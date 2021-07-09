« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC  (Read 22249 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,970
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #560 on: Today at 03:25:29 am »
.



The 2021 Copa America Final...

Sunday 11th July, 1am kick off (UK time) : Brazil vs Argentina : https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol & https://twitter.com/Argentina



All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica

Fixtures & Results, Match Highlights, Tournament Info, past Copa Americas, + info & links for RAWK's South American footy threads... can be found in the opening post of this thread :)



'Argentina | Road to Final Copa America 2021' (10 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/edk-Gf483Qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/edk-Gf483Qk</a>



'Brazil | Road to Final Copa America 2021' (10 mins):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RSOu7i2nmFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RSOu7i2nmFE</a>




a few Copa America Final preview articles...

'Brazil v Argentina is a final that could redeem a disappointing Copa' - www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jul/09/brazil-argentina-final-redeem-copa-america-maracana

'Preview: Will Neymar's Brazil beat Messi's Argentina?' - www.espn.co.uk/football/copa-america/story/4429663/copa-america-final-preview-will-neymarbrazil-beat-messis-argentina

'Neymar hits out at Brazil fans for backing Messi' - www.espn.co.uk/football/brazil-bra/story/4429785/copa-america-neymar-hits-out-at-brazil-supporters-for-backing-messi-in-final

'Lionel Messi Tries to Slay His Ghosts' - www.nytimes.com/2021/07/09/sports/soccer/lionel-messi-argentina-copa-america.html

BBC's '2021 Copa America Final Preview' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57776158



'Rio to allow fans for Brazil vs Argentina final of Copa America' - www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210709-rio-to-allow-fans-for-brazil-argentina-final-of-copa-america

^ 'The city has decided to allow a crowd of up to 7,800 people, ten percent of the Maracana stadium's full capacity of 78,000.'


'Rio opens 10 per cent of Maracana Stadium for 2021 Copa America final':-

www.tsn.ca/rio-opens-maracana-stadium-for-copa-america-final-1.1666002

« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:34 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 