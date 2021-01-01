Will any of our boys start? Seems unlikely based on the semi.



Alisson started 2 of the 4 group games for Brazil (Ederson started 1 and the 3rd GK the other). Ederson has played both QF and SF so seems in pole position to start the final.Think Firmino has started only twice and been taken off at half-time in one game (likely due to Jesus red card) and at about 60 in the other. I think there's a potential he starts but probably quite slim.Fabinho has started 2 games also - completing 90 mins in both (group games). I think he's the least likely to start unless there's an injury to either Fred or Casimero.I don't think any of our players will start but wouldn't be surprised if 1 of them did either. Brazil have rotated a lot in this tournament. Think only Marquinhos and Neymar have started 5 games (out of 6) for Brazil. Think the likes of Casimero and Richarlison have started 4 games so far.Been an interesting international summer for some of our senior players. Thiago, Henderson, Alisson, Firmino, Fabinho, TAA would all be viewed as World class players or at least close to that bracket by ourselves. We'd all expect them to be hugely important players for the club next season and be within our starting XI most weeks. However, all have struggled to get regular playing time for their respective international teams this summer - Trent is obviously injured but doubt he'd have played much. I think in some cases it's that they don't fit tactically with what their international coaches would like. In others I'm not sure why they aren't getting picked. Fabinho is the obvious example but maybe his lower profile in Brazil is the reason.