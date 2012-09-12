« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)  (Read 25162 times)

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 05:01:39 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 02:22:19 pm
For a tall player like Nat Philips, his heading in the opposition box has been quite poor. Not sure if any of his headers have been on target. Thankfully, he also missed the ball completely to allow Alisson to head it in.

It's definitely something that can be coached. Matip was very much the same when he first joined us. Early on he seemed to get to the end of a lot of our set pieces and didn't do much with that at all, but with time and training he has become a real threat.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 05:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 04:15:34 pm
As if your goalie scores a header from a corner with your last touch of the game (if the corner had been cleared the ref would have blown for full-time straight away). Just ridiculous.

Not just that he scores, but the fact that he scores a winner! Like in pretty much every other circumstance, a goalkeeper scoring from a corner is a consolation goal or at best an equaliser, because there are so few occasions that warrant sending him up when you're drawing. So normally when a goal like that goes in, you enjoy it and get a laugh out of it, but you're still a bit deflated that you haven't won.
Offline Koparoo

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 05:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 03:49:31 pm
I was thinking this yesterday. It's so weird in a season that's been so awful to have this moment but it's one of my favourite ever football moments. I can't even imagine what it would have been like with fans in the ground, or to have been there.

And we've been blessed with SO many of these moments under Jurgen Klopp. No matter how bad it's got at times this year, we've always had Jurgen. So we've always had a chance.

Absolutely...

This is my favourite moment of the season!!!

Loving Ali's reaction to an amazing goal/result!!!!
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 05:10:05 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm
Was anyone else slightly concerned after the game restarted, and Phillips struggled to head the ball clear as he stooped... until Robbo cleared it off a WBA player for a goal kick?

I was bricking it.
Was so unexpected a high before that was expecting a natural low immediately, considering this season.

Not to worry, Ashley Barnes will provide it soon enough.
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 05:12:06 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm
Was anyone else slightly concerned after the game restarted, and Phillips struggled to head the ball clear as he stooped... until Robbo cleared it off a WBA player for a goal kick?

My heart stopped for a second cause I was terrified that when Nat went to the ground trying to clear it, the ball had somehow hit his arm. I was never happier to hear a final whistle go.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 05:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:40:17 pm
Ive actually converted some of the garage into a space to watch the match to avoid that argument but yesterday I was getting dinner ready and couldnt be in 2 places at once so had to watch it on the iPad, hence the argument after the winner!

Offline Buck Pete

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 05:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:50:56 am
Sammy is a really nice fella.

Not to mention a Scouser and fan favourite who came through the LFC ranks and has more top level honours for LFC that most footballers only can dream of.

Unless he's unapologetically written for a certain newspaper without me knowing, I honestly can't understand the disrespect Sammy gets that I've seem quite a few times on here.
Offline Jm55

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 05:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 05:12:06 pm
My heart stopped for a second cause I was terrified that when Nat went to the ground trying to clear it, the ball had somehow hit his arm. I was never happier to hear a final whistle go.

Anyone got a clip of this? I can barely remember much after the goal to be honest.
Offline stoa

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 05:20:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:04:18 pm
Not just that he scores, but the fact that he scores a winner! Like in pretty much every other circumstance, a goalkeeper scoring from a corner is a consolation goal or at best an equaliser, because there are so few occasions that warrant sending him up when you're drawing. So normally when a goal like that goes in, you enjoy it and get a laugh out of it, but you're still a bit deflated that you haven't won.

Not really sure about that. If the keeper goes forward for a corner he does so for a reason and that is, because you want to get at least a draw or the win as in our case. If he then scores you go ballistic even if it just makes it 1-1, because that will be a 1-1 that was worth taking the risk (like you're playing in the second leg of the CL drew 0-0 at home and are 1-0 behind in the last minute in the second leg). And even if it isn't a case of advancing or dropping out of a knockout tie, it's still something you'll celebrate, because it's unexpected. I've never seen a goalkeeper go forward just to try and score a consolation goal.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 05:25:47 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:20:04 pm
Not really sure about that. If the keeper goes forward for a corner he does so for a reason and that is, because you want to get at least a draw or the win as in our case. If he then scores you go ballistic even if it just makes it 1-1, because that will be a 1-1 that was worth taking the risk (like you're playing in the second leg of the CL drew 0-0 at home and are 1-0 behind in the last minute in the second leg). And even if it isn't a case of advancing or dropping out of a knockout tie, it's still something you'll celebrate, because it's unexpected. I've never seen a goalkeeper go forward just to try and score a consolation goal.

Schmeichel's PL goal was a consolation goal in a 2-1 defeat (obviously with the intention of then going on to get an equaliser).

