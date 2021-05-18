« previous next »
Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game

dalarr

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 18, 2021, 12:44:34 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on May 18, 2021, 05:10:36 am
Did anyone else hate the torture mission in GTA V. I know it was a big controversy at the time. I am not against games tackling difficult issues, but after that mission I just hated Trevor as a character and half the game was still left to be played.
I was horrified by it. I cant stand torture in movies or games, its too brutal. I got the underlying message of the mission, but it would be nice if you could skip that sequence.
Slick_Beef

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 18, 2021, 12:51:58 pm
Yep, same here, I felt uncomfortable with that part and did not enjoy it at all
tubby pls.

  tubby pls.
Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 18, 2021, 12:59:06 pm
Appropriate.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Nm87_FHzpbU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Nm87_FHzpbU</a>
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 18, 2021, 01:01:02 pm
The weightlifting on Hyper Sports on my ZX Spectrum. Absolutely impossible and then you had to go all the way back to the start.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 18, 2021, 01:03:08 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 16, 2021, 07:46:11 am
The helicopter mission in Vice City

I remember that one. Impossible. Gave up at that point and just resorted to playing it to go on a rampage.
theredguy03

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 18, 2021, 01:54:40 pm
The mission 'Interdiction' on GTA San Andreas, aiming at the helicopters is annoying and if they land on you when exploding, that's rage inducing!

Aztec on 00 Agent, the AI weapons can take your armour away as soon as you get it at least completing this mission feels like an achievement.

Broad Spectrum

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 18, 2021, 02:35:55 pm
Quote from: theredguy03 on May 18, 2021, 01:54:40 pm
The mission 'Interdiction' on GTA San Andreas, aiming at the helicopters is annoying and if they land on you when exploding, that's rage inducing!

Aztec on 00 Agent, the AI weapons can take your armour away as soon as you get it at least completing this mission feels like an achievement.

I was about to post Facility on 00 Agent in under 2:05 for invincibility cheat. Absolutely nails.
Jm55

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 19, 2021, 11:01:08 am
The High Road in Crash Bandicoot 1!
Demo

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 19, 2021, 12:42:14 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May 16, 2021, 08:57:10 am
The underground Nazi bunker level in Uncharted Drake's Fortune. Went from a thoroughly enjoyable game to something out of Silent Hill. Was hard as fuck too.

I'm with you on that one mate!!!
The controller got flexed so hard and nearly launched at the TV on numerous occasions!!! 
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 19, 2021, 12:46:10 pm
Just remembered the Mary Jane parts of Spiderman. Made me want to switch the game off every time I had to do one of them.
lfcrule6times

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 20, 2021, 05:17:50 pm
The Mary Jane missions in Spider-Man on PS4. Just mind numbing. I didn't buy a Spider-Man game to play as Mary Jane.

Also the puzzles in doom eternal. To me doom is about mindless demon killing. They're easy enough but the puzzles just break the shooting up for no good reason.
meady1981

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 23, 2021, 11:33:26 am
Theres a shrine in Botw in the great forest where you have to silently follow a little deku thing and not alert him to your presence. Give him too much space and you lose him. Fucking infuriating.
Andy_lfc

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 25, 2021, 10:56:48 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on May 17, 2021, 02:04:40 pm
Another GTA V one... the one where you go the container port and have to drive the lorry around and climb the crane etc.

Basically any level where you have to drive a vehicle like a lorry is shit.

That whole sequence of missions leading to the heist was just infuriating.  Being forced to pretend to work at the port moving containers around, stealing a submarine and driving it for ages to get it out of the water, stealing a helicopter from a military base to transport it, stealing a Chinese (?) Super weapon from the ocean floor, the final cut scene is being told you have to take it back.  All that work for literally no reason?
Crimson

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 25, 2021, 10:02:34 pm
A Witcher 3 one... not really a level/area/mission, but more of a feature. I really dislike that I have to go to a sign post to be able to fast travel. Now, this issue was enforced when I was playing on a older console, where the fast travel itself was also anything but fast!
Redmaj

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 25, 2021, 11:33:40 pm
Quote from: Crimson on May 25, 2021, 10:02:34 pm
A Witcher 3 one... not really a level/area/mission, but more of a feature. I really dislike that I have to go to a sign post to be able to fast travel. Now, this issue was enforced when I was playing on a older console, where the fast travel itself was also anything but fast!

Only annoying one was at the entrance Red Barons place. And you have to trek up to the main buildings every fucking time. Just so unnecessary...

Worst level/pet peeve was Goldeneye on the n64, second level trying to get 007 to complete all 007 missions. Think it was 2.10 minutes to do it and it was a fucking MARE. Doak had to be in right place or it could not be done...

I could not give two fucks about 100%/ platinum/ trophies etc these days.
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 26, 2021, 09:17:57 am
Dave Mirra: Maximum Remix.

'Task: Grind The Clock Tower.'

