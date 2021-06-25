« previous next »
Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
June 25, 2021, 12:04:32 am
Best wait till the knockouts mate.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
June 25, 2021, 01:36:23 am
.
Chile 0 - 1 Paraguay; Samudio goal on 34' - https://streamable.com/dxdjqz & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1408223444219596800

Chile 0 - 2 Paraguay; Almiron goal (penalty) on 58' - https://streamable.com/pkqqcc & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1408234406284832771

full-time.

3 minute highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IBoiu9kWoA



Group Tables (www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america/standings):-



^ Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, & Brazil have already qualified for the Quarter-Final knockout stages.



Final round of Group Stage matches:-

Sunday 27th June - both matches are 10pm kick offs...

Brazil vs Ecuador
Venezuela vs Peru


Tuesday 29th June - both matches are 1am kick offs...

Bolivia vs Argentina
Uruguay vs Paraguay


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica

.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
June 25, 2021, 03:04:43 am
Worst match under Lasarte and, all in all, no positives except for no red cards. Literally the only good thing to say about that performance.

Waste of time and ran the players to the ground. Where's the fucking *management* part, huh? It's one thing to be a trainer, a coach, but you're also supposed to manage the game time from your players, minimize the chance for them to get injured in nothing games and so on. I'm pissed off but also resigned: this is closer to our "true" level and, as everybody's seen, it's fucking dire.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
June 26, 2021, 01:58:50 pm

Yeah, that Chile match was tough to watch - baffling given the quality and experience on the pitch. The link up to the forwards was poor - and the forwards then started making mistakes (positional play and decisions) as they were being starved of any decent service. Chile seemed to play right into Paraguay's strengths too - which made it even perplexing.

Looking on the bright side, it is unlikely the team could play much worse in the next match? And they won't be worrying about their new haircuts anymore! ;)



'COVID-19 cases at Copa América rise to 166 ahead of final round of group matches':-

Another 26 COVID-19 cases linked to the Copa América in Brazil have been reported by CONMEBOL over the past four days, taking the total so far at the event to 166.

www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1109463/copa-america-166-covid-19-cases



'Brazil sets single-day record for coronavirus cases' (from Thursday):-

Brazil registered a single-day record of 115,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, as its outbreak shows new signs of accelerating despite long-delayed vaccination efforts finally gaining steam.

www.metro.us/brazil-sets-single-day-record



'Cavani stars for Uruguay; Tite a victim of his own success for Brazil' (by Tim Vickery):-

www.espn.co.uk/football/copa-america/story/4419412/cavani-stars-for-uruguay-tite-a-victim-of-his-own-success-for-brazil



'Copa Américas championship of death a far cry from joyous Euro 2020 scenes':-

www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/international/copa-am%C3%A9rica-s-championship-of-death-a-far-cry-from-joyous-euro-2020-scenes-1.4602443



'Copa America changes Maracana pitch amid criticism' (and also of the other pitches used in the Copa America):-

https://apnews.com/article/international-soccer-copa-america-soccer-sports-a29b95e55907a261317c920f1d7e6b19

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
June 26, 2021, 02:20:36 pm
Yeah, that Chile match was tough to watch - baffling given the quality and experience on the pitch. The link up to the forwards was poor - and the forwards then started making mistakes (positional play and decisions) as they were being starved of any decent service. Chile seemed to play right into Paraguay's strengths too - which made it even perplexing.

Looking on the bright side, it is unlikely the team could play much worse in the next match? And they won't be worrying about their new haircuts anymore! ;)

 ;D ;D ;D ;D

considering it's 95% likely we end up playing against Brazil in the next round, I'd say it's perfectly possible our performance ends up being just as "good" as the one against Paraguay ;D :-[
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
June 27, 2021, 09:05:45 pm
.
Brazil vs Ecuador, and Peru vs Venezuela (Group B) - both matches are 10pm kick offs...



