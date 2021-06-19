« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC  (Read 11990 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,673
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #280 on: June 19, 2021, 08:47:52 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 19, 2021, 08:15:36 pm
I worked with SAP the German company and they were all too happy to demonstrate the analytics system they developed for the national team that calculated -and later helped reduce- the amount of time it took between passes strung together, some real Drago Rocky IV stuff, and as you say England followed suit and wanted a piece of that action as well.

I do feel sad when I see Neymar because personality/diva/theatrics aside he symbolises the last of this Romario/Ronaldo/Ronaldinho/Kaka lineage (if not earlier than that).

Same for the Argies. It is simply insane the rate at which they used to produce talent just in recent decades like Batistuta, Tevez, Mascherano, Gago, Crespo, Ortega. You see Messi or Aguero and you wonder what happens next.

Yeah, as good a player as Neymar is I think he was hyped as much as he was because Brazil had been crying out for a new star going into the new decade as Ronaldinho and Kaka were fading and Robinho had stalled. In the 10 years since they haven't produced much offensively at all by their standards. They had a really crap bunch of options going into a home World Cup, with all hope placed on Neymar. Some hype over Barbosa who is back in Brazil. Jesus and Richarlison are good players but never going to be world class. Bobby has been really good but pushing 30 now and winding down. Bearing in mind Brazil forwards have always been more explosive and peaked at a younger age.

Messi/Aguero and to a lesser extent Di Maria are all 33 but where are the next Argentinian stars? Martinez, maybe.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #281 on: June 19, 2021, 09:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 19, 2021, 08:03:00 pm
I can remember Colo-Colo winning the Copa Libetertadores in the 90's.

and, except for their eternal rivals Universidad de Chile winning the Copa Sudamericana ten years ago in 2011, that's literally it. Well, maybe you can count Universidad Católica reaching the semifinals in 2012 and Coquimbo Unido (an actual *small* team from a different city than Santiago) somehow miraculously also reaching the semifinals last season, but even then that's still something you can count with one hand.

Bleak, bleak stuff. And I fucking hate Colo Colo ;D
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,608
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 07:32:25 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on June 19, 2021, 08:15:36 pm
I worked with SAP the German company and they were all too happy to demonstrate the analytics system they developed for the national team that calculated -and later helped reduce- the amount of time it took between passes strung together, some real Drago Rocky IV stuff, and as you say England followed suit and wanted a piece of that action as well.

I do feel sad when I see Neymar because personality/diva/theatrics aside he symbolises the last of this Romario/Ronaldo/Ronaldinho/Kaka lineage (if not earlier than that).

Same for the Argies. It is simply insane the rate at which they used to produce talent just in recent decades like Batistuta, Tevez, Mascherano, Gago, Crespo, Ortega. You see Messi or Aguero and you wonder what happens next.

All part of the natural cycle that's been happening in football for a 100 years teamwork<flair<teamwork<flair & South America<Europe<South America<Europe
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,918
  • Seis Veces
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 12:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Being on June 19, 2021, 03:37:52 am
South American teams are not winning anything on the World stage anytime soon, are they? The standard of football in the Euros look on a different level to that of the Copa.

I don't think they will either. I can see European teams being the only winners for the rest of my life personally. With international football being a different game entirely it's harder to tell the exact causes, whether it's money or the standards of the domestic leagues, but it's reminiscent to me of how the Champions League has been dominated and will continue to be dominated by teams from the top European leagues.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,673
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:14:03 pm
I don't think they will either. I can see European teams being the only winners for the rest of my life personally. With international football being a different game entirely it's harder to tell the exact causes, whether it's money or the standards of the domestic leagues, but it's reminiscent to me of how the Champions League has been dominated and will continue to be dominated by teams from the top European leagues.

There always used to be a big deal about how a European team has never won a World Cup outside Europe and you wouldn't see a European team win in South America. 1930, 1950, 1962, 1970, 1978, 1986 and 1994 all World Cups in the Americas won by a South American country. Then Brazil won in 2002 in Japan/Korea.

Since then, Spain won in Africa in 2010 and Germany beat Brazil 7-1 on route to win the World Cup in Brazil. Europe have won the last 4 World Cups and 3 of them all European finals.

Out of the last two South American teams to reach the final. You had the last great set of Brazil players (Rivaldo/Ronaldo/Ronaldinho/Cafu/Roberto Carlos) and of Argentina players (Messi/Aguero/Mascherano and to a lesser extent Di Maria). 3 of those players are still trying to carry them at 33 and will be 35 by the next World Cup.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,220
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 03:48:07 pm »
Maybe wishful thinking, but I still believe South American football can make a comeback, purely because the money is there (just being misused by the organisations) and because there is no shortage of young kids chasing the dream in those countries.

It will need the penny to drop, a watershed moment like those FBI investigations into FIFA a few years back to reset those in charge and bring some transparency into how money is invested and so on.

Not sure when such a moment will happen, maybe they need to bottom out, quite what the moment looks like who knows.

Feels like it's not far off though the way these teams are carrying on.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,659
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 06:04:41 pm »

'Ministry of Health confirms 82 cases of covid-19 at Copa América' (as of Friday):-

https://www.poder360.com.br/brasil/ministerio-da-saude-confirma-82-casos-de-covid-19-na-copa-america



'Covid: Brazil hits 500,000 deaths amid 'critical' situation':-

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has passed 500,000 in Brazil, the second-highest in the world, as experts say the outbreak could worsen amid slow vaccination and the start of winter.

www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-57541794

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:41:02 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,659
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 09:40:02 pm »
.
Venezuela 2 - 2 Ecuador; full-time.


Venezuela XI: Fariñez; González, Velázquez, Martínez, Del Pino, Cumana; Martínez, Moreno, Castillo, Cásseres; Aristeguieta

Ecuador XI: Ortíz; Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Mena, Méndez, Caicedo, Preciado; Campana, Valencia


Ayrton Preciado goal for Ecuador on 39' - https://streamable.com/vmidb3 & https://twitter.com/marca/status/1406736668611297288

Castillo equalising goal for Venezuela on 51' - https://streamable.com/y7i3qs & https://twitter.com/futsulamerica_/status/1406737858388447239

Gonzalo Plata goal for Ecuador on 71' - https://streamable.com/9evpq9 & https://twitter.com/EnElVar_/status/1406743033157128199

Hernandez equalising goal for Venezuela on 90+2' - https://streamable.com/4knsvz & https://twitter.com/futsulvideos/status/1406747683679780867

8 minute highlights : www.yoursoccerdose.com/11985353-venezuela-vs-ecuador-copa-america/#3





« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:11 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,659
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #288 on: Today at 12:11:22 am »
.
Colombia vs Peru - a 1am kick off...


Colombia XI: Ospina; Medina, Mina, Sánchez, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Pérez, Cardona; Borja, Zapata. https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncol

Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Ramos, Callens, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún (C); Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula. https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru



All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica




« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:23 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 