Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #280 on: June 19, 2021, 08:47:52 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 19, 2021, 08:15:36 pm
I worked with SAP the German company and they were all too happy to demonstrate the analytics system they developed for the national team that calculated -and later helped reduce- the amount of time it took between passes strung together, some real Drago Rocky IV stuff, and as you say England followed suit and wanted a piece of that action as well.

I do feel sad when I see Neymar because personality/diva/theatrics aside he symbolises the last of this Romario/Ronaldo/Ronaldinho/Kaka lineage (if not earlier than that).

Same for the Argies. It is simply insane the rate at which they used to produce talent just in recent decades like Batistuta, Tevez, Mascherano, Gago, Crespo, Ortega. You see Messi or Aguero and you wonder what happens next.

Yeah, as good a player as Neymar is I think he was hyped as much as he was because Brazil had been crying out for a new star going into the new decade as Ronaldinho and Kaka were fading and Robinho had stalled. In the 10 years since they haven't produced much offensively at all by their standards. They had a really crap bunch of options going into a home World Cup, with all hope placed on Neymar. Some hype over Barbosa who is back in Brazil. Jesus and Richarlison are good players but never going to be world class. Bobby has been really good but pushing 30 now and winding down. Bearing in mind Brazil forwards have always been more explosive and peaked at a younger age.

Messi/Aguero and to a lesser extent Di Maria are all 33 but where are the next Argentinian stars? Martinez, maybe.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #281 on: June 19, 2021, 09:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 19, 2021, 08:03:00 pm
I can remember Colo-Colo winning the Copa Libetertadores in the 90's.

and, except for their eternal rivals Universidad de Chile winning the Copa Sudamericana ten years ago in 2011, that's literally it. Well, maybe you can count Universidad Católica reaching the semifinals in 2012 and Coquimbo Unido (an actual *small* team from a different city than Santiago) somehow miraculously also reaching the semifinals last season, but even then that's still something you can count with one hand.

Bleak, bleak stuff. And I fucking hate Colo Colo ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #282 on: June 20, 2021, 07:32:25 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 19, 2021, 08:15:36 pm
I worked with SAP the German company and they were all too happy to demonstrate the analytics system they developed for the national team that calculated -and later helped reduce- the amount of time it took between passes strung together, some real Drago Rocky IV stuff, and as you say England followed suit and wanted a piece of that action as well.

I do feel sad when I see Neymar because personality/diva/theatrics aside he symbolises the last of this Romario/Ronaldo/Ronaldinho/Kaka lineage (if not earlier than that).

Same for the Argies. It is simply insane the rate at which they used to produce talent just in recent decades like Batistuta, Tevez, Mascherano, Gago, Crespo, Ortega. You see Messi or Aguero and you wonder what happens next.

All part of the natural cycle that's been happening in football for a 100 years teamwork<flair<teamwork<flair & South America<Europe<South America<Europe
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #283 on: June 20, 2021, 12:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Being on June 19, 2021, 03:37:52 am
South American teams are not winning anything on the World stage anytime soon, are they? The standard of football in the Euros look on a different level to that of the Copa.

I don't think they will either. I can see European teams being the only winners for the rest of my life personally. With international football being a different game entirely it's harder to tell the exact causes, whether it's money or the standards of the domestic leagues, but it's reminiscent to me of how the Champions League has been dominated and will continue to be dominated by teams from the top European leagues.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #284 on: June 20, 2021, 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 20, 2021, 12:14:03 pm
I don't think they will either. I can see European teams being the only winners for the rest of my life personally. With international football being a different game entirely it's harder to tell the exact causes, whether it's money or the standards of the domestic leagues, but it's reminiscent to me of how the Champions League has been dominated and will continue to be dominated by teams from the top European leagues.

There always used to be a big deal about how a European team has never won a World Cup outside Europe and you wouldn't see a European team win in South America. 1930, 1950, 1962, 1970, 1978, 1986 and 1994 all World Cups in the Americas won by a South American country. Then Brazil won in 2002 in Japan/Korea.

Since then, Spain won in Africa in 2010 and Germany beat Brazil 7-1 on route to win the World Cup in Brazil. Europe have won the last 4 World Cups and 3 of them all European finals.

Out of the last two South American teams to reach the final. You had the last great set of Brazil players (Rivaldo/Ronaldo/Ronaldinho/Cafu/Roberto Carlos) and of Argentina players (Messi/Aguero/Mascherano and to a lesser extent Di Maria). 3 of those players are still trying to carry them at 33 and will be 35 by the next World Cup.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #285 on: June 20, 2021, 03:48:07 pm »
Maybe wishful thinking, but I still believe South American football can make a comeback, purely because the money is there (just being misused by the organisations) and because there is no shortage of young kids chasing the dream in those countries.

