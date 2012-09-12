I think the aguero winner for the league is at least as good as any of our moments. I don't see them ever having another though.
Agreed, when you consider what was at stake, the fact that it took the title away from their local rivals in just that moment after the previous 20 years living in their shadows, context, timing, the fact they scored twice. It pains me to say it but I doubt it will ever be beaten, at the time I was just happy to see Ferguson's face, it was the beginning of the end for United.
Mind you, we have had Gerrard/Alonso/Smicer, Owen and Gerrard in cup finals, Barcelona, Dortmund, Everton on several occasions (McAlister, Jones, Lawler, Mane and Origi), Olympiakos, St.John, Fairclough. We're spoilt.