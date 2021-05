To be fair HIS self-proclaimed genius tactical master plan was undone by his players not picking up Ali who is 6ft 3. His response was maybe one of our big lads could have picked up Ali.With such a clear and concise master plan I cannot believe he failed.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be ‘Liverpool’. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10