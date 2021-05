having just seen the goal - fuck me, my pet peave



defenders turning their backs/side, thus making themselves a smaller blocking object, fucking pussies, thiago literally is moving himself out of the way of stopping that ball, i fucking hate it, if he'd just fronted up (arms behind his back whatever) he'd blocked it



im glad leicester won but geez, happens so fucking often, defenders moving out of the way rather than taking a hit from the ball