Author Topic: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)  (Read 16594 times)

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 10:16:59 pm »
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 10:17:09 pm »
I think I have broken vocal chords
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71RRqZRJU6U

Bitterness overflowing at 3.48
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:17:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:22:02 pm
He led the team.


He lead in his performance, but he was also directing the play verbally ..

A bit late, but great to see

For me that's the biggest loss with Van Dijk and Henderson. A verbal leader is priceless. Great to see. I love that photo with Klopp and Alisson too. I don't think I've ever seen a connection between a player and a manager like you see with Klopp and some of our lads.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 10:18:05 pm »
That was beautiful. Even in a really horrible, surreal, mental season we have a really great memory to take from it. I love this club.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm »
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 10:24:14 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:19:46 pm
Wow that is disturbing.

Disturbing you say? Watch a young Arnie sleaze his way around Rio...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wizqWLtSRzE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wizqWLtSRzE</a>
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:11:45 pm
Just when you think this season can't get any crazier, this happens. Now, I fully expect for Phillips to score a hat-trick against Burnley ...

At the very least we might get a penalty! Thiago was boss today, but that winning goal is one for the ages.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 10:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm
Kloppos reaction:



He said in his postmatch that he had to stop and check that he had actually seen that, you can see the bewilderment on his face ;D
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 10:42:55 pm »
You know what? It's fucking batshit crazy that Alisson was even up there really. Like, I get that we really needed to win, but a draw at least would have kept us in the frame for top 4 as opposed to a defeat (especially if Leicester best Chelsea). Then that fucking happens! It's just nuts. First goalkeeper in the PL to score a winning goal and I can't imagine too many others have ever been sent up for a corner when not behind.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 10:50:48 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:42:55 pm
You know what? It's fucking batshit crazy that Alisson was even up there really. Like, I get that we really needed to win, but a draw at least would have kept us in the frame for top 4 as opposed to a defeat (especially if Leicester best Chelsea). Then that fucking happens! It's just nuts. First goalkeeper in the PL to score a winning goal and I can't imagine too many others have ever been sent up for a corner when not behind.

They didn't send him up, it was his own choice. Alisson said he started moving, couldn't get anyone attention and then Achterberg signalled go for it, Klopp said himself that it was Alissons decision not his ;D
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 10:54:37 pm »
amazing way to win a game.

fully deserved win. trent and thiago played really well. Mane created the goal for Salah and won the corner at the end.

wasnt one of Fabinho's better games though
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm »
It's a shame we didn't really have the control of the game we'd want and I do think that's down to having 10 CBs out, but Trent and Thiago looked really on it and great chemistry. Exciting to see what they'll be like next season.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm »
YES! ALISSON!
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 11:00:27 pm »
Pity we have missed firing forwards in Mane and Bob this season.
Making hard work of every game.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm »
avoided seeing the goal all day just to watch motd, well worth the wait, an absolute shite season made a whole lot better with our last two games. Delighted for Alison.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm »
How many people's pets got scared half to death when that went in....

Would love to hear the audio of Hunter/Aldo for that goal  ;D
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm »
The biggest moment of joy I've had watching football this season. Utterly absurd and wonderful. I haven't celebrated like that since Henderson's goal against Everton and we know what happened yet. Wonderful interview too.

Somehow gravy swillers astonishingly bitter interview made a great day even better.  :D
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 11:19:48 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm
The biggest moment of joy I've had watching football this season. Utterly absurd and wonderful. I haven't celebrated like that since Henderson's goal against Everton and we know what happened yet. Wonderful interview too.

Somehow gravy swillers astonishingly bitter interview made a great day even better.  :D

Gravy swiller did seem a bit pissed off, not his usual smug self.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 11:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Paisley79 on Yesterday at 07:24:31 pm
My son & I just stared at each other in disbelief. Absolutely gobsmacked. Stood in the centre of the living room with my hands on my knees like I'd been winded!

I knew 30 seconds before it went in that we'd scored because my stream was slow and I heard a reaction elsewhere so knowing something mad had happened, it was bizarre, because I was happy twice about the same thing when I actually saw how e'd scored.

