Did anyone else hate the torture mission in GTA V. I know it was a big controversy at the time. I am not against games tackling difficult issues, but after that mission I just hated Trevor as a character and half the game was still left to be played.



I was horrified by it. I canít stand torture in movies or games, itís too brutal. I got the underlying message of the mission, but it would be nice if you could skip that sequence.