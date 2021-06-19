I worked with SAP the German company and they were all too happy to demonstrate the analytics system they developed for the national team that calculated -and later helped reduce- the amount of time it took between passes strung together, some real Drago Rocky IV stuff, and as you say England followed suit and wanted a piece of that action as well.



I do feel sad when I see Neymar because personality/diva/theatrics aside he symbolises the last of this Romario/Ronaldo/Ronaldinho/Kaka lineage (if not earlier than that).



Same for the Argies. It is simply insane the rate at which they used to produce talent just in recent decades like Batistuta, Tevez, Mascherano, Gago, Crespo, Ortega. You see Messi or Aguero and you wonder what happens next.



Yeah, as good a player as Neymar is I think he was hyped as much as he was because Brazil had been crying out for a new star going into the new decade as Ronaldinho and Kaka were fading and Robinho had stalled. In the 10 years since they haven't produced much offensively at all by their standards. They had a really crap bunch of options going into a home World Cup, with all hope placed on Neymar. Some hype over Barbosa who is back in Brazil. Jesus and Richarlison are good players but never going to be world class. Bobby has been really good but pushing 30 now and winding down. Bearing in mind Brazil forwards have always been more explosive and peaked at a younger age.Messi/Aguero and to a lesser extent Di Maria are all 33 but where are the next Argentinian stars? Martinez, maybe.