Fuck off. The I actually thought it couldn't be done.
kj999

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 26, 2021, 06:18:17 pm
Quote from: bailey90 on May 17, 2021, 10:45:18 pm
This level can go fuck itself :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qJ6PeGwM-M0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qJ6PeGwM-M0</a>

Think i spent about a quater of my life trying to do that level. On the fucking Game Gear, no less.
it can indeed go fuck itself.
Casta

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 27, 2021, 09:18:11 am
Replaying Mass effect legendary edition and any mission in 2 where you have to use the f**kin Hammerhead is annoying af, worst game mechanics ever..
Drinks Sangria

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 28, 2021, 08:48:26 am
Oblivion is my favourite game of all time, but any sections where you had to enter Oblivion itself to close a gate by removing the Sigil Stone were boring, repetitive, drawn-out and mind numbing. To complete the game fully youd be forced into upwards of a dozen of these during the main quest and whilst you could just run it and avoid the enemies, it killed immersion to do it that way.

Each one would take between 15 minutes and an hour to do and was the worst part of an otherwise brilliant game. Great effects on the main world when youre approaching a gate though.
Zee_26

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 28, 2021, 03:54:29 pm
Like others in this thread, underwater levels in games creeps me out. Maybe it has something to do with watching Mario drowning in Mario 64.

Also, some of the license tests in Gran Turismo were just infuriating to say the least. They give you a horrible piece of shit car that turns like the titanic, and want you to drive like Senna around twisty tracks.
stoa

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 28, 2021, 05:22:16 pm
Quote from: Casta on May 27, 2021, 09:18:11 am
Replaying Mass effect legendary edition and any mission in 2 where you have to use the f**kin Hammerhead is annoying af, worst game mechanics ever..

Haha. I did the first mission where you get it and then another one when I realised that's its just part of the DLC. After that I decided to not do the rest of them... ;D
Devon Red

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
May 29, 2021, 02:51:37 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on May 18, 2021, 05:10:36 am
Did anyone else hate the torture mission in GTA V. I know it was a big controversy at the time. I am not against games tackling difficult issues, but after that mission I just hated Trevor as a character and half the game was still left to be played.

Yep, I don't like any game which forces me to do something terrible without any 'moral' option or even just a way to avoid that mission.

On a different tack; Blight Town in Dark Souls was gruelling and not fun. Pinpoint accurate platform traversing while being slowly poisoned, all while struggling to top 15fps. In the dark. With shoddy camera angles. Having said that, Dark Souls is probably my favourite game of all time, so even the best games can have big drops in quality.
slotmachine

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
June 7, 2021, 12:37:49 am
Batman Arkham Knight PS4. One of the batmobile missions i cant remember which one you had to take out about half a dozen enemy tanks and they all had to be done by stealth from behind. A real pain in the arse.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
June 7, 2021, 09:13:32 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on May 16, 2021, 11:01:33 am
Oooh and a mission I absolutely hated and nearly gave up on was flying the small plane into the back of the larger one in GTA V. The rage I experienced.....

Reading this just made me eye twitch.
Just Elmo?

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
June 7, 2021, 09:18:07 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  7, 2021, 09:13:32 am
Reading this just made me eye twitch.

Maybe I fluked it but I did this first time.  ;D
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
June 7, 2021, 09:23:11 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 17, 2021, 10:32:14 am
Yeah Guarma on RDR2 was shit. Literally added nothing to the story and was just jarring.

Yeah this is another good one. I'd been loving the game up until then but that was such a chore, I hated it.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
June 9, 2021, 07:29:52 pm
That goddamn tutorial mission in Driver
AndyMuller

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
June 9, 2021, 07:35:39 pm
The Forlorn Ruins in the first Ori game. Stuck there now, fuck off!
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
June 9, 2021, 09:27:24 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June  9, 2021, 07:29:52 pm
That goddamn tutorial mission in Driver
Was literally coming on here to post exactly that
Buck Pete

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
June 10, 2021, 09:57:00 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June  9, 2021, 07:29:52 pm
That goddamn tutorial mission in Driver

WOW yeah, I think I remember that.  Was horrible.
voodoo ray

Re: Missions/Levels/Areas that you hate in a game
Today at 02:42:53 pm
off the top of my head:

I thought the torture mission was skippable?

I personally pretty much hate anything with a time limit on it.

The sliding sections in jedi fallen order or whatever it was called. the first one was quite fun but they ended up shit and annoying.

anything in an rpg where they stick something at the top of a hill and there's only one tiny way you can get up there because you slide down the rest of it.

anything that requires fast reactions these days because I'm way past that

guarma was a good idea but horrible in practice

as has been said any 'escort' levels are usually annoying because what or who you're escorting is usually slow, weak, has awful pathfinding or any combo of those things.

people go on about the water temple in ocarina of time, but I managed to do that in pre-internet days so it can't have been that hard

I've got an awful memory so I'm sure there are fuckloads more.
