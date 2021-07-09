Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
Print
Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC (Read 22249 times)
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
.
The 2021 Copa America Final...
Sunday 11th July, 1am kick off (UK time)
:
Brazil vs Argentina
:
https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol
&
https://twitter.com/Argentina
All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown
live in the UK
on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website -
www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html
TV stations
around the world
showing the Copa America matches live
(+ great for IPTV etc)
-
www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america
60+
Stream sites
-
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica
:
https://copaamerica.com/en
:
www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america
:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica
Fixtures & Results, Match Highlights, Tournament Info, past Copa Americas, + info & links for RAWK's South American footy threads... can be found in the opening post of this thread
'
Argentina | Road to Final Copa America 2021
'
(10 mins)
:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/edk-Gf483Qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/edk-Gf483Qk</a>
'
Brazil | Road to Final Copa America 2021
'
(10 mins)
:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RSOu7i2nmFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RSOu7i2nmFE</a>
a few Copa America Final preview articles...
'Brazil v Argentina is a final that could redeem a disappointing Copa' -
www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/09/brazil-argentina-final-redeem-copa-america-maracana
'Preview: Will Neymar's Brazil beat Messi's Argentina?' -
www.espn.co.uk/football/copa-america/story/4429663/copa-america-final-preview-will-neymarbrazil-beat-messis-argentina
'Neymar hits out at Brazil fans for backing Messi' -
www.espn.co.uk/football/brazil-bra/story/4429785/copa-america-neymar-hits-out-at-brazil-supporters-for-backing-messi-in-final
'Lionel Messi Tries to Slay His Ghosts' -
www.nytimes.com/2021/07/09/sports/soccer/lionel-messi-argentina-copa-america.html
BBC's '2021 Copa America Final Preview' -
www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57776158
'
Rio to allow fans for Brazil vs Argentina final of Copa America
' -
www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210709-rio-to-allow-fans-for-brazil-argentina-final-of-copa-america
^ '
The city has decided to allow a crowd of up to 7,800 people, ten percent of the Maracana stadium's full capacity of 78,000.
'
'
Rio opens 10 per cent of Maracana Stadium for 2021 Copa America final
':-
www.tsn.ca/rio-opens-maracana-stadium-for-copa-america-final-1.1666002
.
a
'Useful Links'
post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for
TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays
- as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...
