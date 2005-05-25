« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #760 on: Today at 06:30:48 am
:D

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #761 on: Today at 09:24:32 am
I find it interesting that Alisson looked over at the bench for 'permission' to go up for the corner.  A player with his stature in the team you'd think would just go. I'm sure I've read that Klopp wants 'intelligent' players that can make decisions in the game . Probably Alisson recognises that the bench has a better grip of how well the odds play out of him going up to influence a goal vs the risk of a counter conceeding a goal and whether 2 points gained is bigger than 1 lost.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #762 on: Today at 09:46:12 am
I find it interesting that Alisson looked over at the bench for 'permission' to go up for the corner.  A player with his stature in the team you'd think would just go. I'm sure I've read that Klopp wants 'intelligent' players that can make decisions in the game . Probably Alisson recognises that the bench has a better grip of how well the odds play out of him going up to influence a goal vs the risk of a counter conceeding a goal and whether 2 points gained is bigger than 1 lost.
Really? Stature? It was a massive call because even at 1-1 it wasnt all or nothing in terms of our CL qualification. If the ball had cleared and a Baggie had launched a 70 yarder into an empty net with seconds still on the clock, Alisson would have been vilified.

That he had the nerve to do it (he mentioned Achterberg didnt discourage him) and actually score with that technique, well thats why we paid £67m for him. If we make CL on the back of that goal, then just like his save v Napoli in 2018/19, hell have repaid his fee in full yet again. I never thought anyone would eclipse Clem or Brucie, but our No.1 is like a perfect hybrid of them both with added enhancements.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #763 on: Today at 09:48:53 am
I find it interesting that Alisson looked over at the bench for 'permission' to go up for the corner.  A player with his stature in the team you'd think would just go. I'm sure I've read that Klopp wants 'intelligent' players that can make decisions in the game . Probably Alisson recognises that the bench has a better grip of how well the odds play out of him going up to influence a goal vs the risk of a counter conceeding a goal and whether 2 points gained is bigger than 1 lost.

Paul I am sure that the goalkeeper coach told him to get in the box. Ali said that he managed to get to the half way line and no one said anything and he was told to go in to the penalty area. You can see him nod as he is going up. 
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #764 on: Today at 09:49:29 am
I find it interesting that Alisson looked over at the bench for 'permission' to go up for the corner.
It's normal, though and usually the manager/coaching staff will say no. Klopp made a point of stating that on this occasion he didn't stop him, while Achterberg waved him on.

"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #765 on: Today at 09:52:53 am
Really? Stature? It was a massive call because even at 1-1 it wasnt all or nothing in terms of our CL qualification. If the ball had cleared and a Baggie had launched a 70 yarder into an empty net with seconds still on the clock, Alisson would have been vilified.

That he had the nerve to do it (he mentioned Achterberg didnt discourage him) and actually score with that technique, well thats why we paid £67m for him. If we make CL on the back of that goal, then just like his save v Napoli in 2018/19, hell have repaid his fee in full yet again. I never thought anyone would eclipse Clem or Brucie, but our No.1 is like a perfect hybrid of them both with added enhancements.

It was practically.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #766 on: Today at 09:58:46 am
I'd be surprised if he didn't ask 'permission'. No one wants a keeper that just does things because he thinks it is the right thing to do.

In situations like that the keeper is either waved on by the management and told to go up or asks permission.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #767 on: Today at 10:05:28 am
I'd be surprised if he didn't ask 'permission'. No one wants a keeper that just does things because he thinks it is the right thing to do.

In situations like that the keeper is either waved on by the management and told to go up or asks permission.

He said in his post match interview he was moving and looking to the bench for permission, but no-one was looking so he was going anyway and then Achterburg clocked him and waved him forward. Klopp said in his he had no idea Ali was going up for the corner.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #768 on: Today at 10:16:19 am
It wasn't the 'normal' situation at the end of a game and a goalie goes up for a corner. It was a bit more complicated than that. It was a massive judgement call. We risked everything to be in a better situation.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #769 on: Today at 11:10:32 am
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #770 on: Today at 11:28:11 am
It wasn't the 'normal' situation at the end of a game and a goalie goes up for a corner. It was a bit more complicated than that. It was a massive judgement call. We risked everything to be in a better situation.

I don't think we'd have risked it any earlier in the game. There was 4 minutes added and the clock was just short of 94 when the corner was awarded. It was basically the last kick of the game. If it was cleared the ref should have blown up.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #771 on: Today at 11:40:36 am
I don't think we'd have risked it any earlier in the game. There was 4 minutes added and the clock was just short of 94 when the corner was awarded. It was basically the last kick of the game. If it was cleared the ref should have blown up.
That would be gambling on there being no added, added time - which happens more often than not.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #772 on: Today at 12:39:34 pm
Oh that's the other thought I had. Did Alison have a clear view of the clock and know how much was added on? The bench would. Just fascinated at the interplay within the team. Certainly seem to have the balance right. Not sure why my use of statute was highlighted. Might be a clumsy use but I think it's right.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #773 on: Today at 12:41:44 pm
Ps. Hope we see Pickford go up for one the glory hunting shit. Head it to the hands of the oppo keeper who then boots it to score the winner.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #774 on: Today at 12:45:16 pm
Ps. Hope we see Pickford go up for one the glory hunting shit. Head it to the hands of the oppo keeper who then boots it to score the winner.
He would still dive, even if he hadn't got out of the opposition's box.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #775 on: Today at 12:45:43 pm
Oh that's the other thought I had. Did Alison have a clear view of the clock and know how much was added on? The bench would. Just fascinated at the interplay within the team. Certainly seem to have the balance right. Not sure why my use of statute was highlighted. Might be a clumsy use but I think it's right.
Because you implied that Alissons slight hesitance or confidence in going up was somehow debatable, and that somehow hinged on some sort of hierarchy or stature within the squad.

Sorry but I dont think any of that applies.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #776 on: Today at 12:53:23 pm
He said in his post match interview he was moving and looking to the bench for permission, but no-one was looking so he was going anyway and then Achterburg clocked him and waved him forward. Klopp said in his he had no idea Ali was going up for the corner.

It's just like in rugby when the players look to the coaching staff for advice as whether to kick a penalty at goal, or to run the ball and go for a try.  Sometimes they act unilaterally anyway - but they always look over to the bench.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #777 on: Today at 01:18:26 pm
Because you implied that Alissons slight hesitance or confidence in going up was somehow debatable, and that somehow hinged on some sort of hierarchy or stature within the squad.

Sorry but I dont think any of that applies.

Ah yes. I guess I just felt he seems to be so well respected he'd back his own decision. It's great that he acknowledges the bench are in the best position to make that decision and that they are happy with his decision.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #778 on: Today at 10:36:11 pm
Just been enjoying the all angles view.
I guess Alisson is used to practicing timing his jump. But where the hell did he learn to head a ball like that?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #779 on: Today at 11:39:35 pm
Just been enjoying the all angles view.
I guess Alisson is used to practicing timing his jump. But where the hell did he learn to head a ball like that?

He is from Brazil. His mom taught him.
Before he was born.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
Reply #780 on: Today at 11:43:39 pm
Just been enjoying the all angles view.
I guess Alisson is used to practicing timing his jump. But where the hell did he learn to head a ball like that?

Still amazed with this. It was a header that if scored by Bierhoff or Shearer would have put in their top 3 goals scored. Amazing. Thank you Alisson.