Don't get me wrong, I get that you would still go ballistic if it was an equaliser, I'm talking more about afterwards when you realise that you've only drawn a game you expected to win. Like when we scored at the end to get a 2-2 draw with West Brom in Klopp's first season (followed by the infamous celebration), it was a nice moment but still left a bad taste in the mouth (or at least mine) when the dust settled. It wouldn't have been any different had it been Mignolet that scored. Great moment, still a pretty shit result in the grand scheme of things.
Offline rob1966

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 05:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:16:48 pm
Not to mention a Scouser and fan favourite who came through the LFC ranks and has more top level honours for LFC that most footballers only can dream of.

Unless he's unapologetically written for a certain newspaper without me knowing, I honestly can't understand the disrespect Sammy gets that I've seem quite a few times on here.

Yeah still love Sammy, marked Breitner out of the European Cup semi final and always gave his all. He's also a decent fella. When he was getting work done on his house, he was hiring all the stuff from us. I wasn't based in the depot in Wavertree at the time, so didn't do the deliveries, but the other drivers did, said he was sound, dead chatty with them and always gave them a good tip, they all used to argue over who was getting the jobs ;D
Offline afc turkish

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 05:40:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:13:39 pm


I don't quite understand this, but find it immensely amusing nonetheless... :D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 05:53:09 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:40:17 pm
I don't quite understand this, but find it immensely amusing nonetheless... :D

Henpecked  ;)
Online newterp

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 05:54:11 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm
Was anyone else slightly concerned after the game restarted, and Phillips struggled to head the ball clear as he stooped... until Robbo cleared it off a WBA player for a goal kick?

haha yes! I was afraid on that weird dive header than he may have handballed it.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 05:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:28:50 pm
If you stand right in the middle of the goal, in front of the keeper, in an offside position as the kick or pass is made, you should really be aware that you are taking a bit of a chance.

Anyway, my prediction: next time Ali goes up for a corner we are getting a pelanty - he should start practising his flailing dive now.

Does he get to take the penalty?
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 06:13:43 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 05:55:29 pm
Does he get to take the penalty?
Only if he is going to head it.
Offline rob1966

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 06:57:48 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 05:55:29 pm
Does he get to take the penalty?

The fuckers would never let Brucie take one, even when we were 5-0 up.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 07:03:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:57:48 pm
The fuckers would never let Brucie take one, even when we were 5-0 up.

Brucie, Brucie give us a goal!
Offline Anfield Kopite

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 07:09:09 pm »
I have to admit i thought it was the wrong decision when i saw Ali going up.  Yes, we desperately needed a goal. But my mind set was that although a draw would take it out of our hands, we would still have a chance winning the last 2. But if we had lost it was over. The way 2 wins will almost certainly do it now, but 4 pts from the last 2 might just be enough. So if we lost the initial header one of theirs could have tried a 70 yarder into our empty net. Seconds later was euphoria.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:55:19 pm
What was Fat Sam's opinion on their equaliser in December?
Offline fiveways

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 08:16:48 pm »
Just watched andy robertsons post-match interview on lfctv - epitomises the lfc spirit
Online Dim Glas

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 08:36:39 pm »
The best expressions  ;D

Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 08:41:32 pm »
What a week it has been: winning at the Old Trafford? goalkeeper scoring?

Next game: Mo Salah makes a worldie save between the sticks
Offline JRed

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 08:42:26 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 02:22:19 pm
For a tall player like Nat Philips, his heading in the opposition box has been quite poor. Not sure if any of his headers have been on target. Thankfully, he also missed the ball completely to allow Alisson to head it in.
I was thinking that.
Nat seems to head the ball the same way, regardless of which penalty are he is in. Great at clearing the ball in our box, but equally great at clearing it in the opposition box.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 08:46:31 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm
Was anyone else slightly concerned after the game restarted, and Phillips struggled to head the ball clear as he stooped... until Robbo cleared it off a WBA player for a goal kick?

slightly concerned?  Naaaa

I had a brief but full blown actual panic.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #745 on: Yesterday at 08:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:41:32 pm
What a week it has been: winning at the Old Trafford? goalkeeper scoring?

