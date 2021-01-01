« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC  (Read 10018 times)

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 11:51:55 pm »
Walter Farinez, take a bow!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #241 on: Today at 12:01:24 am »
Walter Farinez, take a bow!

He did really well.

Fair play and respect to Venezuela for getting a point there - especially given Covid has ravaged their squad, the late 15-man call-ups, to say nothing of being low on confidence from their WCQ form & placing.


No idea why Diaz was sent off for Colombia though - looked a 50/50 tackle? Seemed his foot accidentally landed on his opponent after already playing the ball? https://streamable.com/oi32b3


Same here  ;D

I actually thought he was a bit dull when I first heard him on a few games but he's grew on me a lot. Really knowledgeable and just, well, commentates. Like you say breath of fresh air compared to some of the ego's on comms these days and in the Euros.

 8)  Yeah, quite dull-toned. Sort of old-school radio voice... and pretty good considering he has no side-kick / 'know-all ex-pro' beside him.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:58 am by oojason »
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #242 on: Today at 12:06:07 am »
Brazil vs Peru - a 1am kick off (UK time)...


Brazil XI: Ederson; Danilo, Militao, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred; Jesús, Neymar, Everton; Gabriel. (Alisson & Firmino are on the bench)

Peru XI: Gallese; Corzo, Ramos, Abram, López; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula


All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica




Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #243 on: Today at 12:33:00 am »
Ali's waterboy get's a game.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #244 on: Today at 01:13:16 am »
Fred starts yet again (he must have compromising photos of Tite!) - takes a shot from 25 yards out... closer to the corner flag than the goal mouth - www.clippituser.tv/c/mmknkl ;D


Brazil 1-0 Peru; Alex Sandro goal on 12 - https://streamable.com/6c92qj & www.clippituser.tv/c/xleaeb & https://goalbackup.xyz/fHNt64bi


Fair play to the referee for reversing his original penalty decision for a foul on Neymar on 61' - he then went to the tv monitor and saw replays of Neymar raising his right leg into the Peru defender to initiate contact (Neymar already on his way down to the floor...) - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/vqebev & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/arnpnk


Brazil 2-0 Peru; Neymar goal on 68' - https://streamable.com/viy6m6 & https://twitter.com/golsvideos2020/status/1405699063266357250

Firmino comes on as sub for Jesus on 72'.

Valera of Peru skies the ball well over the bar from 3 yards out on 79' - https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E4IOkzNXwAAxl7i?format=jpg&name=small

Brazil 3-0 Peru; Ribeiro the scorer on 89' - https://streamable.com/t2ejdr & https://streamable.com/dj8u7t

Brazil 4-0 Peru; Richarlison the scorer on 90+3' - https://streamable.com/9qyg8n & https://twitter.com/GolsBrasilTT/status/1405705433071894530


Brazil 4-0 Peru; full-time.

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:26:01 am »
Neymar goes down for a penalty in 62nd minute. Overturned by VAR cause he's a cheating/diving bastard.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:27:27 am »
2-0 Neymar
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #247 on: Today at 02:57:45 am »
That one got away quickly in the end.

The last 2 goals were well worked.

I mean, Brazil are doing what's expected so far, fair play.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #248 on: Today at 03:02:04 am »
Fabinho had a super game. Bobby came on as a sub and had two chances, second one was scored on the rebound by Richarlison.
