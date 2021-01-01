« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup.  (Read 1431 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #80 on: Today at 05:50:08 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:47:17 pm
Youve decided who you want to win? Its honestly an impossible question for me.

Chelsea already fluked one. What difference does another make?
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,516
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:50:38 pm »
Albrighton is often the unlucky one? He should be counting his lucky stars hes anywhere near this level still.
Logged
AHA!

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #82 on: Today at 05:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:49:53 pm
Not a lot in it. But funnier if Guardiola fails in the CL yet again and the sportswashers have another season without the big one.

That's my thinking too
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,850
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:52:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:50:06 pm
Ya' what?

The Cup Final result has no bearing on League points.

good grief.

:lmao
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:49:53 pm
Not a lot in it. But funnier if Guardiola fails in the CL yet again and the sportswashers have another season without the big one.

Pretty much my feelings on it. Both then and PSG will win it eventually, too much money and therefore talent for them not to. Longer it gets put off though the better.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,019
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:53:38 pm »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:54:21 pm »
Leicester being really negative on the ball, afraid of losing it and being countered
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,198
  • Truthiness
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:54:39 pm »
Football is a boring sport really. Especially when Jürgen's reds aren't involved.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,019
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:55:22 pm »
Naughty


Red card?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:55:23 pm »
Really like Ndidi. He's like the anti Pogba. Deserves a trophy
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:56:04 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:48:51 pm
draw is a good result here, we get closer to both teams when we beat westbrom.
😂
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,019
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #91 on: Today at 05:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:54:39 pm
Football is a boring sport really. Especially when Jürgen's reds aren't involved.

I think this is a decent enough game
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,563
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #92 on: Today at 05:56:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:50:06 pm
Ya' what?

The Cup Final result has no bearing on League points.
don't be so naive ;)
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #93 on: Today at 05:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:49:53 pm
Not a lot in it. But funnier if Guardiola fails in the CL yet again and the sportswashers have another season without the big one.
My thoughts exactly.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,955
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:57:17 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 05:47:17 pm
Youve decided who you want to win? Its honestly an impossible question for me.

I am hoping a meteor rite hits the ground forcing both clubs to abandon the game meaning the competition is suspended.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #95 on: Today at 05:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 05:56:14 pm
I think this is a decent enough game

There has hardly been a shot.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,318
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #96 on: Today at 05:58:44 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:56:40 pm
don't be so naive ;)

It's my best quality.. :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,563
Re: The FA Cup.
« Reply #97 on: Today at 05:59:31 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 