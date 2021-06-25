Worst match under Lasarte and, all in all, no positives except for no red cards. Literally the only good thing to say about that performance.
Waste of time and ran the players to the ground. Where's the fucking *management* part, huh? It's one thing to be a trainer, a coach, but you're also supposed to manage the game time from your players, minimize the chance for them to get injured in nothing games and so on. I'm pissed off but also resigned: this is closer to our "true" level and, as everybody's seen, it's fucking dire.