I'm really happy about how this has put a smile back on so many faces. I started the thread pretty much lamenting the demise of this competition, but it's good to see that it can still deliver at times.



It's great that fans were back, and it's great to see an oil club fail again.



What's killed it is the same teams winning it every year. It never used to be like that. When someone different wins it it means something again. Even in our heyday we only won it once a decade (twice in the 80's).The magic is usually more in the earlier rounds with lower league and non league teams.