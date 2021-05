What's killed it is the same teams winning it every year. It never used to be like that. When someone different wins it it means something again. Even in our heyday we only won it once a decade (twice in the 80's).



The magic is usually more in the earlier rounds with lower league and non league teams.



What else has killed it:-the Premier League obsession-the gap between rich and poor is so enormous that there's very few upsets-the rich teams routinely using it as an attempt rotate their entire squads, despite the fact that the games are scheduled for league weekends-replays-media constantly banging on about "THE MAGIC OF THE CUP" as part of their paywalled "we're just like you real folks" marketing bullshit-referees doing full "magic of the cup" refereeing and putting their worst performances of the season-fat c*nts eating pies on screen for The S*n or some shit betting company