Anyway, it's all a boring history lesson for people ITT who might be interested. The fact of the matter remains: it's incredibly difficult for regional teams to compete against the Big Three *especially* because, being Santiago-based, they have a certain advantage over others. And even if they do, considering the LatinAmerican panorama, they're not much better than big fishes in a very small pond - one only has to look at Universidad Católica's performances at the Libertadores. They're *by far* the most locally successful team in the past 5 years (winning most of the first division titles between 2016-2020) and yet they're simply unable to compete at the Libertadores. The difference in level is too much.



Something else is needed, but I'm not sure what. As it stands, our FA is headed by a puppet of our current (right wing) president, who's essentially a lame duck and makes our already weak FA even weaker within CONMEBOL. No standing, no pull, no relevance in CONMEBOL. So maybe we could start with that... but I don't have high hopes anyway.



That´s a decent summary of Chilean football history so cheers for that. And makes perfect sense regarding the dominance of Santiago. Still I thought that perhaps Wanderers or Everton might still be able to attract players due to proximity to Santiago (and I can imagine players wouldn´t have trouble finding somewhere nice to live in Viña Del Mar). I never made it up to Calama by the way!I guess ultimately putting out good Chilean players boils down to funding, which as you say with a staunchly right-wing regime (for now) which won´t even invest in education or healthcare, let along footy, it is unlikely to materialise.And with all that said, how do you explain the success of Paraguayan teams in the Copa Libertadores?My Chilean mates are now all raving about this Ben Brereton who to be honest I had not even heard of. When your star man is an English player playing for a Championship club, it´s probably not the best sign of local development.That said you haven´t done badly in the Copa America so far....