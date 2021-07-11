« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...  (Read 26162 times)

Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #800 on: Today at 03:03:42 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:02:08 am
Neymar is a charlatan. Beats a man with some exquisite skill, makes a wrong decision and then throws himself to the ground looking for a foul.

Nah, hes no Harry Kane.
Logged

newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #801 on: Today at 03:03:51 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:58:27 am
De Paul is my MOTM..

A college is the man of the match? Weird!


Lol
Logged

scatman

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #802 on: Today at 03:07:26 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 03:01:11 am
Yes, please! He plays like Hendo meets Thiago. I don't know what his usual level is at all but that was one of the most complete midfield performances I can remember for a long time.
He's been fab in all argentine games i've watched. Really impressive.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager


MdArshad

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #803 on: Today at 03:09:17 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:07:26 am
He's been fab in all argentine games i've watched. Really impressive.

Strange how he has been in Udinese for 5 years without getting a move to a bigger club.
Logged

Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #804 on: Today at 03:10:29 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:09:17 am
Strange how he has been in Udinese for 5 years without getting a move to a bigger club.
He wasn't playing Brazil.
Logged


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #805 on: Today at 03:11:03 am »
At the moment barring any shocking new talent neither one of these two teams is a threat for the World Cup
Logged

Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #806 on: Today at 03:11:44 am »
If only Messi had finished it off with a second.
Logged


Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #807 on: Today at 03:11:49 am »
Can we just reflect on how utter shit Richardson was. Good lord he was terrible.

Happy for Messi though. Gutted for Bobby
Logged

jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #808 on: Today at 03:12:40 am »
Noticed the CGI version of the tournament mascot during the pre-match tournament 'closing ceremony' and thought it was a bit weird.

Seeing the costume version out the pitch is even stranger.  Looks like Scooby Doo dressed as Pudsey Bear.
Logged

Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #809 on: Today at 03:16:34 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:11:03 am
At the moment barring any shocking new talent neither one of these two teams is a threat for the World Cup

To be honest anything can happen in a cup tournament, Rodrigo Palacio played in the 2014 final for Argentina ffs but you're right. Switzerland and Austria genuinely played more entertaining football a few weeks ago than what we saw tonight. It's not the Brazil or Argentina of 20 years ago.
Logged

xbugawugax

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #810 on: Today at 03:21:41 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:11:44 am
If only Messi had finished it off with a second.

that clip would been on replay if brazil manage to equalize. fortunately that didn't happen
Logged

oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #811 on: Today at 03:38:09 am »
.
The 2021 Copa America Final...






Argentina 1 - 0 Brazil


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica

https://twitter.com/Argentina : https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol : https://twitter.com/maracana : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica_Final


Argentina XI: E. Martínez, Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Di María, Messi, Lautaro Martínez.

Brazil XI: Ederson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Lodi, Casemiro, Fred, Éverton, Paquetá, Richarlison, Neymar. (Alisson, Fabinho, & Firmino all on the bench)

(Firmino came on as sub for Fred on 46')









Di Maria goal on 22' - https://streamable.com/bbtjtr & https://streamable.com/re8c2v & https://streamable.com/bnts69 & https://streamwo.com/2Tkk9c3

& https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1414018206717648900



Neymar skill on 8' - https://streamable.com/b2e1bs

Otamendi helping Neymar up off the floor on 20' - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ohwwz8/otamendi_helping_neymar_get_up/

Brazil disallowed goal on 52' (Richarlison) - https://streamable.com/bjmxez & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/xlenep & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/golatss.html

Otamendi challenge on Neymar 80 - https://streamable.com/8rlfsx & https://streamable.com/jui1s6

Martinez save vs Brazil on 87 - https://streamable.com/nj0frf & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/qmbwrg

Lionel Messi chance on 89' - https://streamwo.com/IDrU8WL & https://streamable.com/tw5hhx & https://goalbackup.xyz/Osg07af3



Messi celebration on full time whistle - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ohvn6a/the_moment_lionel_messi_and_argentina_became_copa & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/golatss.html

Neymar crying after the final whistle - https://streamable.com/pio8b7 & https://streamable.com/5arwj1

Messi and Neymar post-match celebrations - https://streamable.com/1j19yz & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/exzpvn



'Official 2021 Copa America Final highlights' (4 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6tLxv5EsszA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6tLxv5EsszA</a>




'Argentina have defeated Brazil in the Copa América final for the first time since 1937, equalling Uruguay's record as the most successful nation in the tournament's history in the process (15 titles). And they did it at the Maracanã.'

^ https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1414040613901807618



Messi with the Top Goalscorer trophy...





Messi with the Best Player trophy...





