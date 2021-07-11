I dont think football work in those ways.



Messi might be staying for his last international tournament. De Paul is good, De Maria still a brilliant player. Lautaro might improve to a higher level



A new coach who is progressive will help for Brazil. They got some wonderful talents but some of them are not even on the field.



Teams from European countries are not even that good.

Belgium - Ageing Squad

Spain - No Striker

Italy - Good team but defenders are ageing and might retire after Euros

England - Still not convinced they can beat a powerhouse

Germany- Will surely improve under Flick

Holland - Shite

France - It seems Deschamps is staying. Not sure why as a good manager like Zidane will make France the team to beat.

Portugal - A mysterious team, can be brilliant and can be bad in the same game. Pepe and Ronaldo might not even be playing by that time.



True, it seems an open World Cup. The fact it's next year means you're pretty much getting similar teams and mostly the same managers that we've seen in the Euros and Copa America. We might see a reinvigorated Germany without Low who'd been there far too long and it all complacent after a World Cup win, whereas France and Deschamps are in the same boat. I don't think anyone can match the depth of talent England have.These tournaments can be so dependent on the luck of the draw. For example, Portugal's route to the final would have been in the group stage France and Hungary in Hungary and Germany in Germany; last 16 Belgium, quarter final Italy, semi final Spain and England in the final at Wembley. Brutal. Whereas when they won it in 2016 they had an easy group (which they sneaked through in 3rd place) and then beat Poland, Croatia and Wales to reach the final.