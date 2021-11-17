« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup.  (Read 13784 times)

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,365
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #640 on: November 17, 2021, 10:11:20 pm »
Been a really fun watch hasn't it? Would like to see a penalty shootout.
Logged

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,365
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #641 on: November 17, 2021, 10:22:23 pm »
^ Not happening, 5-3 Stockport  :D
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,410
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #642 on: November 17, 2021, 10:23:14 pm »
Was already 3-2 by the time I turned over but its been a proper end to end classic.

And now 5-3 Stockport! Werent they in the Championship back in the late 90s?
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #643 on: November 17, 2021, 10:23:36 pm »
Dickheads and flares on the pitch now
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,410
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #644 on: November 17, 2021, 10:25:41 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on November 17, 2021, 10:23:36 pm
Dickheads and flares on the pitch now

Thats Stockport for you. Stuck in the 70s.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,750
  • Kloppite
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #645 on: November 17, 2021, 10:31:13 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 17, 2021, 10:23:14 pm
Was already 3-2 by the time I turned over but its been a proper end to end classic.

And now 5-3 Stockport! Werent they in the Championship back in the late 90s?

Stockport were 2-0 down after 6 minutes & 3-1 down after 30, & i switched on to see the equalizer.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,723
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #646 on: November 17, 2021, 10:31:19 pm »
I think it should be fair game to twat anyone who runs on the pitch like that.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,804
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #647 on: November 17, 2021, 10:38:22 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 17, 2021, 10:25:41 pm
Thats Stockport for you. Stuck in the 70s.
Fuck all wrong with a pair of Birmo's  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,706
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #648 on: November 17, 2021, 10:39:21 pm »
What a game of football.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,410
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #649 on: November 17, 2021, 10:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 17, 2021, 10:39:21 pm
What a game of football.



:D

It must have been a belter!
Logged

Offline SK8 Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #650 on: November 18, 2021, 09:35:13 am »
I went last night and apart from the idiots on the pitch my faith in football was restored
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,706
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #651 on: November 18, 2021, 09:38:17 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 17, 2021, 10:23:14 pm
Was already 3-2 by the time I turned over but its been a proper end to end classic.

And now 5-3 Stockport! Werent they in the Championship back in the late 90s?

They were in a higher division than Man City in 98/99 (and did the double over them the year before).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,410
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #652 on: November 18, 2021, 09:40:26 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November 18, 2021, 09:38:17 am
They were in a higher division than Man City in 98/99 (and did the double over them the year before).

Yeah, fun times! Think in 98/99 Citys big local Derby of sorts was against Macclesfield Town. :D

Stockport with Kevin Francis and Andy Preece (I think) up front. Nice to see that stand you could see on the TV called the Danny Bergara stand. He was their manager in the early 90s, think he was from Uruguay.
Logged

Offline SK8 Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #653 on: November 18, 2021, 02:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 18, 2021, 09:38:17 am
They were in a higher division than Man City in 98/99 (and did the double over them the year before).

Curly Watts and Les Battersby walked out and left Edgeley Park at 3 nil down in 1997. City were comedy back then and a joke, plastic club today.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,643
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #654 on: November 18, 2021, 04:11:10 pm »
Stockport v Bolton last night was the best game I've watched in quite some time.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,587
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #655 on: November 18, 2021, 04:17:03 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on November 18, 2021, 04:11:10 pm
Stockport v Bolton last night was the best game I've watched in quite some time.

To be honest watched a Scotland game and a Wales game and they weren't bad either, not in the same class as last night's though.

England's matches however are tedious.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,750
  • Kloppite
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #656 on: November 18, 2021, 06:32:17 pm »
The FA have ordered Exeter to replay Bradford after Exeter fielded 6 substitutions, the maximum is 5.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59330673
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,865
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #657 on: November 18, 2021, 06:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 18, 2021, 06:32:17 pm
The FA have ordered Exeter to replay Bradford after Exeter fielded 6 substitutions, the maximum is 5.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59330673

very lucky.

Wolfsburg did that in the German cup this season and where thrown out of the competition.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,813
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #658 on: November 18, 2021, 10:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 18, 2021, 06:32:17 pm
The FA have ordered Exeter to replay Bradford after Exeter fielded 6 substitutions, the maximum is 5.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59330673

How did the officials fuck that up?
« Last Edit: November 18, 2021, 10:46:10 pm by rob1966 »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,813
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 07:01:08 pm »
Fuck off Rat Boy and Co, Salford losing 2-0 at home to Non League Chesterfield ;D
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,410
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 07:01:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:01:08 pm
Fuck off Rat Boy and Co, Salford losing 2-0 at home to Non League Chesterfield ;D

Time to sack another manager?
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,814
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 07:06:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:01:37 pm
Time to sack another manager?

And bring in Ole.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,813
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 07:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:06:18 pm
And bring in Ole.

That would be brilliant ;D
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,706
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 07:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:06:18 pm
And bring in Ole.

Neville sacking Ole next year would be funny.

