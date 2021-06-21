« previous next »
Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Argentina goal (Paraguay own goal) disallowed for offside by VAR on 45+1' - https://streamable.com/2qtani & https://twitter.com/BocaJrsGoI/status/1407138121700024321 & https://twitter.com/dansar39/status/1407140773896749057 (with a side-on video angle)

1-0; half-time.




^ not offside there. Perhaps the Argentina forward is offside and obscuring the goalkeeper's view when di Maria shoots from long range earlier on in the move?




oojason
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
PoetryInMotion
Also why have Argentina not used Dybala over the years is a mystery.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
rushyman
Lino Just horribly give an offside to a correct own goal and VAR seemed to just go with it

Ridiculous officiating, ridiculous diving acting players, ridiculous new laws, ridiculous AI. Theres no escape

Im so close to the end with this sport.
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
deFacto please, you bastards
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 01:49:22 am
Yeah, after Masch and Cambiasso, nothing much in midfield. Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese is good. He's a 10 though.

Christian Romero from Atalanta is supposed to be good in defense.

Lautaro started the previous two games, but he didn't click for some reason.

Yeah but neither has Aguero really over the years, and he's been injured all year long, at least Lautaro is in form.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
PoetryInMotion
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 01:57:09 am
Yeah but neither has Aguero really over the years, and he's been injured all year long, at least Lautaro is in form.

I agree. Lautaro should be starting.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
deFacto please, you bastards
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 01:59:29 am
I agree. Lautaro should be starting.

Agree with you about Dybala as well.

Supposedly he wasn't selected because he was injured much of the year and didn't play that much [but they selected Aguero who literally went through the same type of season]
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
PoetryInMotion
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:51:14 am
Argentina goal (Paraguay own goal) disallowed for offside by VAR on 45+1' - https://streamable.com/2qtani & https://twitter.com/BocaJrsGoI/status/1407138121700024321

1-0; half-time.




^ not offside there. Perhaps the Argentina forward is offside and obscuring the goalkeeper's view when di Maria shoots from long range earlier on in the move?




Yes, it should've been for the latter, during the long range shot.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
BarryCrocker
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 01:51:58 am
Also why have Argentina not used Dybala over the years is a mystery.

Even though he's since clarified his comments he once said.

"It is a bit difficult to play with Messi in Argentina because we play in the same position. I am I the one who have to adapt me something more to him and do it feel well in the field."
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
PoetryInMotion
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 02:02:06 am
Even though he's since clarified his comments he once said.

"It is a bit difficult to play with Messi in Argentina because we play in the same position. I am I the one who have to adapt me something more to him and do it feel well in the field."

Now Messi is playing behind the striker. Don't see why he couldn't have been accomodated in the right. He doesn't even get picked in the squad.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Bobinhood
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 01:51:14 am
Argentina goal (Paraguay own goal) disallowed for offside by VAR on 45+1' - https://streamable.com/2qtani & https://twitter.com/BocaJrsGoI/status/1407138121700024321 & https://twitter.com/dansar39/status/1407140773896749057 (with a side-on video angle)

1-0; half-time.




^ not offside there. Perhaps the Argentina forward is offside and obscuring the goalkeeper's view when di Maria shoots from long range earlier on in the move?




Possible Paraguay shoe just inside the Argentina shoe for a fussy linesman pounce?   ;D Guy up top looks not in the play really.

Damn that Mane's good!

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Indomitable_Carp
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on June 21, 2021, 06:59:28 pm
Anyway, it's all a boring history lesson for people ITT who might be interested. The fact of the matter remains: it's incredibly difficult for regional teams to compete against the Big Three *especially* because, being Santiago-based, they have a certain advantage over others. And even if they do, considering the LatinAmerican panorama, they're not much better than big fishes in a very small pond - one only has to look at Universidad Católica's performances at the Libertadores. They're *by far* the most locally successful team in the past 5 years (winning most of the first division titles between 2016-2020) and yet they're simply unable to compete at the Libertadores. The difference in level is too much.

Something else is needed, but I'm not sure what. As it stands, our FA is headed by a puppet of our current (right wing) president, who's essentially a lame duck and makes our already weak FA even weaker within CONMEBOL. No standing, no pull, no relevance in CONMEBOL. So maybe we could start with that... but I don't have high hopes anyway.

That´s a decent summary of Chilean football history so cheers for that. And makes perfect sense regarding the dominance of Santiago. Still I thought that perhaps Wanderers or Everton might still be able to attract players due to proximity to Santiago (and I can imagine players wouldn´t have trouble finding somewhere nice to live in Viña Del Mar). I never made it up to Calama by the way!

I guess ultimately putting out good Chilean players boils down to funding, which as you say with a staunchly right-wing regime (for now) which won´t even invest in education or healthcare, let along footy, it is unlikely to materialise.

And with all that said, how do you explain the success of Paraguayan teams in the Copa Libertadores?

My Chilean mates are now all raving about this Ben Brereton who to be honest I had not even heard of. When your star man is an English player playing for a Championship club, it´s probably not the best sign of local development.  :D That said you haven´t done badly in the Copa America so far....


Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
Desert Red Fox
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 08:28:47 am
That´s a decent summary of Chilean football history so cheers for that. And makes perfect sense regarding the dominance of Santiago. Still I thought that perhaps Wanderers or Everton might still be able to attract players due to proximity to Santiago (and I can imagine players wouldn´t have trouble finding somewhere nice to live in Viña Del Mar). I never made it up to Calama by the way!

I guess ultimately putting out good Chilean players boils down to funding, which as you say with a staunchly right-wing regime (for now) which won´t even invest in education or healthcare, let along footy, it is unlikely to materialise.

And with all that said, how do you explain the success of Paraguayan teams in the Copa Libertadores?

My Chilean mates are now all raving about this Ben Brereton who to be honest I had not even heard of. When your star man is an English player playing for a Championship club, it´s probably not the best sign of local development.  :D That said you haven´t done badly in the Copa America so far....

cheers :D

We're all raving about Big Ben ;D our NT was missing a striker to be honest - Alexis isn't one, Vargas has been blowing hot and cold recently (despite being the incredibly rare case of performing better for the NT than at a club level) and no other striker we've played is worth mentioning. So Brereton has been a revelation - energetic, pacy, gets into dangerous positions on the pitch (shame that his teammates don't know *when* to pass the ball to him!), doesn't shy away, has given his all in the two matches he's started for us despite not even knowing how to speak chilean spanish ;D
If he keeps up that level, he'll definitely become more than a cult hero for us.

And about the Paraguayan teams in the Libertadores, I'll talk out of my ass and say that's because they're crafty as fuck. They're tough to break down, they defend well, they're hard to play against because of the so called "Dark Arts". It is what it is. I wouldn't say it's attractive football but it's incredibly effective.