Next game: Mo Salah makes a worldie save between the sticks


A pitch length scorpion clearance that lobs the keeper.
Offline jameslfc1997

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 08:49:13 pm »
You could see how upset Salah was with the Gini miss, it slipping away then the pure joy of that goal.
Offline rubber soul

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #747 on: Yesterday at 08:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 01:35:54 am
Sammy Lee has such a punchable face
Behave.
Offline Judge Red

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #748 on: Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm »
Just watched the bullfrogs salty interview. Reminded me of that underwater character in that shite Star Wars film but with gravy coming out of his mouth instead of spittle. Brilliant
Offline PaulF

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #749 on: Yesterday at 10:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Caffeine on Yesterday at 04:17:25 pm
The goal was the biggest outpouring of spontaneous joy and emotion I have experienced since Origi's Barca goal. It's been a bloody miserable slog of the season with everything that's happened, all the VAR shite, European Super League, celebrity punditry, injuries, enough to make people feel jaded and out of love with football....all it takes is one magical moment like that to pull me right back in and remind me why I love football and Liverpool.

It's Liverpool fan exceptionalism to say this kind of stuff doesn't happen to other teams...but it doesn't, does it?
I think the aguero winner for the league is at least as good as any of our moments. I don't see them ever having another though.
Online RayPhilAlan

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #750 on: Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 11:05:10 am
Disgraceful small time tactics and club. Rolling over for other small clubs like Newcastle or Everton but playing like their lives depended on it against us. Hope they never come back up.  :wave
Sure, but it would be the same if by some miracle they ever came up against Barcelona or Bayern - we're an elite team that opponents will always want to raise their games for.
Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #751 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:25:01 pm
The last time Ive gone that mental in a league game was Origi vs Everton, before that probably Lallana against Norwich.

not even Salah vs ManUtd last season? ;D ;)

or Gini's header vs Barca? ;)

though, tbf, with Salah's goal I went a mixture between mental and incredibly emotional. It was the exact moment where I *knew* we were, without a single doubt, winning the league. Not a matter of belief, but a matter of unwavering certainty.

And with Gini's goal I was like... laughing madly and in shock at the same time. I couldn't believe what was happening before my eyes!
Offline dai_bonehead

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #752 on: Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 01:35:54 am
Sammy Lee has such a punchable face

Im 47, too young (!) to remember him play, but my uncle always spoke highly of  Sammy Lee. A little bit of respect towards the giants upon whose shoulders our team collectively stands upon would not hurt.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #753 on: Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm
Im 47, too young (!) to remember him play, but my uncle always spoke highly of  Sammy Lee. A little bit of respect towards the giants upon whose shoulders our team collectively stands upon would not hurt.
Physically he is sort of morphing into Lardarse, whether that's just age or enforced gravy injections, who knows, but he was the epitome of a Liverpool player, beloved of the fans in our most fertile period. A one man panzer regiment.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #754 on: Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:04:19 pm
I think the aguero winner for the league is at least as good as any of our moments. I don't see them ever having another though.

Yeah, but, that took a league away from the Mancs so that was our moment too. I was sat on the edge of my seat that whole game going "qpr? qpfuckingr are going to hand united a title? this cant stand go you blue wankers. Go!" 
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #755 on: Today at 01:30:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:04:19 pm
I think the aguero winner for the league is at least as good as any of our moments. I don't see them ever having another though.

Agreed, when you consider what was at stake, the fact that it took the title away from their local rivals in just that moment after the previous 20 years living in their shadows, context, timing, the fact they scored twice. It pains me to say it but I doubt it will ever be beaten, at the time I was just happy to see Ferguson's face, it was the beginning of the end for United.

Mind you, we have had Gerrard/Alonso/Smicer, Owen and Gerrard in cup finals, Barcelona, Dortmund, Everton on several occasions (McAlister, Jones, Lawler, Mane and Origi), Olympiakos, St.John, Fairclough. We're spoilt.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #756 on: Today at 01:35:07 am »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm
Im 47, too young (!) to remember him play, but my uncle always spoke highly of  Sammy Lee. A little bit of respect towards the giants upon whose shoulders our team collectively stands upon would not hurt.

He was great, took his chance when Jimmy Case got injured (who was brilliant and seemed irreplaceable) and made himself indispensible through sheer effort and application. Souness, Lee and McDermott and Kennedy/Whelan were brilliant. He played alongside Case in the 1980/81 LC final, that was a biting midfield.
Online telekon

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #757 on: Today at 01:43:19 am »
Quote from: S on May 16, 2021, 06:33:43 pm
I'm ashamed to admit it. I switched off the TV seconds before.

Hahaha  :wanker  ;D

Right up there with Lallana against Norwich, Lovren against Dortmund, Origi vs Barca, and Origi vs Everton.
Online telekon

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Alisson (yes Alisson)
« Reply #758 on: Today at 02:07:00 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 04:28:30 pm
Was anyone else slightly concerned after the game restarted, and Phillips struggled to head the ball clear as he stooped... until Robbo cleared it off a WBA player for a goal kick?

It even looked for a moment like he botched the header and handballed it just on the penalty area line. Love him to bits but that was scary af.
