My son & I just stared at each other in disbelief. Absolutely gobsmacked. Stood in the centre of the living room with my hands on my knees like I'd been winded!
I knew 30 seconds before it went in that we'd scored because my stream was slow and I heard a reaction elsewhere so knowing something mad had happened, it was bizarre, because I was happy twice about the same thing when I actually saw how e'd scored.
It's great being a Liverpool fan (most of the time)
If you just put all the late magic moments together, Gerrard and Mellor, McAlister, Origi and Origi and Origi, Lovren, Mane, you'd have more fun than most clubs get in a lifetime