Messi lifting the Copa America trophy video- https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1414048278975590407 & https://streamable.com/6rc7j6















Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni: "Lionel Messi played against Colombia and Brazil with hamstring problems." - https://twitter.com/RoyNemer/status/1414060017049866244


Messi & Argentina fans celebrate in Barcelona - https://twitter.com/fgarriga/status/1414054469629796355

Thousands of Argentinians celebrate their first international trophy since 1993! - https://streamable.com/qpbm11 & https://streamable.com/8rhnu5


Otamendi's post-match dressing room celebration video - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ohwwig/otamendis_live_dress_room_celebration

Aguero's post-match dressing room celebration video (15 mins) - https://www.instagram.com/tv/CRLAJI0ijEm/?utm_medium=copy_link



All of Argentina's 2021 Copa America goals - https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1414051520555925504 (video)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-zMt522FyU0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-zMt522FyU0</a>




Final Highlights & Replays:-

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ohtpyn/argentina_vs_brazil_copa_america_11jul2021
www.soccercatch.com/matches/18101472/argentina-vs-brazil#media
https://hdmatches.net/2021/07/11/video-argentina-vs-brazil-highlights-full-match-11-july-2021
www.yoursoccerdose.com/18101472-brazil-vs-argentina-copa-america/#3
www.dailymotion.com/video/x82lu8b
https://eurohighlights2020.blogspot.com/2021/07/argentina-vs-brazil-10-07-2021.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tLxv5EsszA & https://www.youtube.com/c/CopaAmerica/videos & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica



Match Reports:-

www.espn.co.uk/football/report?gameId=603182
https://www.espn.com/soccer/copa-america/story/4430329/argentinas-team-effort-over-brazil-led-lionel-messi-to-copa-america-glory (Tim Vickery)
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/jul/10/argentina-v-brazil-copa-america-final-live
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57776158
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/argentina-brazil-result-score-copa-america-final-b1881959.html
www.goal.com/en-gb/news/messi-argentina-finally-snap-final-curse-with-battling/1ge412n8kl7km13ohaiqda3yie
https://ge.globo.com/futebol/copa-america/jogo/10-07-2021/argentina-brasil.ghtml
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10007496-lionel-messi-argentina-beat-neymar-brazil-1-0-to-win-2021-copa-america-final
https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/soccer-argentina-beat-brazil-1-015702141.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica_Final







The 2024 Copa America - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica

« Last Edit: Today at 06:07:50 am by oojason »
Logged
.


MdArshad

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #812 on: Today at 03:39:27 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:11:03 am
At the moment barring any shocking new talent neither one of these two teams is a threat for the World Cup

I dont think football work in those ways.

Messi might be staying for his last international tournament. De Paul is good, De Maria still a brilliant player. Lautaro might improve to a higher level

A new coach who is progressive will help for Brazil. They got some wonderful talents but some of them are not even on the field.

Teams from European countries are not even that good.
Belgium - Ageing Squad
Spain - No Striker
Italy - Good team but defenders are ageing and might retire after Euros
England - Still not convinced they can beat a powerhouse
Germany- Will surely improve under Flick
Holland - Shite
France - It seems Deschamps is staying. Not sure why as a good manager like Zidane will make France the team to beat.
Portugal - A mysterious team, can be brilliant and can be bad in the same game. Pepe and Ronaldo might not even be playing by that time.
Logged

Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #813 on: Today at 03:41:27 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:38:09 am

Messi lifting the Copa America trophy video- https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1414048278975590407 & https://streamable.com/6rc7j6


A poor man's Hendo if you ask me.
I still think he should join us, but leave the trophy lifts to an expert, please.
Logged




Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #814 on: Today at 03:44:58 am »
Very impressive trophy though.
Logged

I've been a good boy.

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #815 on: Today at 03:47:56 am »
Holy shit, the size of that trophy. Probably need a crane to lift it. Good for Messi for finally winning something with Argentina.
Logged

PoetryInMotion

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #816 on: Today at 03:59:16 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:39:27 am
I dont think football work in those ways.

Messi might be staying for his last international tournament. De Paul is good, De Maria still a brilliant player. Lautaro might improve to a higher level

A new coach who is progressive will help for Brazil. They got some wonderful talents but some of them are not even on the field.

Teams from European countries are not even that good.
Belgium - Ageing Squad
Spain - No Striker
Italy - Good team but defenders are ageing and might retire after Euros
England - Still not convinced they can beat a powerhouse
Germany- Will surely improve under Flick
Holland - Shite
France - It seems Deschamps is staying. Not sure why as a good manager like Zidane will make France the team to beat.
Portugal - A mysterious team, can be brilliant and can be bad in the same game. Pepe and Ronaldo might not even be playing by that time.

Agree. SA teams are underrated. Peru can give a good game to Austria and Switzerland.
Logged

4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #817 on: Today at 04:19:38 am »
oojason

Thanks for all the links, heads up, tv channels, etc. for all the various threads you're in.

Great work!   :thumbup :wellin
Logged


b_joseph

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #818 on: Today at 04:22:49 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:11:03 am
At the moment barring any shocking new talent neither one of these two teams is a threat for the World Cup
They'll be in the mix but gone are the days where you'd without thought, have them near the top of the list. The overall standard in the region is about as weak as I've ever seen it...hopefully that changes soon.
Logged

zimmie'5555

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #819 on: Today at 04:28:48 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:57:37 am
Has it really been 28 years since they last won a trophy? Wow, they've been awful for a long time considering that they only have about 2 or 3 other teams as real competition every Copa America.