It will need the penny to drop, a watershed moment like those FBI investigations into FIFA a few years back to reset those in charge and bring some transparency into how money is invested and so on.

Not sure when such a moment will happen, maybe they need to bottom out, quite what the moment looks like who knows.

Feels like it's not far off though the way these teams are carrying on.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #286 on: June 20, 2021, 06:04:41 pm »

'Ministry of Health confirms 82 cases of covid-19 at Copa América' (as of Friday):-

https://www.poder360.com.br/brasil/ministerio-da-saude-confirma-82-casos-de-covid-19-na-copa-america



'Covid: Brazil hits 500,000 deaths amid 'critical' situation':-

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has passed 500,000 in Brazil, the second-highest in the world, as experts say the outbreak could worsen amid slow vaccination and the start of winter.

www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-57541794

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #287 on: June 20, 2021, 09:40:02 pm »
.
Venezuela 2 - 2 Ecuador; full-time. Good end-to-end game, this one ;)


Venezuela XI: Fariñez; González, Velázquez, Martínez, Del Pino, Cumana; Martínez, Moreno, Castillo, Cásseres; Aristeguieta

Ecuador XI: Ortíz; Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Mena, Méndez, Caicedo, Preciado; Campana, Valencia


Ayrton Preciado goal for Ecuador on 39' - https://streamable.com/vmidb3 & https://twitter.com/marca/status/1406736668611297288

Castillo equalising goal for Venezuela on 51' - https://streamable.com/y7i3qs & https://twitter.com/futsulamerica_/status/1406737858388447239

Gonzalo Plata goal for Ecuador on 71' - https://streamable.com/9evpq9 & https://twitter.com/EnElVar_/status/1406743033157128199

Hernandez equalising goal for Venezuela on 90+2' - https://streamable.com/4knsvz & https://twitter.com/futsulvideos/status/1406747683679780867

3 minute highlights : www.youtube.com/watch?v=rv9EtXtc9ZE





Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 12:11:22 am »
.
Colombia 1 - 2 Peru; full-time.


Colombia XI: Ospina; Medina, Mina, Sánchez, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Pérez, Cardona; Borja, Zapata. https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncol

Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Ramos, Callens, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún (C); Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula. https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru


Pena goal for Peru on 17' - https://streamable.com/k5is2i & https://twitter.com/EnElVar_/status/1406768724489773056

Borja equalising goal (penalty) for Colombia on 53' - https://streamable.com/ouepwq & https://twitter.com/TiroDiCanto/status/1406784882244739072

Y. Mina own goal for Peru on 64' - https://streamable.com/b4yor3 & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/vqeqkr

3 minute highlights : www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvWVE41ge3A





Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 12:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 20, 2021, 01:08:13 pm
There always used to be a big deal about how a European team has never won a World Cup outside Europe and you wouldn't see a European team win in South America. 1930, 1950, 1962, 1970, 1978, 1986 and 1994 all World Cups in the Americas won by a South American country. Then Brazil won in 2002 in Japan/Korea.

Since then, Spain won in Africa in 2010 and Germany beat Brazil 7-1 on route to win the World Cup in Brazil. Europe have won the last 4 World Cups and 3 of them all European finals.

Out of the last two South American teams to reach the final. You had the last great set of Brazil players (Rivaldo/Ronaldo/Ronaldinho/Cafu/Roberto Carlos) and of Argentina players (Messi/Aguero/Mascherano and to a lesser extent Di Maria). 3 of those players are still trying to carry them at 33 and will be 35 by the next World Cup.



Yet there has still never been a European winner of the Copa America. Bizarre.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 12:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on June 19, 2021, 09:00:39 pm
Bleak, bleak stuff. And I fucking hate Colo Colo ;D

Didn´t they almost get relegated for the first time in their existence last season?

Got to admit when I first rocked up to Chile not knowing anything about Chilean football, I took a liking to Colo Colo purely on account of liking the fact they were named after a Mapuche warrior with the same warrior being the on the emblem.

However I quickly realised they were far and away the most successful team, with about 40% of the country supporting them up and down the country regardless of whether or not they are from Santiago and decided I didn´t like them anymore  :D

I ended up picking Santiago Wanderers as my team (whatever that means as I have only bothered to watch a few of their games!) due to the strong port connections between Valparaiso and Liverpool (I had several merchant navy relatives who would have stopped off in Valparaiso back in the day) and the fact Everton are their rivals from around the bay.

