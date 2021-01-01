Pleased for Big Ben Brereton. He outmuscled several argentinian players on the pitch and was very lively! Not bad for his literal first game for usHope to see him against Bolivia to be honest.As for the rest of the match, I thought we improved a lot during the second half, though we were still missing a dangerous edge. I feel we were closer to Argentina's level despite not having many "star" players (or the ones from our Golden Generation being past their peak). All in all, not a bad result though I think the second half proved the match was very winnable.