Joke of a club/vanity project.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 08:37:52 pm »
I remember Chesterfield in the semi finals against Boro in the late 90's, cracking semi final that.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,750
  • Kloppite
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 08:45:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:37:52 pm
I remember Chesterfield in the semi finals against Boro in the late 90's, cracking semi final that.

Chesterfield should have won too, Chesterfield had a shot off the bar but the ball went over the line but goal was not given, Boro ended up equalizing & got a replay, & won the tie after the replay.
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #666 on: Yesterday at 08:46:33 pm »
Off to Boreham Wood vs St Albans tomorrow, should be a good laugh. St Albans have been given about 28-30% of the ground which is not something I can recall happening often, but then I could be wrong. I know usually it's 15%.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,813
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #667 on: Yesterday at 08:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 08:46:33 pm
Off to Boreham Wood vs St Albans tomorrow, should be a good laugh. St Albans have been given about 28-30% of the ground which is not something I can recall happening often, but then I could be wrong. I know usually it's 15%.

My mate, who is a Red and has corporates at Anfield, is one of the St Albans owners, so I'll be supporting them tomorrow, hoping they then get us away in the 3rd round.
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #668 on: Yesterday at 09:18:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:57:17 pm
My mate, who is a Red and has corporates at Anfield, is one of the St Albans owners, so I'll be supporting them tomorrow, hoping they then get us away in the 3rd round.
Fair play Rob, same here, would love that! St Albans was technically my local team growing up. They tend to hover in the Conference South, but have made it up to the giddy heights of the Conference previously, but tend to head straight back down. Had the occasional 1st round ties resulting in thrashings over the last ten years, but even making to the 2nd round is the first time for 20 years I think - possibly more.

Quote
The 2nd Round or equivalent, of the FA Cup has been reached on five occasions but, to date, just one league scalp has been claimed when Brentford were defeated 5-3 in 1924.

They'll have to update the website, as Forest Green Rovers are a league team currently.

In all honesty, I don't tend to watch them too much as I think £16.50 advance, £20 on the gate, is a bit dear for non league, and go and watch Harpenden Town FC who my boss is chairman off who are 2-3 leagues below St Albans. My season ticket was £40 and I enjoy the away games as well. But obviously there's a lot of football fever around here at the moment so definitely getting involved! As a city just outside of London we have loads of people who support the London clubs. With my affection for England waning over the years, this is a brilliant chance for us all to go to a game together and support the same team. Really looking forward to it.

Best chance they'll have in a long time to make the third round I think considering the opposition are only the league above, rather than much stronger than that. Although I still imagine it will be a very difficult game as Borehamwood are doing quite well in their league.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #669 on: Yesterday at 09:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:45:06 pm
Chesterfield should have won too, Chesterfield had a shot off the bar but the ball went over the line but goal was not given, Boro ended up equalizing & got a replay, & won the tie after the replay.
Yeah that's right, they were robbed, i remember Kevin Davies got a move to Southampton as well off that cup run.

I forgot it went to a replay.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,706
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #670 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 08:46:33 pm
Off to Boreham Wood vs St Albans tomorrow, should be a good laugh. St Albans have been given about 28-30% of the ground which is not something I can recall happening often, but then I could be wrong. I know usually it's 15%.

Boreham Wood get very poor attendances for their level.  St Albans being down the road will boost the crowd with good away numbers.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #671 on: Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm
Boreham Wood get very poor attendances for their level.
Would make sense. St Albans tends to be fairly tame as well, but I guess it's more of a once in a lifetime thing for St Albans fans than it is for Borehamwood, and we're not exactly a great team coming to visit. Borehamwood did ask for a similar allocation if it goes to a replay.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,450
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #672 on: Yesterday at 11:51:04 pm »
A shout out to my local football team, Kiddiminster Harriers firing their way into the 3rd round.

Hoping they draw Liverpool. I'll be conflicted as I've supported Kiddi for all of 3 games!!!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,706
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #673 on: Today at 03:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 10:09:17 pm
Would make sense. St Albans tends to be fairly tame as well, but I guess it's more of a once in a lifetime thing for St Albans fans than it is for Borehamwood, and we're not exactly a great team coming to visit. Borehamwood did ask for a similar allocation if it goes to a replay.

I think St Albans are capable more of getting good crowds in and are the league below. They were sold out in the last round.

Boreham Wood barely get a few hundred home fans while near the top of the National League (in a league with big ex league clubs who are getting crowds of 7 or 8 thousand. They played Tranmere at Wembley for promotion to the EFL and only took a couple of thousand down the road to Wembley. They haven't got much of a support base.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,218
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #674 on: Today at 03:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:41:24 pm
I think St Albans are capable more of getting good crowds in and are the league below. They were sold out in the last round.

Boreham Wood barely get a few hundred home fans while near the top of the National League (in a league with big ex league clubs who are getting crowds of 7 or 8 thousand. They played Tranmere at Wembley for promotion to the EFL and only took a couple of thousand down the road to Wembley. They haven't got much of a support base.
FA Cup of course, especially once the team gets near the final qualification stages/1st round, but league wise, week to week it's ok whenever I've been but never that great.

I'll accept that Borehamwood are worse, hopefully we can out do them tonight - could make all the difference ;D

Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 