Brazil XI: Alisson; Emerson, Marquinhos, Militao, R. Lodi; Fabinho, Doug. Luiz, Paquetá; Gabigol, Firmino, Everton. https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol

Ecuador XI: Galindez; Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Palacios; Alan Franco, Méndez, Caicedo, Estupiñán; Enner Valencia, Ayrton. https://twitter.com/LaTri









Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Araujo, Callens, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula. https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru

Venezuela XI: Faríñez; Rosales, Ferraresi, Villanueva, Mago, R. Hernández; Moreno, Castillo, Savarino, Cásseres; Córdova. https://twitter.com/SeleVinotinto




Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
June 27, 2021, 10:17:10 pm
.
Ecuador chance from near the halfway line on 11 (just over the bar) - https://streamable.com/pnqtb1

Brazil 1 - 0 Ecuador; Éder Militão goal on 37' - https://streamye.com/vpuE6qP & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1409267120261709831

Brazil 1 - 1 Ecuador; Mena goal on 53' - www.clippituser.tv/c/exzbkb & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1409275539110641669

Bobby subbed off at 63'.

Vinicius Jr. miss for Brazil on 66 - https://streamable.com/bkcocy

1-1 full-time. 3 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOUK-Hwhsvg


Venezuela 0 - 1 Peru; Carrillo goal on 48' - www.clippituser.tv/c/prmxzq & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1409275231529799680

1-0 to Peru; full-time. 3 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSlqqmvlFGA


Venezuela finish bottom of Group B - and do not qualify for the Quarter-Finals.

Group Tables: www.flashscore.co.uk/standings/n16QW0HG/Eq6mdgec/#live

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
June 28, 2021, 11:53:52 pm
.
Bolivia vs Argentina, and Uruguay vs Paraguay (Group A) - both matches are 1am kick offs...


Bolivia XI: Lampe; Fernández, Jusino, Haquin, Saavedra; Justiniano; Bejarano, Céspedes, Vaca, Chura; Álvarez. https://twitter.com/laverde_fbf

Argentina XI: Armani; Montiel, Pezzella, Martínez, Acuña; Guido Rodríguez, Palacios; Correa, Messi, Papu Gómez; Agüero. https://twitter.com/Argentina









Uruguay XI: Muslera; Viña, Godín, Giménez, Nández; Bentancur, Vecino, Valverde; De La Cruz, Arrascaeta; Cavani. https://twitter.com/Uruguay

Paraguay XI: Silva; Espínola, Rojas, Alonso, Alderete; Samudio, Villasanti, Giménez, Romero; Almirón, Ávalos. https://twitter.com/Albirroja





Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
June 29, 2021, 01:11:59 am
.
Bolivia 0 - 1 Argentina; Gómez goal on 6' - https://streamye.com/vkJRex8 & https://streamye.com/vP8oE2i & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1409665744170848259

Bolivia 0 - 2 Argentina; Messi goal (penalty) on 33' - https://streamye.com/vG8KZ05 & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1409672577342185472

Bolivia 0 - 3 Argentina; Messi goal on 42' - https://streamye.com/v195keB & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1409675451405045760

Bolivia 1 - 3 Argentina; Saavedra goal on 60' - https://streamye.com/vBzPzqp & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1409684674708975617

Bolivia 1 - 4 Argentina; L Martinez goal on 65' - https://streamye.com/vg9efON & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1409685583904100354

full-time.

match highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWbcdWaMl9Y



Uruguay 1 - 0 Paraguay; Cavani goal (penalty) on 21' - https://streamable.com/trt1vj & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1409669606818697218

^ the foul for the Cavani penalty - https://twitter.com/TrashTalkMVP/status/1409669426794831874

'Paraguayan reports say that Miguel Almirón could miss the rest of the tournament after hearing a pop in his left hamstring.' (Almiron was subbed off at 33')

^ https://twitter.com/ABCDeportes/status/1409680271675322372 & https://twitter.com/FelipeCar/status/1409684609135116289

full-time.

match highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMna5tBFRqI



Final Group Stage Tables:-


Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
June 29, 2021, 01:20:57 am
^ that was a beauty, lovely pass from the maestro
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
June 29, 2021, 01:37:33 am
.
Yeah, cracking vision and pass - sweet strike too ;D


Messi overtook Mascherano's record of 147 appearances for Argentina tonight - www.fresnobee.com/sports/article252406273.html - and scores a brace on the occasion too.

