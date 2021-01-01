« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC  (Read 20631 times)

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 12:38:21 am »
Looked nasty that,his head will be ringing that's for sure.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 12:59:45 am »
How come Alisson isnt starting? That fuck head Tite loves to bench Liverpool players ...

Hes similar to Luis Enrique - really awful manager
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 01:07:47 am »

Brazil's T. Silva handball in the penalty area on 42' - not checked by VAR:-

https://streamable.com/llkbny & https://streamable.com/oycchq


(Referee didn't even give a corner - gave a goal kick instead)
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 01:12:15 am »

Great chance for Lapadula there for Peru. Good save from Ederson.

Peru had 4/5 decent chances this 2nd half...


Leon Osman on BBC comms bringing an Everton-style bitter mentality to the Copa America.


Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 12:59:45 am
How come Alisson isnt starting? That fuck head Tite loves to bench Liverpool players ...

Tite has rotated all 3 of his keepers so far this tournament - though baffling Ederson has started this game. Same for Fred still getting games - despite being very average and also picking up unnecessary silly yellow cards in a couple of early on in the Copa. Firmino has been rotated with a couple of other attackers throughout too.

Hopefully, they and Fabinho play in the Final...

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 01:45:24 am »

Fabinho on as sub at 85'.


1-0 to Brazil; full-time.


Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rr78gDMBWC8

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 02:53:03 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 12:59:45 am
How come Alisson isnt starting? That fuck head Tite loves to bench Liverpool players ...

Hes similar to Luis Enrique - really awful manager
Because they bench Liverpool players? what?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 07:40:20 am »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Yesterday at 02:53:03 am
Because they bench Liverpool players? what?

Because in his parallel universe Fred is better Fabinho. The loon.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 09:22:43 am »
Fred/Ederseon are not a better players than Fabinho/Ali.

Excluding Fabinho/Ali doesn't make Tite 'shit' either.

Brazil -for all this generation's shortcomings- are the Copa America champions, as 4pool also pointed out they have lost very few games in the past 5 years.

They must be doing something right.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 09:41:03 am »
Having a population > 200 million must be a big advantage, had a go watching some of these games - not for me, dire mostly and the diving is another level.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 08:56:27 pm »
Cant see beyond Argentina for this. Messi will be unreal with him needing to impress to get a contract somewhere after the tournament
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 11:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:56:27 pm
Cant see beyond Argentina for this. Messi will be unreal with him needing to impress to get a contract somewhere after the tournament




I accidentally bet all of my Coral account cash on Messi scoring at least 2 goals v Columbia at 17/2 so I hope you are right. Must wear glasses when betting at nighttime.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #491 on: Today at 12:57:35 am »
.
Colombia vs Argentina : Semi-Final : a 2am kick off (UK time)...


Colombia XI: Ospina; Muñoz, Mina, Sánchez, Tesillo, Cuéllar, Barrios, Díaz, Cuadrado, Borré, Zapata. https://twitter.com/FCFSeleccionCol

Argentina XI: Martínez, Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Guido, Lo Celso, Messi, Lautaro, González. https://twitter.com/Argentina


All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica





Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:45:53 am »
Watching this tournament is like watching standard definition
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #493 on: Today at 02:08:55 am »
That was quick. Arg 1-0
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #494 on: Today at 02:09:28 am »
.
Colombia 0 - 1 Argentina; L. Martinez goal on 5' - https://streamable.com/6rbxut & https://streamwo.com/OKlyxsQ

& https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1412580943693594632



Cuadrado should have levelled there on 8' - https://twitter.com/BocaJrsGol/status/1412580244192739328

L. Martinez nearly scored earlier on 4' with a header just wide; after Messi beat 3 Colombians and crossed to L Martinez - https://streamable.com/gu8ix7

Lively game so far. Both sides mixing it and giving away fouls to stop the attackers running at the centre-backs.


Barrios hits the post from long range for Colombia with a deflected strike on 34' - https://streamable.com/g9jewb

Mina hits the crossbar with a header from the resulting corner.

Ospina with a top save and manages to push the ball over the bar from a close-range header on 43' - https://twitter.com/brfootball/status/1412590267308429315

1-0; half-time. Be surprising if nobody gets sent off in this match later - given some of the challenges so far...

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #495 on: Today at 02:55:04 am »
Been a decent half. Colombia with more possession and Argentina being more direct. But, Argentina can't go on like this in this game or the final. They need to control the game a bit more.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #496 on: Today at 03:15:47 am »
Colombia are playing well.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #497 on: Today at 03:25:30 am »
.
Argentina 1 - 1 Colombia; Luis Diaz equaliser for Colombia on 61' - https://streamwo.com/AKAYiX4 & https://streamable.com/kslo7y

& https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1412600162359418883


L. Martinez wastes a golden chance on 74' for Argentina - and Di Maria blazes the follow-up over - www.clippituser.tv/c/zprxyr & https://streamable.com/zlamfh
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #498 on: Today at 03:36:53 am »
How do you miss that? Thats ridiculous
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #499 on: Today at 03:41:37 am »
How is that not a pen?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #500 on: Today at 03:44:27 am »

Otamendi blatantly shirt-pulled / dragged to the floor at a corner on 78' - the ref didn't see it - and VAR doesn't get involved - https://streamable.com/goai0m





Messi hits the post on 81' - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/baqprv

Argentina half-chance (Messi great pass) 85 - https://streamable.com/vjwg0e

Pezzella with a quality cynical body-check on the counter-attacking Colombian forward on 90+1 (I don't think the ball was in the frame when he 'tackled' him)


Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #501 on: Today at 03:48:46 am »
If Argentina don't win it in regular time they're going to balls up the penalties
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #502 on: Today at 03:57:45 am »
.
1-1; full-time.

