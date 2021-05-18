Oblivion is my favourite game of all time, but any sections where you had to enter Oblivion itself to close a gate by removing the Sigil Stone were boring, repetitive, drawn-out and mind numbing. To complete the game fully youd be forced into upwards of a dozen of these during the main quest and whilst you could just run it and avoid the enemies, it killed immersion to do it that way.
Each one would take between 15 minutes and an hour to do and was the worst part of an otherwise brilliant game. Great effects on the main world when youre approaching a gate though.