I remember in Valpo seeing all the green and white Wanderers barrios closer to the city, and then the further you get up the hills seeing black and white Colo Colo barrios which I always thought was mad.

Now I´m in Barcelona, and I have a lot of Chilean mates who support Universidad Católica.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 02:49:55 pm »
Chile should bring Bam Bam back. He could probably score a few goals. Btw..he's a commentator for Liga MX.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 06:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:48:54 pm
Didn´t they almost get relegated for the first time in their existence last season?

Got to admit when I first rocked up to Chile not knowing anything about Chilean football, I took a liking to Colo Colo purely on account of liking the fact they were named after a Mapuche warrior with the same warrior being the on the emblem.

However I quickly realised they were far and away the most successful team, with about 40% of the country supporting them up and down the country regardless of whether or not they are from Santiago and decided I didn´t like them anymore  :D

I ended up picking Santiago Wanderers as my team (whatever that means as I have only bothered to watch a few of their games!) due to the strong port connections between Valparaiso and Liverpool (I had several merchant navy relatives who would have stopped off in Valparaiso back in the day) and the fact Everton are their rivals from around the bay.

I remember in Valpo seeing all the green and white Wanderers barrios closer to the city, and then the further you get up the hills seeing black and white Colo Colo barrios which I always thought was mad.

Now I´m in Barcelona, and I have a lot of Chilean mates who support Universidad Católica.

hey, that's great! Thanks for sharing your experience :D

As for the Colo Colo dominance... well, whatever I say it's gonna be obviously biased due to my dislike of them, but I think it has plenty to do with the centralism that is entrenched in this country - it's no surprise to see people from all over the country support Colo Colo/Universidad de Chile/Universidad Católica (all based in Santiago, all three the most successful teams in Chile) instead of their hometown teams. And I mention centralism because it's kinda clear that they're the most succesful because they have the most money, they have by far the largest pull within our FA, and the possibility to live in Santiago and have access to everything *that* brings is an advantage teams from the other Regions do not have. Players from those teams often end up moving to one of those Three already mentioned because of the opportunities they bring.
Sadly, it has been that way for far too long. There hasn't been a time where a strong regional team has threatened constantly the dominance of those Big Three whatsoever, and the closest that happened was during the heyday of my hometown team (again, I'm biased) Cobreloa, during the 80s, in which we constantly fought for the title despite having been founded only a couple of years earlier. Now we're languishing in the second division, with no hopes of coming back short term, at least. Bleak.
(Trivia: we played the finals of the Libertadores twice in a row during the early eighties, first against Flamengo, then against Peñarol. The same Flamengo who ended up playing against (and beating) Liverpool, led by Zico. I often imagine a world in which both my teams played in the early eighties... oh, what it could've been...)
And I mean no disrespect to teams like Wanderers, Huachipato or even Everton, who've also won titles - their championships have usually been separated by plenty of years in between instead of sustained challenges. The closest thing to a non Big Three dominated era in our first division would be most of the 70s (from 72 to 79 NONE of the Big Three won a single title, and Colo Colo won in both 72 and 79). After that, my hometown team appeared on the scene and, from 80 to 89, won four titles (the same as Colo Colo in the same period)... in that decade was the rivalry between our teams born and set in stone. 

Anyway, it's all a boring history lesson for people ITT who might be interested. The fact of the matter remains: it's incredibly difficult for regional teams to compete against the Big Three *especially* because, being Santiago-based, they have a certain advantage over others. And even if they do, considering the LatinAmerican panorama, they're not much better than big fishes in a very small pond - one only has to look at Universidad Católica's performances at the Libertadores. They're *by far* the most locally successful team in the past 5 years (winning most of the first division titles between 2016-2020) and yet they're simply unable to compete at the Libertadores. The difference in level is too much.

Something else is needed, but I'm not sure what. As it stands, our FA is headed by a puppet of our current (right wing) president, who's essentially a lame duck and makes our already weak FA even weaker within CONMEBOL. No standing, no pull, no relevance in CONMEBOL. So maybe we could start with that... but I don't have high hopes anyway.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 09:03:10 pm »
.
Uruguay 1 - 1 Chile; full-time. 4 minute highlights - www.yoursoccerdose.com/11985368-uruguay-vs-chile-copa-america/#3


Uruguay XI: Muslera; González, Giménez, Godín, Viña; De la Cruz, Vecino, Fede Valverde; De Arrascaeta; Cavani, Luis Suárez. https://twitter.com/Uruguay

