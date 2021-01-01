« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC  (Read 9026 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm »
Vidal's penalty saved, but Vargas scores the rebound 1-1
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm »
Vidal scores rebound after Martinez saves the pen.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm »
Looks like the PL VAR crew has made it to Brazil. Taking an absolute age for every decision.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 11:18:00 pm »
Wtf are they checking for?
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm
Top clearance by Vidal when taking a shot there. Did take a kick to the bollocks - and also got a penalty for it...

Vidal, of course, will take the penalty... and it is saved. Vidal scores with the rebound. 1-1.

Think it was Vargas who bundled it in. Martinez seemed to be appealing for handball rather than trying to stop the rebound. He was pretty unlucky after the original save to be fair!
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm »

Top clearance by Vidal when taking a shot there. Did take a kick to the bollocks for his troubles - and also got a penalty for it...

Vidal, of course, will take the penalty... and it is saved. Vargas scores with the rebound (looked to be an handball during it?).


Argentina 1-1 Chile; Eduardo Vargas goal on 57' - https://streamable.com/4w7pxh & https://streamable.com/ckl5i2 & https://streamable.com/5w6t9f
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm »
Chile have upped their game in the second half.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:39:51 pm »
What a sitter missed by Gonzalez.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm »
Bad miss that.  ;D
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm »
Di Maria has still got it.
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm »
With no crowd in, Im shocked that they havent been able to find the sniper in the stand.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm »

Argentina missed chance on 80' - https://streamable.com/wc0ry2

Argentina missed chance on 90+1 - https://streamable.com/nziwu6


1-1; full-time. 3 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDrGeb6TfOU

« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:25 am by oojason »
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:56:53 pm »
Messi is good but if you play with 10 other farmers how the fuck do you expect to win a tournament in this day and age?  We're also talking about a Messi who's not at the top of his game anymore as well.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #213 on: Today at 12:03:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:56:53 pm
Messi is good but if you play with 10 other farmers how the fuck do you expect to win a tournament in this day and age?  We're also talking about a Messi who's not at the top of his game anymore as well.

Yeah they're still relying on him to pull the strings.
Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #214 on: Today at 12:05:12 am »
Pleased for Big Ben Brereton. He outmuscled several argentinian players on the pitch and was very lively! Not bad for his literal first game for us :D

Hope to see him against Bolivia to be honest.

As for the rest of the match, I thought we improved a lot during the second half, though we were still missing a dangerous edge. I feel we were closer to Argentina's level despite not having many "star" players (or the ones from our Golden Generation being past their peak). All in all, not a bad result though I think the second half proved the match was very winnable.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #215 on: Today at 12:07:33 am »
Mate, why you guys still playing with the same squad from like 2012?  ;D
Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #216 on: Today at 12:18:07 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:07:33 am
Mate, why you guys still playing with the same squad from like 2012?  ;D

long story short: we're fucked. Our FA decided to gamble on the "Golden Generation" (essentially Bravo, Medel, Isla, Vidal, Aránguiz, Alexis plus others) to carry us over but the work towards finding new rising star has been... lackluster, to say the least. Especially because lots of clubs don't really care (so their youth setups are more like meatgrinders, churning out players that never rise above the strictly 'national' level), others don't have the money. And the few who do... you have some of those young kids falling prey to football agents who fill their heads with dreams of playing in Europe ASAP instead of doing the long grind and never making it, others who *do* go there and flop because they're not mature enough, they're homesick and don't perform as well as they could so they don't reach their potential and so on. Or others actually have a decent enough career outside, but at small clubs or lesser known leagues... and that's their level. And it shows.

