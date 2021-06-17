so... yeah, that was certainly a match. We definitely ran out of gas during the second half and pretty much none of Lasarte's subs worked out, so it was a bit tense for us - we certainly made it harder for ourselves than it should've been.Still, first half was good and I'm so glad for Big Ben to have scored at his first start for us! Hope it's the start of a fruitful journey with our NT.And... at least we won, unlike the qualifier a couple of days ago. We thankfully avoided yet another late equalizer.PS: Why you're wondering why Stoke-born lad like Brereton is playing for Chile: his mother is Chilean, thus he's eligible. I think it was due to our manager, Lasarte - he'd been scouting him for awhile and thankfully, Ben accepted