75 goals in 148 games for Argentina, with 44 assists; not too shabby - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lionel_Messi#International

^ Messi now only 2 goals behind Pele's record as the top South American goalscorer... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pel%C3%A9#International







Knockout Stages - The Quarter-Finals (UK dates & kick off times):-

Friday 2nd July : Peru vs Paraguay : 10pm : QF1 : https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru & https://twitter.com/Albirroja
Saturday 3rd July : Brazil vs Chile : 1am : QF2 : https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol & https://twitter.com/LaRoja

Saturday 3rd July : Uruguay vs Colombia : 11pm : QF3 : https://twitter.com/Uruguay & https://twitter.com/FCFSeleccionCol
Sunday 4th July : Argentina vs Ecuador : 2am : QF4 : https://twitter.com/Argentina & https://twitter.com/LaTri

^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica : www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.youtube.com/c/CopaAmerica/videos : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america


There is no extra-time period of 30 minutes played in the Knockout Stages (other than the Final) - if sides are level after 90 minutes... the game is then decided on penalties.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
July 1, 2021, 11:45:37 pm
I was wondering where the fuck is the Copa? Now i know we're in the knockouts and they took a few days off.  ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 12:43:18 pm
Ben Brereton named in Brazilian paper's Globo's team of the Group Stages alongside Messi and Neymar. They don't even have photo of him ;D
https://ge.globo.com/google/amp/futebol/copa-america/noticia/neymar-messi-e-cia-ge-monta-selecao-da-fase-de-grupos-da-copa-america.ghtml?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 01:13:03 pm
Argentina vs Uruguay could be a juicy semi final, though I'm expecting Brazil to retain regardless
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 01:21:30 pm
Desert Red is the president of the Chilean Ben Brereton Fan Club. He should've provided a pic.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 05:00:17 pm
The Athletic had some funny anecdotes about how he ended up playing for Chile. He was first spotted by a keen-eyed FM player in Chile who was searching for players who were eligible for the Chilean national team. One of Football Manager's research analysts had added Brereton's second nationality after Brereton mentioned his mum is Chilean in interview. The media and Chilean FA became aware of Brereton's eligibility through a hashtag created by the FM player and his friends. Brereton couldn't fly to South America from London because of COVID regulations, so he ended up going via Madrid, where Spanish authorities didn't initially believe his reason for flying to Chile was because he was playing at Copa America until he provided documents from the Chilean FA and Blackburn Rovers ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 08:06:23 pm
.
'Goals show: All the goals of the CONMEBOL Copa América - Group Stage - 2021' - a 12 minute video from the official Copa America youtube channel:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7teXNg45Vbw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7teXNg45Vbw</a>
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 08:57:56 pm
.
Peru v Paraguay - Quarter-Final : 10pm kick off (UK time)...


Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Ramos, Santamaría, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula.

Paraguay XI: A. Silva; Espínola, Gómez, Junior Alonso, Martínez; Arzamendia, Lucena, Villasanti, R. Sánchez; Ángel Romero, Carlos González.





Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm
.
Peru 0 - 1 Paraguay; G. Gomez goal on 11' - https://streamable.com/8yxxo8 & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1411071616092708868

Peru 1 - 1 Paraguay; Lapadula equalising goal on 21' - https://streamable.com/o0h5gq & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1411075769200222209

Peru 2 - 1 Paraguay; Lapadula goal on 40 - https://streamable.com/3mdy93 & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1411079376540778501

Gomez gets his 2nd yellow card for Paraguay on 45+3' - https://streamable.com/a6grn2 & https://twitter.com/Nicocantor1/status/1411081412392988676

Peru 2 - 2 Paraguay; Alonso Junior goal on 54' - https://streamable.com/am8bhq & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1411087800242409473

Peru 3 - 2 Paraguay; Yoshimar Yotun goal on 80' - https://streamable.com/x3zph7 & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1411094706696736768

Carrillo gets his 2nd yellow card for Peru on 85' (and will miss the semi-final) - https://streamable.com/fyzso1

Peru 3 - 3 Paraguay; Avalos goal on 90' - https://streamable.com/ct3j3g & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1411096260929523713


3-3; full-time. Penalties it is...

