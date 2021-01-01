When you thing you've seen it all. What a goal from Allison. Any striker in the world is happy with that. Textbook. Their keeper didn't move.



Played alright, but the finishing is still atrocious. Apart from Salah, more often than not, our lads are shitting the bed with presentable chances. Mane, Firmino, Gini and Trent all with excellent chances, yet we didn't take any of them.



That said, I can't believe we've put ourselves back in with a chance to reach 4th. We have seem to have built up that belief again in the past few weeks, even if we are making hard work of everything.



Just win the next two games by any means necessary.