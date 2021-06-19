Maybe wishful thinking, but I still believe South American football can make a comeback, purely because the money is there (just being misused by the organisations) and because there is no shortage of young kids chasing the dream in those countries.
It will need the penny to drop, a watershed moment like those FBI investigations into FIFA a few years back to reset those in charge and bring some transparency into how money is invested and so on.
Not sure when such a moment will happen, maybe they need to bottom out, quite what the moment looks like who knows.
Feels like it's not far off though the way these teams are carrying on.