So it's not a very good panorama, to be honest. We're just enjoying the ride that's coming to an end, hoping we somehow pull a miracle in the next couple of years and unearth some gems who will shine bright.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #217 on: Today at 12:20:59 am »
Ah that is a shame. May as well bring back Salas and Zamarano as well then. 90's were good for you upfront.  ;D
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #218 on: Today at 12:22:13 am »
Paraguay vs Bolivia - a 1am kick off (UK time). https://twitter.com/albirroja & https://twitter.com/laverde_fbf


Paraguay XI: Silva; Espínola, Gómez, Alonso, Arzamendia; Romero Gamarra, Piris da Motta, Villasanti; Á. Romero, Ávalos, Almirón.

Bolivia XI: Cordano; Bejarano, Jusino, Quinteros, Sagredo; Justiniano; Cespedes, Saavedra, Cuéllar, Flores; Álvarez.


All 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica




a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #219 on: Today at 12:31:45 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:20:59 am
Ah that is a shame. May as well bring back Salas and Zamarano as well then. 90's were good for you upfront.  ;D

yeah, those were the days!

And, funnily enough, Alexis and Vargas are the top 2 all-time goalscorers for our national team, while Salas and Zamorano are in third and fourth place, respectively ;D
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #220 on: Today at 01:14:38 am »
How on earth have they given that as a pen (Paraguay v Bolivia), after checking for about 5 minutes? Arm doesn't move, his back is to the ball, and it is blasted at him from point blank range.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #221 on: Today at 01:17:01 am »
.
Paraguay 0 - 1 Bolivia; Saavedra the scorer on 10' (penalty for handball) - https://streamable.com/we4coq & https://streamable.com/ctrcfz

& https://twitter.com/EnElVar_/status/1404592514812858373 & https://twitter.com/libertapedia_/status/1404592934008365064


Bolivia down to 10 men on 45+9' - Cuellar with a 2nd yellow card - https://streamable.com/sxfp9s

Kaku equalises for Paraguay with a fine strike on 62' - https://streamable.com/r08egz & https://streamable.com/8pjbxh & https://goalbackup.xyz/CA1eYrew

Paraguay take the lead on 66' - Romero the scorer - https://streamable.com/iluctf & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/xleynv & https://streamable.com/ewfb33

3-1 to Paraguay; Romero the scorer on 80' - https://streamable.com/w3wn8x & https://streamable.com/b8xxiu & https://goalbackup.xyz/oDC6xP9u


3-1 to Paraguay; full-time.  3 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvvWYra_7Ck

« Last Edit: Today at 10:17:09 am by oojason »
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #222 on: Today at 01:58:58 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 01:14:38 am
How on earth have they given that as a pen (Paraguay v Bolivia), after checking for about 5 minutes? Arm doesn't move, his back is to the ball, and it is blasted at him from point blank range.

CONMEBOL refs. It's better that you don't ask ;D.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #223 on: Today at 01:59:02 am »

'Copa America: Coronavirus cases among workers at team hotels in Brazil':-

Brazil's Ministry of Health said on Monday that 31 players and Copa America delegation members had tested positive for COVID-19 by Sunday, the first day of the South American tournament.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/copa-america/story/4409035/copa-america-coronavirus-cases-among-workers-at-team-hotels-in-brazil
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #224 on: Today at 06:24:00 am »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 01:58:58 am
CONMEBOL refs. It's better that you don't ask ;D.

It just shows the application of VAR is as good or bad as the refs using it
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #225 on: Today at 01:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 12:05:12 am
Pleased for Big Ben Brereton. He outmuscled several argentinian players on the pitch and was very lively! Not bad for his literal first game for us :D

Hope to see him against Bolivia to be honest.

As for the rest of the match, I thought we improved a lot during the second half, though we were still missing a dangerous edge. I feel we were closer to Argentina's level despite not having many "star" players (or the ones from our Golden Generation being past their peak). All in all, not a bad result though I think the second half proved the match was very winnable.

The kid who plays (or played) for Forest??
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #226 on: Today at 02:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 01:52:15 pm
The kid who plays (or played) for Forest??

Plays for Blackburn now.
