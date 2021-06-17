« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC  (Read 10795 times)

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,072
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #240 on: June 17, 2021, 11:51:55 pm »
Walter Farinez, take a bow!
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 12:01:24 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on June 17, 2021, 11:51:55 pm
Walter Farinez, take a bow!

He did really well.

Fair play and respect to Venezuela for getting a point there - especially given Covid has ravaged their squad, the late 15-man call-ups, to say nothing of being low on confidence from their WCQ form & placing.


No idea why Diaz was sent off for Colombia though - looked a 50/50 tackle? Seemed his foot accidentally landed on his opponent after already playing the ball? https://streamable.com/oi32b3


Quote from: Andy82lfc on June 17, 2021, 11:46:58 pm
Same here  ;D

I actually thought he was a bit dull when I first heard him on a few games but he's grew on me a lot. Really knowledgeable and just, well, commentates. Like you say breath of fresh air compared to some of the ego's on comms these days and in the Euros.

 8)  Yeah, quite dull-toned. Sort of old-school radio voice... and pretty good considering he has no side-kick / 'know-all ex-pro' beside him.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:43:58 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 12:06:07 am »
.
Brazil vs Peru - a 1am kick off (UK time)...


Brazil XI: Ederson; Danilo, Militao, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred; Jesús, Neymar, Everton; Gabriel. (Alisson & Firmino are on the bench)

Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Ramos, Abram, López; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula




« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,267
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 12:33:00 am »
Ali's waterboy get's a game.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 01:13:16 am »
.
Fred starts yet again (he must have compromising photos of Tite!) - takes a shot from 25 yards out... closer to the corner flag than the goal mouth - www.clippituser.tv/c/mmknkl ;D


Brazil 1-0 Peru; Alex Sandro goal on 12 - https://streamable.com/6c92qj & www.clippituser.tv/c/xleaeb & https://goalbackup.xyz/fHNt64bi


Fair play to the referee for reversing his original penalty decision for a foul on Neymar on 61' - he then went to the tv monitor and saw replays of Neymar raising his right leg into the Peru defender to initiate contact (Neymar already on his way down to the floor...) - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/vqebev & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/arnpnk


Brazil 2-0 Peru; Neymar goal on 68' - https://streamable.com/viy6m6 & https://twitter.com/golsvideos2020/status/1405699063266357250

Firmino comes on as sub for Jesus on 72'.

Valera of Peru skies the ball well over the bar from 3 yards out on 79' - https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E4IOkzNXwAAxl7i?format=jpg&name=small

Brazil 3-0 Peru; Ribeiro the scorer on 89' - https://streamable.com/t2ejdr & https://streamable.com/dj8u7t

Brazil 4-0 Peru; Richarlison the scorer on 90+3' - https://streamable.com/9qyg8n & https://twitter.com/GolsBrasilTT/status/1405705433071894530


Brazil 4-0 Peru; full-time. 3 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCsiBjHmhcs

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:53 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 02:26:01 am »
Neymar goes down for a penalty in 62nd minute. Overturned by VAR cause he's a cheating/diving bastard.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,467
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 02:27:27 am »
2-0 Neymar
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 02:57:45 am »
That one got away quickly in the end.

The last 2 goals were well worked.

I mean, Brazil are doing what's expected so far, fair play.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,865
  • YNWA
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 03:02:04 am »
Fabinho had a super game. Bobby came on as a sub and had two chances, second one was scored on the rebound by Richarlison.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 02:29:07 pm »

Tonight's two matches...

Chile vs Bolivia - a 10pm kick off

Argentina vs Uruguay - a 1am kick off (or the early hours of Saturday morning for the pedants :))

Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,608
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 02:51:05 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 02:29:07 pm
Tonight's two matches...

Chile vs Bolivia - a 10pm kick off

Argentina vs Uruguay - a 1am kick off (or the early hours of Saturday morning for the pedants :))



"Kick" and "off" might be taken quite literally in relation to the second match...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,816
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 02:56:56 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 02:51:05 pm
"Kick" and "off" might be taken quite literally in relation to the second match...

One of the many reasons I love SA footy, even if a game is a 0-0 draw you can normally rely on a few red cards, flying tackles, shithousery or military police to keep you entertained ;D
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 03:28:24 pm »

There'll likely be more action in this than the last Mayweather 'fight' on PPV ;)
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,608
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 03:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 02:56:56 pm
One of the many reasons I love SA footy, even if a game is a 0-0 draw you can normally rely on a few red cards, flying tackles, shithousery or military police to keep you entertained ;D

Sometimes "and" rather than "or..."  :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm »
.
Chile vs Bolivia - a 10pm kick off...


