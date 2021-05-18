off the top of my head:



I thought the torture mission was skippable?



I personally pretty much hate anything with a time limit on it.



The sliding sections in jedi fallen order or whatever it was called. the first one was quite fun but they ended up shit and annoying.



anything in an rpg where they stick something at the top of a hill and there's only one tiny way you can get up there because you slide down the rest of it.



anything that requires fast reactions these days because I'm way past that



guarma was a good idea but horrible in practice



as has been said any 'escort' levels are usually annoying because what or who you're escorting is usually slow, weak, has awful pathfinding or any combo of those things.



people go on about the water temple in ocarina of time, but I managed to do that in pre-internet days so it can't have been that hard



I've got an awful memory so I'm sure there are fuckloads more.