Chile XI: Bravo; Maripán, Medel, Sierralta; Isla, Aránguiz, Pulgar, Mena; Vidal; Brereton Díaz, Vargas. https://twitter.com/LaRoja


Eduardo Vargas goal for Chile on 26' - https://streamable.com/xwn8m3 & https://streamye.com/vyTQsn & https://streamable.com/02y49r

Luis Suárez equalising goal for Uruguay on 66' - https://streamable.com/vclnn4 & https://streamye.com/vBtCht & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/arnrwg





Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 10:02:22 pm »
Do Uruguay have no talented forwards coming through? They'll play Suarez and Cavani at World Cup 2030 for fuck sakes.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 10:09:23 pm »

'Coronavirus cases at Copa America rise to 140, CONMEBOL says':-

There were 140 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America in Brazil on Monday, up from 66 positive tests on Thursday. (and up from the 82 cases on Friday)

https://www.espn.com/soccer/copa-america/story/4416065/coronavirus-cases-at-copa-america-rise-to-140-conmebol-says


Seems CONMBEBOL are spinning it as most of the 140 cases... by stating 'Most of the affected are workers, members of squads and outsourced staffers':-

www.conmebol.com/es/conmebol-copa-america-el-99-de-las-pruebas-de-covid-19-fueron-negativas

Well that's okay then...  :butt
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:02:22 pm
Do Uruguay have no talented forwards coming through? They'll play Suarez and Cavani at World Cup 2030 for fuck sakes.

I reckon Coates will finally get a game in the Uruguay defence around 2030 ;)

Maybe they should play him up front instead (just going on his goal for us vs QPR ;D)
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 10:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:02:22 pm
Do Uruguay have no talented forwards coming through? They'll play Suarez and Cavani at World Cup 2030 for fuck sakes.

They haven't replaced Godin as well at the back.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 10:26:25 pm »
Attack, counter-attack, counter-attack, counter-attack
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #299 on: Yesterday at 10:26:54 pm »
Vargas scores
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm »
What a hit.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm »

GK Bravo's save vs Uruguay's Cavani on 9' - https://streamable.com/oaqp17


Uruguay 0 - 1 Chile; Eduardo Vargas goal on 26' - https://streamable.com/xwn8m3 & https://streamye.com/vyTQsn & https://streamable.com/02y49r

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 10:29:52 pm »
Chile are killing Uruguay with counters
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm »
Uruguay have no creativity. They need a playmaker or an attacking link. As it is Cavani is having to do the Firmino role.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 10:54:37 pm »
get the fuck in Big Ben! Great assist and, damn, what a goal by Vargas. We hadn't seen a goal like that from him in a long while.

Some great saves by Bravo too.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 11:04:36 pm »
Love the half time silence.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 11:27:43 pm »
Suarez scores.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 11:28:54 pm »

Uruguay 1 - 1 Chile; Luis Suárez equalising goal on 66' - https://streamable.com/vclnn4 & https://streamye.com/vBtCht & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/arnrwg
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #308 on: Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 10:54:37 pm
get the fuck in Big Ben! Great assist and, damn, what a goal by Vargas. We hadn't seen a goal like that from him in a long while.

Some great saves by Bravo too.

I'm impressed by Ben in this tournament so far. He's lively.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #309 on: Yesterday at 11:30:11 pm »
Looked like an og.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #310 on: Yesterday at 11:36:02 pm »
Facundo Torres who has come on for Uruguay, has looked a breath of fresh air.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #311 on: Today at 12:01:13 am »
« Reply #311 on: Today at 12:01:13 am »
that... was Liverpool-like.

Not because the team in red played a technical high-tempo and precise football match.

Because of the amount of injuries :no :no :no :no :no :no :no

all in all... considering how tense the second half went by and that we played 15 minutes with 10 players, a point aint't *that* bad. But jeez, it's obvious we need to improve the team's endurance. It's been yet another match in which the last half hour or so is just holding and holding because the stamina isn't there anymore.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #312 on: Today at 12:13:54 am »
« Reply #312 on: Today at 12:13:54 am »
.
Argentina vs Paraguay - a 1am kick off...


Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Pezzella, Cuti, Tagliafico; Rodríguez, Paredes; Di María, Messi, Papu G; Agüero. https://twitter.com/Argentina

Paraguay XI: Silva; Espínola, G. Gómez, Alonso, S. Arzamendia; Alejandro Romero, Cubas, da Motta; Ángel Romero, Gabriel Ávalos, Almirón. https://twitter.com/Albirroja


All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica




Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #313 on: Today at 12:36:15 am »
« Reply #313 on: Today at 12:36:15 am »
A lot of changes for Argentina..
