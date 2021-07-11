At the moment barring any shocking new talent neither one of these two teams is a threat for the World Cup



I dont think football work in those ways.Messi might be staying for his last international tournament. De Paul is good, De Maria still a brilliant player. Lautaro might improve to a higher levelA new coach who is progressive will help for Brazil. They got some wonderful talents but some of them are not even on the field.Teams from European countries are not even that good.Belgium - Ageing SquadSpain - No StrikerItaly - Good team but defenders are ageing and might retire after EurosEngland - Still not convinced they can beat a powerhouseGermany- Will surely improve under FlickHolland - ShiteFrance - It seems Deschamps is staying. Not sure why as a good manager like Zidane will make France the team to beat.Portugal - A mysterious team, can be brilliant and can be bad in the same game. Pepe and Ronaldo might not even be playing by that time.