Colombia, Uruguay and Chile have all had very strong sides at different points during that time, as well as Brazil, obviously
Logged


gaztop08

  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #820 on: Today at 04:54:56 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 03:47:56 am
Holy shit, the size of that trophy. Probably need a crane to lift it. Good for Messi for finally winning something with Argentina.

Could do with fitting some handles on it
Logged

JLStretton

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #821 on: Today at 04:59:33 am »
Pleased for Messi to get some silverware with his national team, shame it come at the expense of a few of our boys.
Logged


oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #822 on: Today at 05:01:47 am »
.
Thanks for the kind words 4pool mate. Hopefully some of them will make it a little easier to find for looking back on in the future as well.



Messi & Argentina fans celebrate in Barcelona - https://twitter.com/fgarriga/status/1414054469629796355

Thousands of Argentinians celebrate their first international trophy since 1993! - https://streamable.com/qpbm11 & https://twitter.com/mdappix/status/1414071752674656260

& https://twitter.com/OCantoOficial/status/1414055731276533764 & https://twitter.com/MundoEConflicto/status/1414067468599975936

^ looks like they are in for a busy night ;D




« Last Edit: Today at 06:09:21 am by oojason »
Logged
.


Red Being

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #823 on: Today at 05:43:30 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:11:44 am
If only Messi had finished it off with a second.

Unbelievable that miss. He had a terrible game. The pressure gets to him. Had a very good tournament though.
Logged

Malaysian Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #824 on: Today at 06:07:57 am »
Was there a reason none of our boys started, not even Alisson?
Logged


Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Armand9

  
  
  
    
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #825 on: Today at 07:21:21 am »
cos apparently the utter shite they fielded are better than our lads (i dont include the keeping spot in that, both top keepers, managers choice), fucking woeful game, that continent's football is down the shitter if that's their elite
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #826 on: Today at 08:02:39 am »
Who changed the thread title? :wanker

Thought Id do an old fashioned read through of the thread without knowing the result! Doesnt sound like I missed much in fairness.
Logged

OsirisMVZ

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #827 on: Today at 08:21:10 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:09:17 am
Strange how he has been in Udinese for 5 years without getting a move to a bigger club.
Atletico are getting him this summer for 35m
Logged

DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #828 on: Today at 08:24:51 am »
Was nice of Ederson to make it so easy for Di Maria. I'd genuinely worry about anyone who think's he's anywhere near Alisson let alone better, the gap is absolutely fucking enormous. Not to mention one constantly flops in the biggest games whereas one comes up huge. Mad how often Brazil seem to have better players on the bench than starting.

Think they have the quality to be a threat at the World Cup though a bit lacking in attack but Ederson, Fred, Richarlison etc isn't going to cut it.
Logged

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #829 on: Today at 08:31:58 am »
Made up for Messi and Argentina after so many near misses.

Can't see either of these sides (or any SA side) doing much at the World Cup without an England draw. Messi and Di Maria both still so key to Argentina at 33 and 34, if they qualify the World Cup might be a tournament too far. Not enough real talent coming through.

Brazil with that shithouse Richarlison as their starting striker and not much coming through either. Neymar still their big hope and talisman and he's 29 now.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:35:25 am by Fromola »
Logged


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #830 on: Today at 08:43:21 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:39:27 am
I dont think football work in those ways.

Messi might be staying for his last international tournament. De Paul is good, De Maria still a brilliant player. Lautaro might improve to a higher level

A new coach who is progressive will help for Brazil. They got some wonderful talents but some of them are not even on the field.

Teams from European countries are not even that good.
Belgium - Ageing Squad
Spain - No Striker
Italy - Good team but defenders are ageing and might retire after Euros
England - Still not convinced they can beat a powerhouse
Germany- Will surely improve under Flick
Holland - Shite
France - It seems Deschamps is staying. Not sure why as a good manager like Zidane will make France the team to beat.
Portugal - A mysterious team, can be brilliant and can be bad in the same game. Pepe and Ronaldo might not even be playing by that time.

True, it seems an open World Cup. The fact it's next year means you're pretty much getting similar teams and mostly the same managers that we've seen in the Euros and Copa America. We might see a reinvigorated Germany without Low who'd been there far too long and it all complacent after a World Cup win, whereas France and Deschamps are in the same boat. I don't think anyone can match the depth of talent England have.

These tournaments can be so dependent on the luck of the draw. For example, Portugal's route to the final would have been in the group stage France and Hungary in Hungary and Germany in Germany; last 16 Belgium, quarter final Italy, semi final Spain and England in the final at Wembley. Brutal. Whereas when they won it in 2016 they had an easy group (which they sneaked through in 3rd place) and then beat Poland, Croatia and Wales to reach the final.

Logged


John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
« Reply #831 on: Today at 08:45:41 am »
Superb post Jason, thanks for all that. I had to go to bed at half time :)
Logged