The penalty shootout - https://streamable.com/tsqtuo & https://streamable.com/qdd8z3 (Peru wins 4-3)



Bring back the superb and kwalitee BBC commentator from the early Copa matches - this new guy sounds like Gaz from '2 pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps' - and appears to have a similar knowledge of South American footy as that of Gaz. Seems to be reading from the provided media stats pack & attempting to pass it off as 'knowledge' - Mike Dean quips aside.

He even seems to think this game will go to 30 minutes of extra-time if it finishes level after 90 minutes (it won't - there is no extra-time... the match goes straight to penalties).

BBC Manchester really is shite. Spanish-language streams it is for the rest of the game :thumbsup https://reddt1.soccerstreams.net/event/peru-paraguay-live-stream/658594

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 10:25:49 pm
Peru apart from the 70's and early 80's and Nobby Solano haven't achieved much have they? Top tier kits though.  ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:25:49 pm
Peru apart from the 70's and early 80's and Nobby Solano haven't achieved much have they? Top tier kits though.  ;D

Always quality :)




Even the retro shirts...




Even the Umbro away shirts...



Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm
Commentator's making this even more fun; referee wants to be the centre of attention he says, "He's been watching Mike Dean videos". Fair play.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 11:14:43 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm
Commentator's making this even more fun; referee wants to be the centre of attention he says, "He's been watching Mike Dean videos". Fair play.

Italians: nobody shithouses like us!
Peruvians: Hold my Ceviche

The guy was still stood there waiting for the ref in the tunnel come on come on!!  ;D

Edit: there goes the equaliser! Game on!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 11:16:09 pm
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
Always quality :)




Even the retro shirts...






Even the Umbro away shirts...




Aye, that retro top is quality stuff. Would buy that any day.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm
Paraguay equalise in the last minute. Finishes 3-3, both sides finish with 10.

Straight to penalties! About to start now on 981 for anyone with Sky. On BBC red button too.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:00:11 am

BBC commentator repeatedly going on about 30 minutes of extra-time - even to the point where the Paraguay gk is being given a piece of paper with which way to dive for penalties - BBC commentator then says 'it is a bit early for that'...

No, it really isn't...

All knockout matches (apart from the final) go straight to penalties if the match finishes level after 90 minutes.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:05:20 am
Cheeky  ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:07:42 am
Couple of shockers from Paraguay. Its Liverpool 2012 all over again.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:09:23 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:07:42 am
Couple of shockers from Paraguay. Its Liverpool 2012 all over again.

Channeling their inner Johnny Wilkinson on those. shocking.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:10:49 am
Fuck me, what a save!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:10:53 am
What a save from the Paraguay keeper to keep them in it. 3-3 after 5 each.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:12:42 am
Crap penalty tonight from all continent's.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:12:52 am
Peru win 4-3,!good viewing but some terrible pens in there!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:14:01 am

Well in Peru - a quality and eventful match ;D


Peru vs Paraguay; 11 minute highlights - www.yoursoccerdose.com/18101458-peru-vs-paraguay-copa-america/#3

The penalty shoot-out - https://streamable.com/tsqtuo & https://streamable.com/qdd8z3

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:15:42 am
What a shootout should be like! Amazing saves, panenkas, shots still on their way across the Atlantic, full of drama! Well better than these boring 12-12, every kick in the corner type shootouts  ;D

Great game!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 12:17:11 am
.
Brazil vs Chile : Quarter-Final : a 1am kick off (UK time)...


Brazil XI: Ederson; Lodi, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Fred, Casemiro; Richarlison, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus; Firmino. (Alisson and Fabinho are on the bench)

Chile XI: Bravo; Vegas, Medel, Sierralta; Mena, Isla; Aránguiz, Pulgar, Vidal; Vargas, Sánchez.


All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica





Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Today at 01:22:10 am
The standard of football and officiating is pretty dire here.
