Got to admit when I first rocked up to Chile not knowing anything about Chilean football, I took a liking to Colo Colo purely on account of liking the fact they were named after a Mapuche warrior with the same warrior being the on the emblem.



However I quickly realised they were far and away the most successful team, with about 40% of the country supporting them up and down the country regardless of whether or not they are from Santiago and decided I didn´t like them anymore



I ended up picking Santiago Wanderers as my team (whatever that means as I have only bothered to watch a few of their games!) due to the strong port connections between Valparaiso and Liverpool (I had several merchant navy relatives who would have stopped off in Valparaiso back in the day) and the fact Everton are their rivals from around the bay.



I remember in Valpo seeing all the green and white Wanderers barrios closer to the city, and then the further you get up the hills seeing black and white Colo Colo barrios which I always thought was mad.



Now I´m in Barcelona, and I have a lot of Chilean mates who support Universidad Católica.



hey, that's great! Thanks for sharing your experienceAs for the Colo Colo dominance... well, whatever I say it's gonna be obviously biased due to my dislike of them, but I think it has plenty to do with the centralism that is entrenched in this country - it's no surprise to see people from all over the country support Colo Colo/Universidad de Chile/Universidad Católica (all based in Santiago, all three the most successful teams in Chile) instead of their hometown teams. And I mention centralism because it's kinda clear that they're the most succesful because they have the most money, they have by far the largest pull within our FA, and the possibility to live in Santiago and have access to everything *that* brings is an advantage teams from the other Regions do not have. Players from those teams often end up moving to one of those Three already mentioned because of the opportunities they bring.Sadly, it has been that way for far too long. There hasn't been a time where a strong regional team has threatened constantly the dominance of those Big Three whatsoever, and the closest that happened was during the heyday of my hometown team (again, I'm biased), during the 80s, in which we constantly fought for the title despite having been founded only a couple of years earlier. Now we're languishing in the second division, with no hopes of coming back short term, at least. Bleak.(Trivia: we played the finals of the Libertadores twice in a row during the early eighties, first against Flamengo, then against Peñarol. The same Flamengo who ended up playing against (and beating) Liverpool, led by Zico. I often imagine a world in which both my teams played in the early eighties... oh, what it could've been...)And I mean no disrespect to teams like Wanderers, Huachipato or even Everton, who've also won titles - their championships have usually been separated by plenty of years in between instead of sustained challenges. The closest thing to a non Big Three dominated era in our first division would be most of the 70s (from 72 to 79 NONE of the Big Three won a single title, and Colo Colo won in both 72 and 79). After that, my hometown team appeared on the scene and, from 80 to 89, won four titles (the same as Colo Colo in the same period)... in that decade was the rivalry between our teams born and set in stone.Anyway, it's all a boring history lesson for people ITT who might be interested. The fact of the matter remains: it's incredibly difficult for regional teams to compete against the Big Three *especially* because, being Santiago-based, they have a certain advantage over others. And even if they do, considering the LatinAmerican panorama, they're not much better than big fishes in a very small pond - one only has to look at Universidad Católica's performances at the Libertadores. They're *by far* the most locally successful team in the past 5 years (winning most of the first division titles between 2016-2020) and yet they're simply unable to compete at the Libertadores. The difference in level is too much.Something else is needed, but I'm not sure what. As it stands, our FA is headed by a puppet of our current (right wing) president, who's essentially a lame duck and makes our already weak FA even weaker within CONMEBOL. No standing, no pull, no relevance in CONMEBOL. So maybe we could start with that... but I don't have high hopes anyway.