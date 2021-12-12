The FA cup has long lost it's 'magic' and tradition. And it's unfair to solely blame the PL clubs.

I can't even tell you what time the final is played at anymore, the games are spread out over several days, and the draws are usually gimmicks, rather than the Monday lunchtime draw on the radio!

Lower league teams rarely play full strength teams either, and that should tell them where even their priority lies.

They are all living for a lucky draw. But even that is unfair on the ones that draw less attractive draws, or teams from the same league. So, in essence, smaller clubs are looking for more money. Could something not be arranged that the revenue is split between all clubs, rather than just those who are fortunate with their draw to get a big club?

Would that not be a more evenly distribution of revenue?

It could be done at the end of each round for all the teams that participated in it?