'Kinell talk about clutching straws



Oliver Holt@OllieHolt22

For all sorts of reasons, that was one of the great FA Cup Finals. Leicester's final, Tielemans' final, Schmeichel's final, Khun Vichai's final, the anti-ESL final. Most of all, it was the Fans' Final, the final when football started to feel like football again.



I love this idea that the PL is being ruined by 6 evil clubs while the other 14 are good, pure socialist collectives who only charge a tenner to get in and plough all profits into local charities. If Leicester had been offered a role in the ESL they’d have snapped their hand off.Anyway, well done to them and I’m genuinely delighted for Brendan