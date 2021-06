.

Fred starts yet again (he must have compromising photos of Tite!) - takes a shot from 25 yards out... closer to the corner flag than the goal mouth - www.clippituser.tv/c/mmknkl ; Alex Sandro goal on 12’ - https://streamable.com/6c92qj Fair play to the referee for reversing his original penalty decision for a foul on Neymar on 61' - he then went to the tv monitor and saw replays of Neymar raising his right leg into the Peru defender to initiate contact (Neymar already on his way down to the floor...) - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/vqebev ; Neymar goal on 68' - https://streamable.com/viy6m6 comes on as sub for Jesus on 72'.Valera of Peru skies the ball well over the bar from 3 yards out on 79' - https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E4IOkzNXwAAxl7i?format=jpg&name=small ; Ribeiro the scorer on 89' - https://streamable.com/t2ejdr ; Richarlison the scorer on 90+3' - https://streamable.com/9qyg8n ; full-time.