It's great being a Liverpool fan (most of the time)

If you just put all the late magic moments together, Gerrard and Mellor, McAlister, Origi and Origi and Origi, Lovren, Mane, you'd have more fun than most clubs get in a lifetime
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:21:49 pm
I knew 30 seconds before it went in that we'd scored because my stream was slow and I heard a reaction elsewhere so knowing something mad had happened, it was bizarre, because I was happy twice about the same thing when I actually saw how e'd scored.

It's great being a Liverpool fan (most of the time)

If you just put all the late magic moments together, Gerrard and Mellor, McAlister, Origi and Origi and Origi, Lovren, Mane, you'd have more fun than most clubs get in a lifetime
yes, we are lucky as fans to have seen some of the best football moments that most teams could only dream of.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 11:29:57 pm »
Souness can fuck off all over again

Hes won me over the past 10 years

But hes being a right c*nt about us in drive and drabs. Needs to remind himself of the early 90s again I think
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm »
Fuck me dead
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 11:43:29 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:29:57 pm
Souness can fuck off all over again

Hes won me over the past 10 years

But hes being a right c*nt about us in drive and drabs. Needs to remind himself of the early 90s again I think

What has he said ?
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm »
Well that was quite an exciting finish wasn't it ;D
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm »
Was pissing myself laughing for about 15mins. We bloody know how to win games in injury time in the craziest fashion don't we? Especially under Klopp!

After all the woeful shooting and frustration, somehow we got the win and nobody will give a shit about the performance.  All we should remember is the goal on the celebrations.

What a great man you are Ali. That was some interview. Will need to watch the celebrations again and again.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:29:57 pm
Souness can fuck off all over again

Hes won me over the past 10 years

But hes being a right c*nt about us in drive and drabs. Needs to remind himself of the early 90s again I think
Is this the right thread for that?
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc</a>
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #588 on: Today at 12:00:29 am »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 11:52:55 pm
Is this the right thread for that?

Yeah cos hes mouthing off about how our first goal isnt right cos Mike Dean gave us a free kick for impeding the player. Which is right.

 slagging Firmino off before the game. He can do one

Dont be worrying about what I put in the thread either mate, Im sure the mods will send it elsewhere if they think it isnt. Its based on what hsppened todays game
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #589 on: Today at 12:11:01 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YadHmdsACzc</a>

I love Mo and Nats reactions so much, but Kloppos absolute incredulity at the whole thing is the absolute best thing :lmao

Oh and Pete Krawietz after the hug - all business  ;D
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #590 on: Today at 12:15:57 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:00:29 am
Yeah cos hes mouthing off about how our first goal isnt right cos Mike Dean gave us a free kick for impeding the player. Which is right.

Do you mean Dean was right, or Souness. to be honest I thought a drop ball was the prescribed outcome for interference by referee, but it's been a long time since I sat the exam, plus as a ref I would have told everyone to shut their holes and get on with it.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #591 on: Today at 12:18:33 am »
fuckin 'ell.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #592 on: Today at 12:27:59 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:15:57 am
Do you mean Dean was right, or Souness. to be honest I thought a drop ball was the prescribed outcome for interference by referee, but it's been a long time since I sat the exam, plus as a ref I would have told everyone to shut their holes and get on with it.
I had thought that there must have been a rule change because I've noticed that happen a couple of times this season - but apparently not. Confused of Wimbledon.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #593 on: Today at 12:29:17 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:15:57 am
Do you mean Dean was right, or Souness. to be honest I thought a drop ball was the prescribed outcome for interference by referee, but it's been a long time since I sat the exam, plus as a ref I would have told everyone to shut their holes and get on with it.

Dean was right.

Souness kept this rhetoric the entire way saying how wed got lucky with our first goal

Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #594 on: Today at 12:29:36 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:15:57 am
Do you mean Dean was right, or Souness. to be honest I thought a drop ball was the prescribed outcome for interference by referee, but it's been a long time since I sat the exam, plus as a ref I would have told everyone to shut their holes and get on with it.

An uncontested drop ball. In which case, what transpired still might have.

They had 8 men back, Fat Sam can fuck right off.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #595 on: Today at 12:30:54 am »
Have held off posting . . . . cuz there are so many Anti-Fans in here these days!




Doubters to Believers
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #596 on: Today at 12:31:11 am »
Enjoyed that.
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
« Reply #597 on: Today at 12:32:15 am »
Look forward to playing Sam's WBA next year, oh wait

See you Sam, enjoy Peterborough/Lincoln etc
