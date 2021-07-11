« previous next »
Andy82lfc

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #800 on: Today at 03:03:42 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:02:08 am
Neymar is a charlatan. Beats a man with some exquisite skill, makes a wrong decision and then throws himself to the ground looking for a foul.

Nah, hes no Harry Kane.
newterp

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #801 on: Today at 03:03:51 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:58:27 am
De Paul is my MOTM..

A college is the man of the match? Weird!


Lol
scatman

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #802 on: Today at 03:07:26 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 03:01:11 am
Yes, please! He plays like Hendo meets Thiago. I don't know what his usual level is at all but that was one of the most complete midfield performances I can remember for a long time.
He's been fab in all argentine games i've watched. Really impressive.
MdArshad

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #803 on: Today at 03:09:17 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 03:07:26 am
He's been fab in all argentine games i've watched. Really impressive.

Strange how he has been in Udinese for 5 years without getting a move to a bigger club.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #804 on: Today at 03:10:29 am
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:09:17 am
Strange how he has been in Udinese for 5 years without getting a move to a bigger club.
He wasn't playing Brazil.
newterp

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #805 on: Today at 03:11:03 am
At the moment barring any shocking new talent neither one of these two teams is a threat for the World Cup
Dr. Beaker

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #806 on: Today at 03:11:44 am
If only Messi had finished it off with a second.
Chakan

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #807 on: Today at 03:11:49 am
Can we just reflect on how utter shit Richardson was. Good lord he was terrible.

Happy for Messi though. Gutted for Bobby
jackh

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #808 on: Today at 03:12:40 am
Noticed the CGI version of the tournament mascot during the pre-match tournament 'closing ceremony' and thought it was a bit weird.

Seeing the costume version out the pitch is even stranger.  Looks like Scooby Doo dressed as Pudsey Bear.
Caligula?

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #809 on: Today at 03:16:34 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:11:03 am
At the moment barring any shocking new talent neither one of these two teams is a threat for the World Cup

To be honest anything can happen in a cup tournament, Rodrigo Palacio played in the 2014 final for Argentina ffs but you're right. Switzerland and Austria genuinely played more entertaining football a few weeks ago than what we saw tonight. It's not the Brazil or Argentina of 20 years ago.
xbugawugax

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #810 on: Today at 03:21:41 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:11:44 am
If only Messi had finished it off with a second.

that clip would been on replay if brazil manage to equalize. fortunately that didn't happen
oojason

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #811 on: Today at 03:38:09 am
.
The 2021 Copa America Final...


Argentina 1 - 0 Brazil


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica

https://twitter.com/Argentina : https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol : https://twitter.com/maracana : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica_Final


Argentina XI: E. Martínez, Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña, Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso, Di María, Messi, Lautaro Martínez.

Brazil XI: Ederson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Lodi, Casemiro, Fred, Éverton, Paquetá, Richarlison, Neymar. (Alisson, Fabinho, & Firmino all on the bench)

(Firmino came on as sub for Fred on 46')









Di Maria goal on 22' - https://streamable.com/bbtjtr & https://streamable.com/re8c2v & https://streamable.com/bnts69 & https://streamwo.com/2Tkk9c3

& https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1414018206717648900



Neymar skill on 8' - https://streamable.com/b2e1bs

Brazil disallowed goal on 52' (Richarlison) - https://streamable.com/bjmxez & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/xlenep & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/golatss.html

Otamendi harsh challenge on Neymar 80 - https://streamable.com/8rlfsx & https://streamable.com/jui1s6

Martinez save vs Brazil on 87 - https://streamable.com/nj0frf & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/qmbwrg

Lionel Messi chance on 89' - https://streamwo.com/IDrU8WL & https://streamable.com/tw5hhx & https://goalbackup.xyz/Osg07af3



Messi celebration on full time whistle - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ohvn6a/the_moment_lionel_messi_and_argentina_became_copa & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/golatss.html

Neymar crying after the final whistle - https://streamable.com/pio8b7 & https://streamable.com/5arwj1

Messi and Neymar post-match celebrations - https://streamable.com/1j19yz & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/exzpvn



'Argentina have defeated Brazil in the Copa América final for the first time since 1937, equalling Uruguay's record as the most successful nation in the tournament's history in the process (15 titles). And they did it at the Maracanã.'

