Mate, why you guys still playing with the same squad from like 2012?



long story short: we're fucked. Our FA decided to gamble on the "Golden Generation" (essentially Bravo, Medel, Isla, Vidal, Aránguiz, Alexis plus others) to carry us over but the work towards finding new rising star has been... lackluster, to say the least. Especially because lots of clubs don't really care (so their youth setups are more like meatgrinders, churning out players that never rise above the strictly 'national' level), others don't have the money. And the few who do... you have some of those young kids falling prey to football agents who fill their heads with dreams of playing in Europe ASAP instead of doing the long grind and never making it, others who *do* go there and flop because they're not mature enough, they're homesick and don't perform as well as they could so they don't reach their potential and so on. Or others actually have a decent enough career outside, but at small clubs or lesser known leagues... and that's their level. And it shows.So it's not a very good panorama, to be honest. We're just enjoying the ride that's coming to an end, hoping we somehow pull a miracle in the next couple of years and unearth some gems who will shine bright.