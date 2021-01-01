« previous next »
Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm »
Vidal's penalty saved, but Vargas scores the rebound 1-1
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm »
Vidal scores rebound after Martinez saves the pen.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 11:17:50 pm »
Looks like the PL VAR crew has made it to Brazil. Taking an absolute age for every decision.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 11:18:00 pm »
Wtf are they checking for?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm
Top clearance by Vidal when taking a shot there. Did take a kick to the bollocks - and also got a penalty for it...

Vidal, of course, will take the penalty... and it is saved. Vidal scores with the rebound. 1-1.

Think it was Vargas who bundled it in. Martinez seemed to be appealing for handball rather than trying to stop the rebound. He was pretty unlucky after the original save to be fair!
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm »

Top clearance by Vidal when taking a shot there. Did take a kick to the bollocks for his troubles - and also got a penalty for it...

Vidal, of course, will take the penalty... and it is saved. Vargas scores with the rebound (looked to be an handball during it?).


Argentina 1-1 Chile; Eduardo Vargas goal on 57' - https://streamable.com/4w7pxh & https://streamable.com/ckl5i2 & https://streamable.com/5w6t9f
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm »
Chile have upped their game in the second half.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:39:51 pm »
What a sitter missed by Gonzalez.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm »
Bad miss that.  ;D
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm »
Di Maria has still got it.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm »
With no crowd in, Im shocked that they havent been able to find the sniper in the stand.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 11:54:34 pm »

Argentina missed chance on 80' - https://streamable.com/wc0ry2

Argentina missed chance on 90+1 - https://streamable.com/nziwu6


1-1; full-time.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:58:51 pm by oojason »
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:56:53 pm »
Messi is good but if you play with 10 other farmers how the fuck do you expect to win a tournament in this day and age?  We're also talking about a Messi who's not at the top of his game anymore as well.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #213 on: Today at 12:03:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:56:53 pm
Messi is good but if you play with 10 other farmers how the fuck do you expect to win a tournament in this day and age?  We're also talking about a Messi who's not at the top of his game anymore as well.

Yeah they're still relying on him to pull the strings.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #214 on: Today at 12:05:12 am »
Pleased for Big Ben Brereton. He outmuscled several argentinian players on the pitch and was very lively! Not bad for his literal first game for us :D

Hope to see him against Bolivia to be honest.

As for the rest of the match, I thought we improved a lot during the second half, though we were still missing a dangerous edge. I feel we were closer to Argentina's level despite not having many "star" players (or the ones from our Golden Generation being past their peak). All in all, not a bad result though I think the second half proved the match was very winnable.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #215 on: Today at 12:07:33 am »
Mate, why you guys still playing with the same squad from like 2012?  ;D
