win. Doubt we will keep a clean sheet though so the attack needs to do it's job.

Can't believe it but I will be shitting it - playing Burnley.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,259
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:00:43 pm »
If we don't qualify for the Champions League, we've only got ourselves to blame.

I'd rather we don't qualify and strengthen the squad than qualify and paper the cracks.

Qualify and strengthen the squad would be the preferred option, of course. But I'm a bit worried that we'll qualify and FSG will think everything's okay.

We need to be constantly rebuilding and bringing in young players. I'm a bit worried we'll qualify and rest on our laurels.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,814
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm
What is up with Alisson?
Dunno mate. He's not up to it really. We really need a twenty goals a year goalie.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,439
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:00:43 pm
If we don't qualify for the Champions League, we've only got ourselves to blame.

I'd rather we don't qualify and strengthen the squad than qualify and paper the cracks.

Qualify and strengthen the squad would be the preferred option, of course. But I'm a bit worried that we'll qualify and FSG will think everything's okay.

We need to be constantly rebuilding and bringing in young players. I'm a bit worried we'll qualify and rest on our laurels.

Not qualifying isn't going to make FSG spend 100 million on Mbappe. It will make it more difficult to attract players and to keep some players.

Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,148
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:29:54 pm »
Can we play Kelleher in goal and Alisson up front please?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:50:00 pm »
Quote from: free_at_last on Yesterday at 01:42:01 pm
They should only have about 5.5k(the lower of 10k or 25% of capacity). They'll be enthusiastic but I don't think it will be a wall of noise.

Don't see our lads being intimidated by chants of "Happy place, Happy place, Turf Moor, Turf Moor" repeated ad nauseum do you?
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,259
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:07:54 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm
Not qualifying isn't going to make FSG spend 100 million on Mbappe. It will make it more difficult to attract players and to keep some players.

And if we qualify they'll think we can win the league playing midfielders at centre half.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,907
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 07:51:54 pm
He's teaching Firmino how to finish
Bobby's got a couple the previous game against some pub team. Alisson was just singing to him "Anything you can do I can do better". And he did it against a better team.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm »
Someone mentioned it earlier and the key is to take our chances.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:53:30 am »
Fabinho didn't have much to do v WBA as they bypassed the midfield to attack our inexperienced players. I expect the same from Burnley, so can see the logic in moving Fab back there, as we did at the end of the West Brom game.
It's often been pointed out what we lose in midfield with Fab at cb, but I think this is a game where we can afford to go with Thiago, Gini and Milner there. That's enough experience to deal with whatever Burnley attempt in midfield.
Still, no problems if we keep faith with Williams. He's going to win more in the air than Fabinho probably. I'd just rather have a more experienced player marking Wood/Barnes/Vedra/Rodriguez. Fabinho's more likely to lose the first ball, but is more likely to be in the right place for the second ball.

On another note, loving the way Trent and Thiago have stepped it up in the last few weeks. They're Champions League players who know that's where their team should be playing. Ali too - not just his goal (rather hope he doesn't need to repeat that!) but his work v Southampton especially.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:10:13 am »
The defense is the main question mark here. Who do we go for? Do we bring Fab back? I feel like that's only possible if Milly is back. Even then, I'm not a huge fan of moving Fab from his preferred position. But then Rhys and Nat against Woods is also terrifying. Really glad I'm not the one making decisions.

Win by hook or crook. Despite the West Brom heroics, I thought this was going to be the toughest game out of the last three. Here's hoping we get through! Up the Reds!
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,907
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:12:10 am »
If Milly is back, then Fab and Nat will likely pair at CB. Otherwise the team picks itself.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,785
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #67 on: Today at 07:13:24 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 07:51:54 pm
He's teaching Firmino how to finish

 :lmao
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:47:00 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:12:10 am
If Milly is back, then Fab and Nat will likely pair at CB. Otherwise the team picks itself.

Milner really isnt ideal as a replacement for Fabinho. Im not sure a midfield 3 of Gini, Milner and Thiago has the legs well need.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,855
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #69 on: Today at 07:59:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:24:37 pm


I really wish Sian Massey-Ellis would change her mind and become a ref

She's decent but has made mistakes like any assistant ref. If she became a ref you'd soon hate her as much as any other ref. And it'd be a shit show on Twatter. It's definitey time we had female refs, but the thought of what the vanguard will have to go through is horrifying.
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,604
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #70 on: Today at 08:04:17 am »
Imagine Alisson getting the winner with a 90+ min bicycle kick.
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:22:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:24:37 pm
Its still 3,500 backing them though, you could see the difference to us when we had 2,000 in Anfield.

Their fans are fucking shit. I know first hand.

Theyve got about 2 chants and Im being generous there.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brexit Burnley away Weds 19th 20:15
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:27:12 am »
Burnley have not won at home since January and are not in good form. Having fans in might help them but I think it will help us too. Even though its opposition fans there should Atleast be a bit of noise and atmosphere and I think our lads will thrive once fans are back in.
We should win comfortably. I would feel more confident if Jota was fit but surely we have enough to beat these, especially as their season is done now .
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 