Chile XI: Bravo; Isla, Medel, Maripán, Mena; Pulgar, Aránguiz, Vidal; Vargas, Meneses, Brereton; Díaz. https://twitter.com/LaRoja

Bolivia XI: Lampe; Bejarano, Quinteros, Jusino, Fernández; Saavedra, Justiniano, Vaca, Chura; Arce, Álvarez. https://twitter.com/laverde_fbf




« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:11 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 09:25:26 pm »
.
'Coronavirus at Copa America: Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Chile have at least one case':-

CONMEBOL said cases of people with COVID-19 at the Copa America in Brazil have risen to 65, a rise from the number of known infections of 53 on Wednesday.

www.espn.co.uk/football/copa-america/story/4412651/coronavirus-at-copa-america-venezuelaboliviacolombiaperuchile-have-at-least-one-case



CONMEBOL also banned and fined Bolivian player Marcelo Moreno Martins earlier today - for saying...

Thanks to you from Conmebol for this. All the blame is entirely on you !! If a person dies, what are you going to do? What they only care about is MONEY. Is the player's life worth nothing?

https://www.futbol.com.uy/Deportes/Copa-America-Suspendieron-un-partido-a-Marcelo-Moreno-Martins-por-sus-posteos-uc789738

^ Marcelo Moreno Martins was one 3 Bolivian players to test positive for Coronavirus in Brazil for the Copa America tournament.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:39:46 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,267
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 09:37:10 pm »
Bolivia always the whipping boys of South America. If Chile can't beat this lot... ;D
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 10:11:19 pm »
.
1-0 to Chile; Ben Brereton scores for Chile on 10' - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/rpbkng & https://streamable.com/kncwfy & https://goalbackup.xyz/cNzxeZey

Loving the commentator - dryly reckons Brereton could be the first person born in Stoke to score in a Copa America match ;D  - Southgate missed a trick there.


Brereton nearly scores again on 14' with a header from a quality cross - Bolivian keeper Lampe saves well.

GK Lampe with another good save from a powerful shot on 16'. Follows up with another save a minute later.

Bolivia miss a great chance to equalise on 30' - Fernandez shoots well wide.


Chile 1-0 Bolivia; full-time. 3 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OIAHEDUa7M

« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:42 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,267
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm »
Desert Red is screaming in the desert's of Atercama now.  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,130
  • Dutch Class
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 10:42:59 pm »
What a story
Logged

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,586
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm »
BIG BEEEEEEEEEEEEN! ;D ;D ;D ;D

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm
Desert Red is screaming in the desert's of Atercama now.  ;D

don't live there anymore but... yeah, I definitely would've ;)
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,803
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm »
Ben Brereton Diaz  ;D

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,267
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 11:23:21 pm »
I mean evrey team should be beating Bolivia.  ;D They only put up a fight at home when they play against teams not used to so much high altitude.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #263 on: Today at 12:00:08 am »
.
Argentina vs Uruguay - a 1am kick off...


Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, G. Rodríguez, Lo Celso; Messi, L. Martínez, González.

Uruguay XI: Muslera, González, Giménez, Godín, Viña, Torreira, Bentancur, Valverde, De La Cruz, Suárez, Cavani.


All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica




Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,586
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #264 on: Today at 12:11:28 am »
so... yeah, that was certainly a match. We definitely ran out of gas during the second half and pretty much none of Lasarte's subs worked out, so it was a bit tense for us - we certainly made it harder for ourselves than it should've been.

Still, first half was good and I'm so glad for Big Ben to have scored at his first start for us! Hope it's the start of a fruitful journey with our NT.

And... at least we won, unlike the qualifier a couple of days ago. We thankfully avoided yet another late equalizer.

PS: Why you're wondering why Stoke-born lad like Brereton is playing for Chile: his mother is Chilean, thus he's eligible. I think it was due to our manager, Lasarte - he'd been scouting him for awhile and thankfully, Ben accepted :D
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #265 on: Today at 01:12:47 am »
.
Lautaro Martínez weird miss vs Uruguay on 7' - https://streamable.com/kfy484


Rodriguez goal for Argentina on 13' - https://streamable.com/xb404a & https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica/status/1406044200051916805


Uruguay penalty shout on 27' (Cavani fouled in the area?) - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/arnpmx & https://goalbackup.xyz/GZLvMBEq


Argentina 1-0 Uruguay; full-time.

« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:01 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #266 on: Today at 01:30:27 am »
How was that not a penalty for Uruguay? Definite contact on Cavani.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,586
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #267 on: Today at 03:01:50 am »
man, that was boring. A match that promised on paper managed to deliver... pretty much nothing. Not even fisticuffs from classic rivals :P
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,467
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #268 on: Today at 03:03:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:30:27 am
How was that not a penalty for Uruguay? Definite contact on Cavani.

They don't use Rileys boys for var is why.

As the commentator said on the clip in the link above, no foul by Rodriguez. They've seen Cavani "exaggerate" before. He threw himself to the ground.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Red Being

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #269 on: Today at 03:37:52 am »
South American teams are not winning anything on the World stage anytime soon, are they? The standard of football in the Euros look on a different level to that of the Copa.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 