^ https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1414040613901807618



Messi with the Top Goalscorer trophy...





Messi with the Best Player trophy...





Messi lifting the Copa America trophy video- https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1414048278975590407 & https://streamable.com/6rc7j6













All of Argentina's 2021 Copa America goals - https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1414051520555925504 (video)




Final Highlights & Replays:-

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/ohtpyn/argentina_vs_brazil_copa_america_11jul2021
www.soccercatch.com/matches/18101472/argentina-vs-brazil#media
https://hdmatches.net/2021/07/11/video-argentina-vs-brazil-highlights-full-match-11-july-2021
www.yoursoccerdose.com/18101472-brazil-vs-argentina-copa-america/#3
www.dailymotion.com/video/x82lu8b
https://eurohighlights2020.blogspot.com/2021/07/argentina-vs-brazil-10-07-2021.html
https://www.youtube.com/c/CopaAmerica/videos & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica



Match Reports:-

www.espn.co.uk/football/report?gameId=603182
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/jul/10/argentina-v-brazil-copa-america-final-live
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57776158
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/argentina-brazil-result-score-copa-america-final-b1881959.html
www.goal.com/en-gb/news/messi-argentina-finally-snap-final-curse-with-battling/1ge412n8kl7km13ohaiqda3yie
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10007496-lionel-messi-argentina-beat-neymar-brazil-1-0-to-win-2021-copa-america-final
https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/soccer-argentina-beat-brazil-1-015702141.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica_Final

MdArshad

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #812 on: Today at 03:39:27 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:11:03 am
At the moment barring any shocking new talent neither one of these two teams is a threat for the World Cup

I dont think football work in those ways.

Messi might be staying for his last international tournament. De Paul is good, De Maria still a brilliant player. Lautaro might improve to a higher level

A new coach who is progressive will help for Brazil. They got some wonderful talents but some of them are not even on the field.

Teams from European countries are not even that good.
Belgium - Ageing Squad
Spain - No Striker
Italy - Good team but defenders are ageing and might retire after Euros
England - Still not convinced they can beat a powerhouse
Germany- Will surely improve under Flick
Holland - Shite
France - It seems Deschamps is staying. Not sure why as a good manager like Zidane will make France the team to beat.
Portugal - A mysterious team, can be brilliant and can be bad in the same game. Pepe and Ronaldo might not even be playing by that time.
Ray K

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #813 on: Today at 03:41:27 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:38:09 am

Messi lifting the Copa America trophy video- https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1414048278975590407 & https://streamable.com/6rc7j6


A poor man's Hendo if you ask me.
I still think he should join us, but leave the trophy lifts to an expert, please.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #814 on: Today at 03:44:58 am
Very impressive trophy though.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : an Argentina win...
Reply #815 on: Today at 03:47:56 am
Holy shit, the size of that trophy. Probably need a crane to lift it. Good for Messi for finally winning something with Argentina.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Reply #816 on: Today at 03:59:16 am
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 03:39:27 am
I dont think football work in those ways.

Messi might be staying for his last international tournament. De Paul is good, De Maria still a brilliant player. Lautaro might improve to a higher level

A new coach who is progressive will help for Brazil. They got some wonderful talents but some of them are not even on the field.

Teams from European countries are not even that good.
Belgium - Ageing Squad
Spain - No Striker
Italy - Good team but defenders are ageing and might retire after Euros
England - Still not convinced they can beat a powerhouse
Germany- Will surely improve under Flick
Holland - Shite
France - It seems Deschamps is staying. Not sure why as a good manager like Zidane will make France the team to beat.
Portugal - A mysterious team, can be brilliant and can be bad in the same game. Pepe and Ronaldo might not even be playing by that time.

Agree. SA teams are underrated. Peru can give a good game to Austria and Switzerland.
