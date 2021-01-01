« previous next »
PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)

BIG DICK NICK
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
I dont want bloody corners!  Whats the point?

:D

When some people say our keeper is made of glass, little did we know they meant Jimmy!
PeterTheRed
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Just when you think this season can't get any crazier, this happens. Now, I fully expect for Phillips to score a hat-trick against Burnley ...
oldfordie
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
What a difference a goal makes, feeling sick over the way the match slipped away. elation in seconds.
players were tying so hard it affected their game, chances usually snapped up ballooned over the bar. incredible ending and a deserved win. all the moaners on bad decisions, tough luck, we had plenty of these decisions go against us this season. swings and roundabouts as they say..
kasperoff
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
When you thing you've seen it all. What a goal from Allison. Any striker in the world is happy with that. Textbook. Their keeper didn't move.

Played alright, but the finishing is still atrocious. Apart from Salah, more often than not, our lads are shitting the bed with presentable chances. Mane, Firmino, Gini and Trent all with excellent chances, yet we didn't take any of them.

That said, I can't believe we've put ourselves back in with a chance to reach 4th. We have seem to have built up that belief again in the past few weeks, even if we are making hard work of everything.

Just win the next two games by any means necessary.
12C
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
On the subject of fouls
Did anyone notice our first two corners. On both of them Nat was hit late with an elbow by a defender, who wasnt marking him. Fucking thugs
keyop
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Thats a great image. Both have lost a parent, and that photo speaks volumes about what it means to Alisson and how much Jurgen understands.
slaphead
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
That's the Thiago we signed. He was incredible in every aspect of midfield play today. Alisson you beautiful man. The interview was captivating too. What a man he is.
didi shamone
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
I just want to thank big Sam. He stayed in the stands and let little Sam stay in the firing line. Then in the last few minutes he stood beside Klopp waiting to lap up the praise, hands on his hips holding his suit back with his belly proudly in front. Like an obese silverback.

Then Ali destroyed everything and his bitter delusional post match interview just enhanced a celebration that seemed un-enhanceble.  What a day
wenlock
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
I suppose it's really lucky .......that I don't live next to a graveyard as I would have woken the dead with my cheer as that went in. More than did enough in my view and such a relief when he connected with it. One of those you just know is going in with the connection.
has gone odd
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Made up for Alisson, the celebration and embrace with Klopp at the end will be immortal and iconic.

No other club gives this much to their supporters. none.

wow ..
Charlie Adams fried egg
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
He was run out of Newcastle and West Ham, and if the Evertonians had got hold of him they would have thrown in him their Royal Blue Mersey.

He really is shit on stick when it comes to football tactics.
Im glad he finally lost his not relegated title.

Hes lucky he wasnt done for bungs
Still not watching, but my daughter shouted Allisons scored from upstairs. She knows nothing about football so assumed it was an og.
Made up for him and all of them.
Thing is about the fat man and all the shithouse mangers like him is that theyll take the breaks all day long when they go for him, but mean like fuck when they dont.

Thats for Calvert Lewiss flop after spending 80 mins kicking for touch, and for the sihithouse equaliser at Anfield. Fat bastard.
blert596
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
36:44 in.  Nat Philips with A Klavan turn.

Nostalgia.



TepidT2O
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
That's the Thiago we signed. He was incredible in every aspect of midfield play today. Alisson you beautiful man. The interview was captivating too. What a man he is.
He led the team.


He lead in his performance, but he was also directing the play verbally ..

A bit late, but great to see
rothers
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Not a religious person, but I was preying that we would win as we all knew it would be a real shithouse game to watch.

God, when Allison scored that goal with the story behind what had happened to him... its the sort of thing we like to believe only happens to LFC and its fans and too an extent its true. I felt so chuffed to be a LFC fan.

Im a few pints in after going to the pub straight after, but outside of winnning trophies that feeling was amazing, Im emotionally exhausted, so good night all and on we go to Burnley! 🤦‍♂️😂
goalrushatgoodison
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
He was run out of Newcastle and West Ham, and if the Evertonians had got hold of him they would have thrown in him their Royal Blue Mersey.



And Blackburn.
Hazell
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
Still not watching, but my daughter shouted Allisons scored from upstairs. She knows nothing about football so assumed it was an og.

Imagine that, you must have felt sick!

Made up for him and all of them.
Thing is about the fat man and all the shithouse mangers like him is that theyll take the breaks all day long when they go for him, but mean like fuck when they dont.

Thats for Calvert Lewiss flop after spending 80 mins kicking for touch, and for the sihithouse equaliser at Anfield. Fat bastard.


Exactly. It just ensures the narrative that smaller teams managed by the likes of him don't get the breaks. The Calvert-Lewin dive is a good one, or even West Brom's goal at Anfield this season.

Don't know if you remember but he was Bolton manager when we played them under Rafa and Reina got given a freekick for carrying the ball outside the box when he hadn't and they subsequently scored from the free kick that was given.

I like to think our first goal was revenge for that ;D
kj999
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
I scared the cat, and the missus told me off for screaming.



Me too, my cat (kolo) went for a fucking mad one ... thankfully my missus is out
goalrushatgoodison
Re: PL: WBA 1 v 2 Liverpool 14 Kanu 33 Mo 90+4 Allison (yes Alisson)
I just want to thank big Sam. He stayed in the stands and let little Sam stay in the firing line. Then in the last few minutes he stood beside Klopp waiting to lap up the praise, hands on his hips holding his suit back with his belly proudly in front. Like an obese silverback.



Yep, turned up on the touchline when he thought there was some limelight to be seized. Fat Bastard.
