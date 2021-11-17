My mate, who is a Red and has corporates at Anfield, is one of the St Albans owners, so I'll be supporting them tomorrow, hoping they then get us away in the 3rd round.



The 2nd Round or equivalent, of the FA Cup has been reached on five occasions but, to date, just one league scalp has been claimed when Brentford were defeated 5-3 in 1924.

Fair play Rob, same here, would love that! St Albans was technically my local team growing up. They tend to hover in the Conference South, but have made it up to the giddy heights of the Conference previously, but tend to head straight back down. Had the occasional 1st round ties resulting in thrashings over the last ten years, but even making to the 2nd round is the first time for 20 years I think - possibly more.They'll have to update the website, as Forest Green Rovers are a league team currently.In all honesty, I don't tend to watch them too much as I think £16.50 advance, £20 on the gate, is a bit dear for non league, and go and watch Harpenden Town FC who my boss is chairman off who are 2-3 leagues below St Albans. My season ticket was £40 and I enjoy the away games as well. But obviously there's a lot of football fever around here at the moment so definitely getting involved! As a city just outside of London we have loads of people who support the London clubs. With my affection for England waning over the years, this is a brilliant chance for us all to go to a game together and support the same team. Really looking forward to it.Best chance they'll have in a long time to make the third round I think considering the opposition are only the league above, rather than much stronger than that. Although I still imagine it will be a very difficult game as Borehamwood are doing quite well in their league.