Walter Farinez, take a bow!
He did really well.
Fair play and respect to Venezuela for getting a point there - especially given Covid has ravaged their squad, the late 15-man call-ups, to say nothing of being low on confidence from their WCQ form & placing.
No idea why Diaz was sent off for Colombia though - looked a 50/50 tackle? Seemed his foot accidentally landed on his opponent after already playing the ball? https://streamable.com/oi32b3
Same here
I actually thought he was a bit dull when I first heard him on a few games but he's grew on me a lot. Really knowledgeable and just, well, commentates. Like you say breath of fresh air compared to some of the ego's on comms these days and in the Euros.
Yeah, quite dull-toned. Sort of old-school radio voice... and pretty good considering he has no side-kick / 'know-all ex-pro' beside him.