Penalties it is...


Colombia to take the 1st pen. Penalty info - www.flashscore.co.uk/match/z7fuBM1s/#match-summary/match-summary

Cuadrado scores.
Messi scores.

Sanchez misses. (saved)
De Paul misses. (blazes over)

Y. Mina misses. (saved)
Paredes scores. Argentina lead 2-1...

Borja scores.
L. Martinez scores. Argentina lead 3-2...

Cardona misses. (saved)

Argentina win 3-2 on penalties - and go through to the Final vs Brazil.


Video of the penalty shoot-out - https://streamwo.com/4khF6l4 & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1412612730343809026


3 saves from Aston Villa's gk Martinez for Argentina in the penalty shootout.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #503 on: Today at 04:09:56 am »
Argentine wins
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #504 on: Today at 04:11:43 am »
3 times to the same corner! Colombia deserved to lose for that alone.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #505 on: Today at 04:11:52 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:09:56 am
Argentine wins

All the woofin' during the shootout was hilarious...
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #506 on: Today at 04:12:54 am »
Martinez really did just do a hip thrust after saving a penalty hahah mentalist.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #507 on: Today at 04:13:03 am »
He psyched them out, why did arsenal sell him, hes a good keeper
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #508 on: Today at 04:15:35 am »
.
Argentina 1 - 1 Colombia: Argentina win the penalty shoot-out (3-2).

7 minute match highlights - www.soccercatch.com/matches/18101466/argentina-vs-colombia#media .

Video of the penalties - https://streamwo.com/4khF6l4 & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1412612730343809026


gk Martinez celebration after a penalty save - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ofai43/argentinacolombia_martinez_celebration_after_a/

gk Martinez trash talking Mina before stopping the penalty - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ofatiz/martinez_trash_talking_mina_before_stopping_the

Miguel Borja funny celebration after gk Martinez trash talk to him before his penalty - https://streamable.com/7rt3ag

Just the 47 fouls and 10 yellow cards in the Arg-Col semi-final; a new record. And could have easily been a few more too... :)

video of Messi's blood-stained ankle after a tackle by Fabra on 57' - https://streamable.com/by0p2f








3rd Place Play-Off...

Saturday 10th July : Peru vs Colombia : 1am (UK time)


The Final...

Sunday 11th July : Brazil vs Argentina : 1am (UK time)

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #509 on: Today at 04:40:53 am »
Apparently Emiliano to Yerry Mina before saving his PK:
Youre nervous, eh? I can tell youre nervous
I know where youre going to shoot.
Watch and see how Im gonna eat you up.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #510 on: Today at 05:08:53 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 04:13:03 am
He psyched them out, why did arsenal sell him, hes a good keeper

He's the best keeper Argentina have had in years.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #511 on: Today at 05:51:18 am »
Argentina va salir Campeon,
Argentina va salir Campeon
y se lo dedicamos a todos,
la reputa madre que lo te pario!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #512 on: Today at 07:33:20 am »
Tasty looking final. Will any of our boys start? Seems unlikely based on the semi.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #513 on: Today at 08:30:47 am »
Messi is a bit of a bellend really eh?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July in Brazil : Final is Bra vs Arg, live @BBC
« Reply #514 on: Today at 08:43:37 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:33:20 am
Will any of our boys start? Seems unlikely based on the semi.

Alisson started 2 of the 4 group games for Brazil (Ederson started 1 and the 3rd GK the other). Ederson has played both QF and SF so seems in pole position to start the final.

Think Firmino has started only twice and been taken off at half-time in one game (likely due to Jesus red card) and at about 60 in the other. I think there's a potential he starts but probably quite slim.

Fabinho has started 2 games also - completing 90 mins in both (group games). I think he's the least likely to start unless there's an injury to either Fred or Casimero.

I don't think any of our players will start but wouldn't be surprised if 1 of them did either. Brazil have rotated a lot in this tournament. Think only Marquinhos and Neymar have started 5 games (out of 6) for Brazil. Think the likes of Casimero and Richarlison have started 4 games so far.

Been an interesting international summer for some of our senior players. Thiago, Henderson, Alisson, Firmino, Fabinho, TAA would all be viewed as World class players or at least close to that bracket by ourselves. We'd all expect them to be hugely important players for the club next season and be within our starting XI most weeks. However, all have struggled to get regular playing time for their respective international teams this summer -  Trent is obviously injured but doubt he'd have played much. I think in some cases it's that they don't fit tactically with what their international coaches would like. In others I'm not sure why they aren't getting picked. Fabinho is the obvious example but maybe his lower profile in Brazil is the reason.
