Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Ladies UEFA Champions League Final_Chelsea v. Barcelona (Sadly, I am watching)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Ladies UEFA Champions League Final_Chelsea v. Barcelona (Sadly, I am watching) (Read 77 times)
Morgana
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,770
Sanity is overrated.
Ladies UEFA Champions League Final_Chelsea v. Barcelona (Sadly, I am watching)
«
on:
Today
at 07:19:37 pm »
Anyone else care about this? Claire Baldwin could talk me into anything, frankly.
Logged
Morgana
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,770
Sanity is overrated.
Re: Ladies UEFA Champions League Final_Chelsea v. Barcelona (Sadly, I am watching)
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:26:12 pm »
It's also free to view live on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g73s1u5dtzY
Logged
Marty 85
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,415
Re: Ladies UEFA Champions League Final_Chelsea v. Barcelona (Sadly, I am watching)
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:38:45 pm »
Good shout. Can't stand Balding but i'll watch the match.
Logged
The North Bank
Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,167
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ladies UEFA Champions League Final_Chelsea v. Barcelona (Sadly, I am watching)
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:52:11 pm »
Come on Barca.
Want Chelsea to lose every final , regardless of gender .
Logged
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Ladies UEFA Champions League Final_Chelsea v. Barcelona (Sadly, I am watching)
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2