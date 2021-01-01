Fabinho didn't have much to do v WBA as they bypassed the midfield to attack our inexperienced players. I expect the same from Burnley, so can see the logic in moving Fab back there, as we did at the end of the West Brom game.

It's often been pointed out what we lose in midfield with Fab at cb, but I think this is a game where we can afford to go with Thiago, Gini and Milner there. That's enough experience to deal with whatever Burnley attempt in midfield.

Still, no problems if we keep faith with Williams. He's going to win more in the air than Fabinho probably. I'd just rather have a more experienced player marking Wood/Barnes/Vedra/Rodriguez. Fabinho's more likely to lose the first ball, but is more likely to be in the right place for the second ball.



On another note, loving the way Trent and Thiago have stepped it up in the last few weeks. They're Champions League players who know that's where their team should be playing. Ali too - not just his goal (rather hope he doesn't need to repeat that!) but his work v Southampton especially.