« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC  (Read 7161 times)

Offline Soucolorado

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm
Where is this game at, it doesn't look like the Maracana

Oops was replying to this .
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,671
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 11:27:26 pm »
How does Richarlison get so many minutes hes done little but waste opportunities.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,535
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:29:25 pm »

2-0 Brazil; Neymar goal (penalty) on 64' - https://streamable.com/328cn6 & https://streamye.com/v/a1ad47 & https://goalbackup.xyz/OpdpAMKP


Poor from Brazil so far... They're at home vs a 3rd choice XI Venezuela which has been cobbled together over 24 hours. No fluidity, cohesion or tempo - and the midfield again lacks any creativity - as it was in both the recent WCQ matches. Credit to Venezuela for making a game of it and breaking up Brazil's play...

(Venezuela are bottom of the SA World Cup Qualifying Table - even with their 1st choice players available)

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:38:40 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,033
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 11:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Soucolorado on Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm
Here in Brasilia in the soulless pit that is the Mane Garrincha Stadium. Built for the World Cup but has seen more fairs and concerts than games since then.
I was wondering where it was (aloud) but no one answered. I guessed Brasilia for said reason. It's really sad isn't it?
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Soucolorado

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm »
Yeah the stadiums in Brasilia, and Manaus in Amazonas  are basically white elephants.

Mane Garrincha gets a couple Flamengo games a season but that's basically it. Brasília is a footballing backwater.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,343
  • Kloppite
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 11:34:58 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm
This is even worse than the Euros, with 80% of the teams making it through the group stage. Literally 20 games to eliminate two teams. Expect a fair bit of rotation and players just going through the motions waiting for the knockout stages.

Copa America is a quite quirky tournament as with so few nations in CONMEBOL they don't have any qualifying, & that CONMEBOL invite a couple of nations from other confederations to make up the numbers, even then it's normally a 12 team tournament, Australia & Qatar were invited to the Copa America but pulled out because of the virus.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,033
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 11:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Soucolorado on Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm
Yeah the stadiums in Brasilia, and Manaus in Amazonas  are basically white elephants.

Mane Garrincha gets a couple Flamengo games a season but that's basically it. Brasília is a footballing backwater.
Having been in the archibancada amongst the percussion section at the Maracana in the seventies, it's just so sad. But then the Kop has changed a bit too.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,535
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm »

Fabinho subbed on at 86' for Fred.
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
  • RedOrDead
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 11:49:05 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm
Fabinho subbed on at 86' for Fred.

Wait a minute. Fred starts over Fabinho :lmao
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,343
  • Kloppite
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Soucolorado on Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm
Yeah the stadiums in Brasilia, and Manaus in Amazonas  are basically white elephants.

Mane Garrincha gets a couple Flamengo games a season but that's basically it. Brasília is a footballing backwater.

Ridiculous the amount of money spent on them & they're basically bird toilets, the stadium at Manaus more so, the steel for the stadium in Manaus had to be shipped in from Portugal, then 1,000 miles up the Amazon River, which is why that stadium cost so much.

I think the stadiums car park in Brasilia is used to park buses.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,821
  • Dutch Class
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 11:49:52 pm »
3-0 Brazil
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,535
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm »

3-0 to Brazil; Gabriel Barbosa the scorer on 89' - https://streamye.com/v/8c32b7 & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/xleyrz


3-0 to Brazil; full time. 3 minute highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MjT-kqZP_A

Ali played all 90', Stan came on as sub on 86', and Bobby was an unused sub.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:15:05 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,033
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #172 on: Today at 12:14:48 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:49:42 pm
Ridiculous the amount of money spent on them & they're basically bird toilets, the stadium at Manaus more so, the steel for the stadium in Manaus had to be shipped in from Portugal, then 1,000 miles up the Amazon River, which is why that stadium cost so much.

I think the stadiums car park in Brasilia is used to park buses.
Im surprised the jungle hasn't claimed it back.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,535
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:14:57 am »
.
Colombia vs Ecuador - a 1am kick off (UK time). https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncol & https://twitter.com/LaTri


Colombia XI: Ospina; Tesillo, Y. Mina, D. Sánchez, Medina; L. Díaz, Uribe, Barrios, Cuadrado; Muriel, D Zapata.

Ecuador XI: Ortíz, Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapié, Estupiñán, Caicedo, Méndez, Martinez, Plata, Estrada, Valencia.



All the 2021 Copa America matches are being shown live in the UK on... BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Website - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html

TV stations around the world showing the Copa America matches live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


https://twitter.com/CopaAmerica : https://copaamerica.com/en : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica





« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:28 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,200
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:01:45 am »
It really does seem as though the talent has dried up, with this Brazil team very much neither here nor there.

I wonder why. I guess coaching and infrastructure are always under the spotlight, as is corruption within organisations in Brazil taking money from the game.

I also read too many players jumped overseas to Ukraine and China, chasing contracts before being fully developed.

Some said that the standard of coaching is years behind Europe with Tite being one of the few progressive thinkers having at least done some research in Europe.

So many false dawns with players like Pato, Ganso, Oscar, Alex Teixeira, Coutinho etc

Whatever the reason(s), it's been painful seeing them, for quite sometime now.
Logged

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,064
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:51:00 am »
That is one of the greatest set piece techniques I have seen by the Colombians.

Re: the talent conversation.  The difference in quality between watching Copa America and the Euros is undeniable, there is no wonder that the winners of the last four editions of the World cup were European nations. South American football has deteriorated so badly the last few years. Probably Brazil is the only country from South America that would crack the top ten National teams in the world in terms of quality. Argentina would barely be in the top ten and that's only because of Messi.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,535
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:53:02 am »

Colombia 1-0 Ecuador; Edwin Cardona goal on 42' - https://streamable.com/csavhf & https://streamable.com/ibdtl8 & https://www.clippituser.tv/c/yzvrxn

^ Really well-worked goal from a free-kick. VAR overruled the linesman's initial flag for offside - and gave the goal.





State of that pitch at the Arena Pantanal - cutting up badly in the first game. Doesn't bode well for future games - and there being only 3 other grounds being used (excl the Final).

« Last Edit: Today at 02:29:41 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,821
  • Dutch Class
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:41:03 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:01:45 am
It really does seem as though the talent has dried up, with this Brazil team very much neither here nor there.

I wonder why. I guess coaching and infrastructure are always under the spotlight, as is corruption within organisations in Brazil taking money from the game.

I also read too many players jumped overseas to Ukraine and China, chasing contracts before being fully developed.

I'd argue players are leaving earlier before they are ready and/or are moving to clubs that are a poor fit. The second clubs can get a good price, they're gone. A player can be set for life just playing in the Middle East or China.

Jonathan Wilson has used the term talent doughnut to describe the Argentinean league, but the same concept applies. If you are playing in Brazil or Argentina you are either a) a young talent about to be sold b) someone who was a very good or great player, past their prime looking to play for their boyhood club or c) players who were either never good enough to leave or flopped badly abroad and came back.

I think the Dutch have spoken of a similar problem in which clubs would sell players too early for economic reasons and would focus on developing certain positions to maximize revenue. Subsequently you end up with lopsided national teams and players who fail to fulfill the hype and expensive fees (those mid-2000s Dutch u21 sides are a prime example)

The Mexican league sort of has the opposite problem. The players are paid well enough that there is little incentive to leave so the talent rarely competes at a much higher level thus stunting development.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:49:16 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 